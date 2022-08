National Day Awards 2022

The Distinguished Service Order Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang

Gopinath Pillai, Ex-Chairman, Indian Heritage Centre Advisory Board; Lee Tzu Yang, Chairman, Public Service Commission; Prof Tan Chorh Chuan, Chief Health Scientist, Ministry of Health, Executive Director, MOH Office for Healthcare Transformation

The Meritorious Service Medal Pingat Jasa Gemilang

Chan Yeng Kit, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health; Dr Andrew Phang Boon Leong, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Seah Moon Ming, Chairman, SMRT Corporation; David Wong Cheong Fook, Chairman, Republic Polytechnic

The Public Service Star (Bar) Bintang Bakti Masyarakat (Lintang)

ANG MO KIO GRC

Png Yiow Beng, BBM, Patron, Ang Mo Kio-Hougang CCC; Mdm Maureen Chua Sai Pheng, BBM, Chairperson, Jalan Kayu Zone 1 RC

BISHAN-TOA PAYOH GRC

Abdul Rahman Bin Mohamed, BBM, Chairman, Toa Payoh Central CC MAEC; James Teo Cher Cheong, JP, BBM, Honorary Chairman, Toa Payoh East CCC

EAST COAST GRC

Jason Ong Say Kiat, BBM, Chairman, Changi Simei CCMC

HOLLAND-BUKIT TIMAH GRC

Jayaram s/o Letchumanan, BBM Vice-Chairman, Senja-Cashew CCMC

JALAN BESAR GRC

Peh Cheng Hoo, BBM, Chairman, Kreta Ayer CCMC; Chia Chor Meng, JP, BBM, Patron, Whampoa CCC

MARINE PARADE GRC

Dr Chua Ee Chek, JP, BBM, Vice-Chairman, Marine Parade CCC

MARSILING-YEW TEE GRC

Lim Tai Sun, BBM, Chairman, Yew Tee CCMC

RADIN MAS SMC

Dr Toh Soon Huat, JP, BBM, Patron, Radin Mas CCC

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Arturo Alessandri-Cohn, BBM Honorary Consul-General in Santiago, Chile

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Tay Ah Kong, JP, BBM, Chairman, Singapore Road Safety Council

MINISTRY OF LAW

Professor Lawrence Boo Geok Seng, BBM, Court Member, Singapore International Arbitration Centre, Board Member, Singapore International Mediation Centre, Board Member, Maxwell Chambers Pte Ltd

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Dr Cheong Choong Kong, BBM, Board Member, National Council of Social Service

The Public Service Star Bintang Bakti Masyarakat

MINISTRY OF FINANCE (DFS)

Marcus Wallenberg, Member, Temasek International Panel

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS (DFS)

Shimano Yozo, Honorary Consul-General in Osaka, Japan

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY (DFS)

Sir James Dyson, Founder and Chairman, Dyson

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE (DFS)

William Thomas Winters, Member, MAS International Advisory Panel

ALJUNIED GRC

Leow Hock Beng, PBM, Patron, Eunos CCC

BISHAN-TOA PAYOH GRC

Mdm Heng Lily, PBM, Chairperson, Toa Payoh Central CC SCEC; Wee Chow Wei, PBM, Assistant Treasurer, Toa Payoh West-Thomson CCC

CHUA CHU KANG GRC

Steven Lim Kee Thuan, PBM, Chairman, Hillview CCMC; Chua Kok Wei, JP, PBM, Chairman, Keat Hong CCMC

EAST COAST GRC

Patrick Cheong Siew Hong, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Bedok C2E; Mdm Chong Lee Chin, PBM, Chairperson, Fengshan CC SCEC; Mdm Tan Cheng See, PBM, Chairperson, Kampong Chai Chee CC SCEC

HOLLAND-BUKIT TIMAH GRC

Dr Wong Chiang Yin, Patron, Cashew CCC; Dennis Tan Eng Siong, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Ulu Pandan CCC; Mdm Selvarani d/o

R V Pannirselram, PBM, Chairperson, Zhenghua CCMC

JALAN BESAR GRC

Mdm Hamida Binte Khalid, PBM Chairperson, Ah Hood Gardens RC; Ng Kok Hwee, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Whampoa CCC

JURONG GRC

Maswari Bin Sori, PBM Member, Clementi CCMC; Sim Cheng Soon, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Faber Hills NC; Dr Joshua Vm Kuma, PBM Vice-Chairman, Taman Jurong CCC, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC; Ng Poh Wah, PBM, Chairman, Limbang CCC

NEE SOON GRC

Oliver Osman Junus, PBM,Chairman, Chong Pang CCMC; Mdm Koh Siang Noi, PBM, Vice-Chairperson, Nee Soon East CCC; Tea Yeok Kian, PBM, Patron, Nee Soon East CCC; Raymond Chia Lee Meng, PBM, Patron, Nee Soon South CCC

