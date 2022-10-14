No new measures for firms this round, Govt working with them to restructure: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - There are no new support measures for businesses in the latest support package as they have already received help this year to restructure and transform their businesses to become more energy efficient.

Responding to queries on why there was no help for businesses in new support measures announced on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that such restructuring is important for businesses to not only cope with the current economic situation, but to also sustain their operations in the longer term.

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, on Friday announced a new $1.5 billion support package aiming at giving Singaporean households additional help to deal with rising prices.

Among the measures announced were a special cost-of-living payment of up to $500 for individuals and additional Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

This package comes after a separate support package announced in June, where the Government said that businesses would be provided with up to 70 per cent in support to adopt energy-efficient equipment in some areas.

The Government is currently working with businesses here to make full use of earlier announced schemes as they need to understand that with a tighter labour market and higher energy prices, some adjustments will have to be made, said Mr Wong.

"They have to restructure their operations and transform their operations to be more energy efficient and to make good use of labour," he added.

"That restructuring is important for businesses to not only cope with the current situation, but to sustain their operations in the longer term."

Business restructuring and transformation has been a focus of the Government and it has provided some schemes in this year's Budget, as well as earlier support packages, to help firms do so.

"We will continue to study what other help measures we can provide for businesses in the coming Budget with the aim to enable businesses to restructure and transform their operations," said Mr Wong.