No obligation under Ceca to offer Indian nationals PR status: MTI

There is no provision under the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca) for Indian nationals to become Singapore permanent residents and citizens, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

And it is not true that Ceca requires the Singapore authorities to automatically grant employment passes (EPs) to professionals, managers and executives (PMEs) from India who want to work here, the ministry added.

The ministry, in a statement yesterday, was responding to media queries after the merits of the pact, which was signed in 2005, have come under scrutiny again in recent weeks.

None of Singapore's free trade agreements, including Ceca, make it an obligation for the Republic to automatically grant EPs to any foreign nationals, the MTI statement said.

"All foreign nationals applying for EP must meet our prevailing criteria, and all companies must comply with rules on fair hiring," the statement added.

Singaporeans are understandably concerned about competition from foreign PMEs amid the challenging economic and employment situation, said MTI.

However, it is misleading to attribute the number of Indian PMEs solely or mainly to Ceca, the ministry added.

This was especially so, MTI said, for "intra-corporate transferees" or those who are transferred from a company's overseas unit to Singapore.

This category of workers in Singapore has consistently been at below 5 per cent of all employment pass holders in Singapore, the statement said.

They also come from a wide range of countries, with Indian nationals making up only a small segment, it added.

Under Ceca, such transferees are required to have worked for their company for a period of not less than six months, among other conditions.

They are also allowed to stay for a total period of not more than eight years.

This is not the first time Ceca has come under the spotlight.

Claims that the bilateral trade agreement has allowed Indian nationals to take PME jobs meant for Singaporeans re-emerged last year, after an expletive-laden video surfaced online showing an Indian national lashing out at a security guard at a condominium.