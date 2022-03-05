From The Backbench

NOMINATED MP SHAHIRA ABDULLAH

Create laws to tackle online harm

With digitalisation comes greater exposure to online harm such as scams, sexual grooming, "doxxing", cyber bullying and harassment, said Dr Shahira.

She asked for stronger regulations to tackle harmful content and abuse, citing the passage of laws in Britain and Australia which set out how online platforms should deal with such incidents.

Noting suggestions from Dr Shahira and other MPs, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said Singapore is looking to introduce new laws and codes of practice for online platforms to address these concerns.

MS TIN PEI LING (MACPHERSON)

Teach computer languages in schools

A common complaint among tech firms is the shortage of skilled tech talent here, Ms Tin noted.

To address the gaps upstream, Singapore should consider teaching computer languages as a second language in schools and introduce key concepts and uses of new technology in classes, she suggested.

This would inculcate an intuitive understanding of the applications and the logic behind computing, she said, adding that many Singaporean parents already recognise the value of tech skills and send their children for robotics or coding classes.

MR BAEY YAM KENG (TAMPINES GRC)

Role of libraries must evolve

Reading has been on the decline globally, but acquiring knowledge is no longer restricted to printed materials, said Mr Baey.

The role of libraries needs to evolve, he said, adding that they can be indispensible in helping Singaporeans navigate the digital world while cultivating lifelong learning and bringing the community together.

He said digital literacy is now as important as "knowing our ABCs". He wanted to know how libraries are being refreshed to meet Singaporeans' changing needs and interests.

MS HANY SOH (MARSILING-YEW TEE GRC)

Support dialect broadcasters

Radio programmes on the Mandarin-language station Capital 95.8 FM are sometimes broadcast in dialects like Hokkien and Cantonese, Ms Soh said in Mandarin.

But the broadcasters are mostly in their 50s and older, she said, adding that some dialect broadcasters faced challenges during the pandemic and have since retired.

She said many senior citizens can communicate only in dialect and rely on that. She asked for more efforts to train and support dialect broadcasters.