No more free ranging for Tampines chickens

Some Tampines residents are in a flap about a flock of more than 50 chickens roaming in their neighbourhood.

The Tampines Town Council said it is working with animal welfare group Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) to rehome some chickens near Block 266 Tampines Street 21, after several residents complained about the noise they make.

The fowl problem was reported in the media in September, when some residents were upset that chickens were removed following complaints. Since then, their numbers have grown because of reproduction and residents feeding them.

Yesterday, Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui told The Straits Times that during the September examination period, complaints rose as parents were worried that the animals were a distraction to their children.

But others felt differently, she added. There were, however, concerns about hygiene. "Some residents want to feed the chickens. But if you don't remove the food, the rats will come," said Ms Cheng, who added that the town council would try to put some chickens in an enclosure in the neighbourhood.

Ms Suhaily Ahmat Samsi, 38, a lead draughtsman who lives in the area, said the chickens usually start cackling around 4am.

"It doesn't bother me," she added. "Many in the neighbourhood like them. Around 6pm, you will see grandparents taking their grandchildren to watch the chickens."

Acres deputy chief executive officer Kalai Vanan said his group is working with the town council to build two aviaries to house about 20 chickens. The rest will be offered for adoption.