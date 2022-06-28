No need to tighten Covid-19 measures for now: Lawrence Wong

There is no need to tighten safe management measures for now but this cannot be ruled out as more Covid-19 infections are reported, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Stressing the need for vigilance and testing, he announced that all households will receive 10 antigen rapid test (ART) kits. Distribution will begin some time next month.

Speaking to reporters after touring a mobile vaccination centre in Nee Soon Central yesterday, Mr Wong said the uptick in the number of infections is driven by the newer BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants.

"We should expect cases to continue to rise," he said.

There is no evidence yet that the current infections are more severe, and with hospitals still able to cope with the situation, Singapore should be able to "ride through this wave" without having to tighten existing rules.

But the situation has to be monitored closely, said Mr Wong, who was at yesterday's event with Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

"This includes the infection trajectory over the coming weeks, severity, as well as our hospital situation. And if need be, we will have to make adjustments," Mr Wong added. "For now, we think we don't need any tightening of measures, we do not have to tap on the brakes. But as we all know, it's always a highly fluid and dynamic situation."

The ministers' tour of the mobile vaccination site marked the first day of mobile vaccination teams returning to the heartland. Up to 50 sites islandwide have been planned to make it easier for seniors to get their jabs.

The first three centres in Yishun, Telok Blangah and Ansar in Chai Chee opened yesterday.

"We need to do our part to ride this wave safely, and vaccinations and boosters remain very effective... And that's why we are setting up these vaccination teams," Mr Wong said.

Beyond that, the usual personal precautions remain. "We encourage people to continue to mask up even though it is optional outdoors. If you're going to a crowded place, please keep your mask on... If you're not feeling well, please do not go out and have meals with friends," Mr Wong added.

"And of course, try to test yourself regularly... especially if you know that you have been exposed to someone infected. Or maybe even if you are going to visit someone like a senior, it helps to test yourself beforehand."

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said a second booster shot is not recommended for everyone.

It said: "This is because after the first booster, the protection against severe illness remains very strong for most people, likely for a longer term."

International studies show that some groups are at an increased risk of severe disease even after the first booster, and will be most affected by waning vaccine efficacy over time.

These groups include those aged 80 and above, those living in aged care facilities, and medically vulnerable persons aged 18 and above who are at higher risk of severe Covid-19.

These people are strongly recommended to receive a second Covid-19 booster around five months after their first booster, MOH added.

Those who live with elderly or medically vulnerable family members, or intend to travel overseas, should also consider taking up the second booster, it added.

Last Tuesday, MOH said the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants accounted for about 30 per cent of all virus cases in the past week, up from 17 per cent the week before.