No new community cases for 2nd day in a row

Three Orchard Road malls were added yesterday to the list of places visited by coronavirus patients while they were still infectious.

The malls were Ion Orchard, Lucky Plaza and Paragon, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

For Paragon, the visit recorded was to the Muji store in the mall.

The ministry provides the list of locations and times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

There were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,665. This is the lowest daily figure for new patients since Sept 18, when 11 new infections were also reported.

Yesterday's new patients included two imported cases comprising one work pass holder and one work permit holder.

They returned from India and the Philippines on Sept 13.

Both imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

There were no new community cases for the second day in a row.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining nine of the 11 new coronavirus patients announced yesterday.

Seven had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during quarantine.

The remaining two cases were detected through surveillance testing.

No new clusters were announced yesterday.

Update on cases

New cases: 11 Imported: 2 (1 work pass holder, 1 work permit holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 9 Active cases: 297 In hospitals: 29 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 268 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,326 Discharged yesterday: 8 TOTAL CASES: 57,665

The number of new daily cases in the community in a week has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day over the same period.

With eight cases discharged yesterday, 57,326 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 29 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 268 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive had died of other causes.