PASIR RIS-PUNGGOL GRC

Yeow Kian Seng, PBM, Patron, Pasir Ris East CCC; Lee Choon Song, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Pasir Ris West C2E

SEMBAWANG GRC

Oh Cheng Kiat, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Canberra CCC

TAMPINES GRC

Mdm Tan Jenny, PBM Secretary, Tampines Arcadia RN; Mdm Sim Poh Khim, PBM, Chairperson, Tampines North CCMC

TANJONG PAGAR GRC

Lee Mau Hin, PBM, Chairman, Buona Vista Commonwealth Close RC; Mdm Irene Ho Yuet Meng, PBM, Chairperson, Tanjong Pagar CC WEC

WEST COAST GRC

Tuan Haji Saifudin Bin Zainal, PBM Member, Ayer Rajah-Gek Poh CCC; Tan Guee Pang, PBM, Member, Boon Lay CCC; Pek Ting Li, PBM, Chairman, Telok Blangah CCC

BUKIT BATOK SMC

Koh Yong Nam, PBM, Chairman, Bukit Batok Zone 8 RN; Rajasekeran s/o Pragasam, PBM Chairman, Bukit Batok CC IAEC, Bukit Panjang SMC; Soong Hin Foo, PBM, Chairman, Bukit Panjang CCMC; Richard Tan Kah Hock, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Bukit Panjang Zone 3 RC

KEBUN BARU SMC

Loy Boon Keow, PBM, Chairman, Kebun Baru CCC

MARYMOUNT SMC

Steven Lee Weng Leong, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Bishan North Zone 3 RC

MOUNTBATTEN SMC

Chew Siong Huat, PBM, Immediate Past Chairman, Mountbatten CCC

YIO CHU KANG SMC

Lim Hock Eng, PBM, Patron, Yio Chu Kang CCC

YUHUA SMC

Poh Key Boon, PBM, Immediate Past Chairman, Yuhua CCC

CENTRAL SINGAPORE CDC

Kang Puay Seng, PBM, Member, Central Singapore CDC; Daren Shiau Vee Lung, PBM, Member, Central Singapore CDC

NORTH EAST CDC

Ms Juliana Ang Hiok Lian, PBM, Member, North East CDC

NORTH WEST CDC

Chee Kwang How, PBM, Member, North West CDC; Ms Eileen Hoe Joo Choo, PBM, Member, North West CDC

SOUTH EAST CDC

Mdm Cheng Fong Leng, PBM, Member, South East CDC

PEOPLE’S ASSOCIATION

Benedict Koh Yong Pheng, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Community Emergency and Engagement Council EXCO; Harrif Bin Hambali, PBM Vice-Chairman, People’s Association MESRA; Miss Sithararani Doriasamy, PBM Patron, People’s Association Narpani Pearavai

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Mohamed Noor Mohamed Yusofe, President, Perkamus (Society of Singers, Musicians and Professionals of the Malay Music Industry in Singapore)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Dr Paul Chui Peng Sun, PBM, Chairman, DSO and SAF Institutional Review Board Member, Singapore Armed Forces Medical Advisory Board

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Randy Tan Eu Seng, PBM, Chairperson, Evergreen Primary School Advisory Committee; James Teo Wee Wee, PBM, Chairman, Yuhua Secondary School Advisory Committee

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Dr Prem Kumar Nair, PBM Vice-Chairman, Board of Visitors (Community Rehabilitation Centre)

MINISTRY OF LAW

Ms Belinda Ang Choo Poh, PBM, Assigned Solicitor, Legal Aid Bureau

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Ms Kala Anandarajah, PBM Board Member, Building and Construction Authority

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Dr Kenneth Reginald Lyen, PBM, Co-opted Board Member, Rainbow Centre, Singapore; Tan Puay Kern, PBM, Vice-Chairman, Community Chest Committee

MINISTRY OF SUSTAINABILITY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Abu Bakar Bin Mohd Nor, PBM Board Member, PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency; Thiagarajan s/o Subramaniam, PBM, Board Member, PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Prof Ang Peng Hwa, PBM, Vice-President, Consumers Association of Singapore Central Committee; Chaly Mah Chee Kheong, PBM, Chairman, Singapore Tourism Board

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

Dr Sudha Nair, PBM Member, Public Service Commission

The Public Administration Medal (Gold) (Bar) Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Emas) (Lintang)

STATE COURTS

Ms Suriyiacala Jennifer Marie, Former Deputy Presiding Judge, Presiding Judge’s Office

The Public Administration Medal (Gold) Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Emas)

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Joseph Leong Weng Keong, PS (Communications and Information)/PS (Cybersecurity), PMO/PS (Smart Nation and Digital Government), PMO

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Lim Hock Yu, Chief Executive Director, People’s Association

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Lai Chung Han, Permanent Secretary (Education)

