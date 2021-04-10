No more weekend entry curbs at Lucky Plaza, Peninsula Plaza

Weekend entry restrictions to Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza will be lifted today, almost eight months after the introduction of measures to tackle persistent crowding and long queues observed at the two high-traffic malls.

In a joint statement yesterday, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) noted improvements such as reduced crowds at both malls, and better management of queues and pedestrian traffic around the perimeter of the malls.

"Both malls have also demonstrated greater compliance with safe management measures (SMMs).

"For instance, the number of composition fines issued to businesses and individuals have decreased by 70 per cent, compared with before the implementation of the entry restrictions," the agencies said.

They had worked with the operators of both malls to implement curbs on Aug 29 last year, based on the last digit of the identification card number for each visitor.

Those with an even last digit on their cards were allowed to visit the malls only on even dates during weekends, while those with an odd last digit could visit only on odd dates.

The agencies said that while entry restrictions have been lifted, visitors are strongly advised against rushing to the malls immediately or going during peak hours.

They should instead plan their visits for weekdays or non-peak periods on weekends.

"STB and ESG will continue to work closely with the mall operators and relevant agencies to ensure that all prevailing SMMs are strictly implemented.

"We will also closely monitor the crowd situation at both malls and will reimpose entry restrictions if necessary," said the agencies.

They added that even as restrictions are eased for economic and community activities, businesses and individuals must remain vigilant and adhere to all prevailing safe management measures, noting that government agencies will continue to step up enforcement checks.

First-time offenders who breach the laws under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act may face a fine of up to $10,000, or up to six months in jail, or both.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to $20,000, sentenced to a maximum of a year in jail, or both.