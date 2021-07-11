No new local case for first time since April 25; unlinked cases up last week

The number of unlinked Covid-19 cases in the community has increased to nine in the past week from one case in the week before, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

There were no locally transmitted cases reported yesterday, for the first time since April 25.

The six new confirmed cases were imported, and were already on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Three were detected on arrival in Singapore and the other three tested positive during SHN or isolation.

The six new cases take Singapore’s total to 62,684.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased to 17 cases in the past week from 37 in the week before.

There are currently 22 active Covid-19 clusters, with cases ranging from three to 94.

At present, 76 patients remain in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are two in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while seven require oxygen supplementation.

Over the past 28 days, 22 local cases required oxygen supplementation or were admitted to the intensive care unit, while two others died. Among them, 20 were unvaccinated while four were partially vaccinated.

So far, about 6.16 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, with about 2.26 million people having received their second dose of the vaccine, MOH said in an update on the national vaccination programme.

In a separate statement, MOH said it had concluded Covid-19 testing for 6,364 staff and cleaners working in HarbourFront Centre and VivoCity on July 2.

Testing had also concluded for 39 cleaning staff at Velocity@ Novena Square on June 30.

All tested negative for infection. Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.