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Mrs Chia-Tern Huey Min, Deputy Commissioner Int, Inv & Indirect Taxes, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Prof Yeoh Khay Guan, Chief Executive Officer, National University Health System, Senior Consultant, Department of Gastroenterology, National University Hospital

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

SAC Ng Ser Song, Director, Central Narcotics Bureau

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Tan Meng Dui, Chief Executive Officer, Management, Housing & Development Board

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Tay Tiang Guan, 1 Deputy Director-General/Chief Risk Officer, Cluster Heads and Group Heads Office, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

Edward Surendran Robinson, Deputy Managing Director (Economic Policy) & Chief Economist, Managing Director’s Office, Monetary Authority of Singapore

The Public Administration Medal (Gold) (Military) Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Emas) (Tentera)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

BG Kelvin Fan Sui Siong, PPA(P), Chief of Staff (Joint Staff), Office of Chief of Defence Force

The Public Administration Medal (Silver) (Bar) Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Perak) (Lintang)

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

SAC Teo Tze Fang, Dy Chief Executive (Training & Development), Home Team Academy; SAC Gerald Lim Han Ming, Commander, Traffic Police, Singapore Police Force

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Chan Hein Wah, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Estate), Corporate Development Group, Housing & Development Board

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Ms Anna Chan Hock Cheng, Executive Vice-President and Member EXCO, Corporate Development, Economic Development Board

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Yeo Teck Guan, Senior Group Director, Public Transport, Land Transport Authority

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

Tan Eng Pheng, Assistant Chief Executive, Services, Governance & Cybersecurity, Government Technology Agency

The Public Administration Medal (Silver) Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Perak)

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Ivan Yeo Ken Jin, Senior Director (Research and Data), Research and Data Division; Ms Hema Ramnani Kishinchand, Director, Market Policy & Regulation, Info-Communications Media Development Authority; Lee Kee Siang, Director, Resource Discovery & Management, National Library Board

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Low Eng Teong, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, National Arts Council; Lim Hong Khiang, Chief Sport Infrastructure Group, Sport Singapore; Ms Ong Chiew Yen, Director, Heritage Conservation Centre, National Heritage Board

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Roy Chan Hsiung Wei, Deputy Chief Executive (Operations), Defence Science and Technology Agency; Leong See Sum, Director, InfoComm Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Gayle Chan Wei Ee, Deputy Chief Executive (Information), Defence Science and Technology Agency; Tan Ngee Leng, Senior Director, Robotics; Ms Sarah Janis Costa, Director; Chang Kian Seng, Deputy Director; Ms Clara Tan Sheue Lin, Deputy Executive Director/Director Ops, So Drama! Entertainment

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Ms Melissa Khoo Ming, Deputy Secretary (Higher Education & Skills); Eugene Leong Chee Gin, Deputy Secretary (Policy); Prof Louis Phee Soo Jay, Dean, College of Engineering, Nanyang Technological University; Dr Cheng Qiang, Dean, School of Accountancy, Singapore Management University; Krishnan Aravinthan, Director, Physical, Sports & Outdoor Education, Student Development Curriculum Division 2; Ng Tion Huat, Senior Director, Corporate Services, Principal’s Office, Republic Polytechnic; Dr Elizabeth Pang Siok Huay, Principal Specialist, English Language, Curriculum Planning & Development Division; Aw Tuan Kee, Senior Director, Principal’s Office, Temasek Polytechnic; Mdm Tan Mui Gee, Academy Principal, English Language Institute of Singapore (ELIS); Mrs Anna Yap-Too Siew Hong, Senior Director, Skillsfuture, Continuing Education & Training Academy, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Mdm Ann Chan Siu Hui, Divisional Director, Communications, MOE HQ (seconded from Ministry of Communications and Information); Ms Tan Yen Yen, Senior Director, Business & The Creatives, Singapore Polytechnic; Mdm Chris Tung May Yee, Director, Finance Policy and Planning, Finance & Procurement Division; Yeow Swee Soon, Divisional Director, Examinations, ITE Headquarters; Mdm Shanti Devi d/o Thambusamy, Cluster Superintendent, Schools Division; Ms Jessica Anita Methodius, Director, Manpower & Infrastructure Planning Division, SkillsFuture Singapore; Mdm Sambwani Vimi Dail, Cluster Superintendent, Schools Division; Assoc Prof Kang Hway Chuan, College Master (West Wing), NUS College, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, National University of Singapore; Mrs Lee Hui Feng, Principal, Qihua Primary School; Dr Bryan Chua Thiam Hee, Director, School of Health & Social Sciences, Nanyang Polytechnic; Mrs Lim Carol, Principal, Yio Chu Kang Secondary School; Terence Chong King Shan, Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Research, ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute; Mdm Daphne Leong Beng Yuet, Principal, St Hilda’s Primary School; Ms Evelyn Chong Miu Peng, Director, Office of the Registrar, Office of Student & Alumni Relations, