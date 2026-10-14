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No injuries reported after 2 Singapore-registered ships struck in Hormuz Strait, says MPA

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on Oct 12.

SINGAPORE - Two Singapore-registered ships were reportedly struck by unknown projectiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Oct 13 and 14 respectively, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Oct 14.

No Singaporeans were on board both container vessels , and no injuries were reported from the incidents, MPA added in a media release .

GFS PRIDE sustained damage and a fire on board, and has since sunk after it was hit on Oct 13. All 21 crew members were safely evacuated.

GFS GISELLE suffered hull damage after it was hit on Oct 14 and has since arrived under its own propulsion at a safe anchorage, with all 22 crew members safe.

MPA said it is in contact with the vessels’ management company and is monitoring the situation closely.

“MPA is deeply concerned about the continued attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, including the latest incidents involving two Singapore-registered vessels. Such attacks are unprovoked, unjustifiable, and a breach of international law,” MPA said.

“All actions affecting international shipping must fully comply with international law, in particular the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,and must not endanger the safety of seafarers and ships at sea.”