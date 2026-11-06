No job after graduation? We’ll keep trying, say students amid tough job market

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The TL;DR: Securing a full-time job is getting more challenging for fresh graduates but students are still aiming to get a university degree. Even if they cannot snag a job after graduation, they are willing to try different things, from taking up internships to settling for part-time jobs or studying something else and increasing their skill sets.

Securing a full-time job is getting more challenging for fresh graduates but students are still aiming to get a university degree.

SINGAPORE - A university degree, once seen as a ticket to a good and stable job by older generations, is no longer a guarantee of getting a job, much less a full-time one.

The graduate employment survey released in March 2026 showed that 74.4% of graduates secured full-time positions in 2025, down from 79.4% in 2024.