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The feature allows its users to schedule messages at any time from 10 minutes to 14 days later.

SINGAPORE – Worried about disturbing someone with a late-night text or staying up until midnight to send birthday wishes? WhatsApp users can now send timely messages without having to watch the clock.

The popular messaging service, owned by Meta Platforms, is rolling out a new feature to allow its users to schedule messages at any time from 10 minutes to 14 days later.

As one of the company’s most requested features, scheduled messages can be used in both one-on-one and group chats, WhatsApp announced in a blog post on Nov 25.

The feature will be rolled out globally over the next few weeks. PHOTO: META PLATFORMS

“To schedule a message, press and hold the send button and pick the date and time you want it to arrive. It will look like any other message to the person receiving it,” the company said.

“You can see all future messages you have lined up, and delete them beforehand if you change your mind.”

Users can schedule a text, a single photo or a video, with up to 30 scheduled messages per chat. They can also delete and reschedule messages if they wish to change the wording or timing, without notifying the recipient.

“Even if your phone is off or out of battery, your scheduled message will still show up at the time you chose, and it remains end-to-end encrypted like all your personal messages, so no one else can read it, not even us,” said WhatsApp.

The company noted that recipients will not know that messages were scheduled in advance, as they appear like any other message.

The feature will be rolled out globally over the next few weeks, they added.