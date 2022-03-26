No hostile info campaign in S'pore, but TikTok accounts flagged: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has flagged multiple TikTok accounts that appear to be inauthentic for review by the video-sharing platform, even as it said it has not detected a coordinated hostile information campaign against Singapore to sway public opinion on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, it said yesterday it has noticed accounts that "repeatedly (voice) opinions to convey a misleading impression of widespread local opposition to the Government's position", referring to comments that have surfaced on TikTok condemning Singapore's sanctions against Russia.

It said these accounts usually lack personal information, use a TikTok-assigned username with a string of numbers, and have no followers yet follow a high number of accounts.

A spokesman for TikTok told ST that it has reviewed all the flagged accounts but will not be acting against them as they do not violate its guidelines.

It had also told MHA that these accounts do not appear to be of foreign origin.

A spokesman for MHA told ST: "We have detected TikTok accounts involved in local online discussions about the Ukraine conflict, with characteristics that suggest that they may be inauthentic."

The spokesman warned: "Foreign actors may want to influence local opinion in their favour, to garner general public support, or even to turn the public against positions taken by the Government, for their own vested interests."

The ministry's comments come after an article in ST last week reported a surge in the number of such accounts making pro-Russia comments on the video-sharing platform.

"Ura", a battle cry of the Russian Armed Forces that has become a rallying cry for Russia supporters globally, is a common refrain.

Others seemingly belittle the Singapore Armed Forces to give the impression that it is hopeless for Singapore to take an opposing position to a big nuclear power.

Asked why the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act, which seeks to correct false statements of facts made online that could harm national interests, has yet to be used against these actors, MHA said: "(They) galvanise others towards their opinion, and not necessarily by spreading false statements of fact per se."