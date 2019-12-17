ST Causes Week 2019: No limits to helping youth with problems

When Mr Asher Low founded Limitless in 2016, he wanted it to be a place where young people could get help for different types of problems.

That was until he realised that almost everyone who contacted the charity through its website had questions about their mental health.

"I was quite surprised but soon saw the severity of it, that mental health issues were becoming more and more common among young people," said Mr Low, 32, who was featured in The Straits Times Generation Grit column in July.

Many were worried about stigma, confidentiality or consent, and, in particular, if their parents were the ones who had contributed to their problems, he added.

Limitless has helped about 200 youth through its counselling service and helpline this year. It has also reached out to over 7,000 youth in school, church, company and community events.

It has two full-time staff, Mr Low and case worker Megan Tang, with help from about 50 volunteers. They man the helpline, provide counselling, conduct dance, music and sports sessions, or facilitate support groups for girls recovering from mental health conditions.

Mr Low hopes to do even more next year.

"We're planning to engage with more schools. We also want to ramp up outreach through social media, perhaps, through a weekly or bi-monthly podcast."

He said the charity is working with six organisations on a training programme for the key adults in young people's lives, such as teachers, parents and youth workers, on trauma and its impact on youth.

Funded partly by government agencies like Tote Board and the National Youth Council, as well as private donations, Limitless hopes to raise at least $100,000 next year. Some of it will go to a fund - set up by a family who lost a child to suicide - that is for youth who have trouble paying for or seeking help.

Ms Tang, 26, manages and counsels youth with various issues, ranging from emotional abuse and trouble coping with expectations, to suicidal ideation and self-harm.

"Seeing them reach goals, even small ones, that they never thought they would be able to achieve, makes it worthwhile," she said.

200 Estimated number of youth Limitless has helped through its counselling service and helpline this year. >7,000 Number of youth Limitless has reached out to in school, church, company and community events.

She stressed the importance of confidentiality in Limitless, where most approaches are made online or on the helpline, as many young people are afraid of seeking help for fear of being "exposed" or labelled.

Ms Priscilla Wee, 22, an arts management student at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, joined Limitless as a volunteer last year because she saw it as a "platform where someone like me could feel safe and seek help and support".

"I wanted to provide the kind of support that I needed when I was younger," said Ms Wee, who used to have depression and anxiety issues in secondary school.

• To seek help or make inquiries, write to hello@limitless.sg. To volunteer, go to limitless.sg/join-us

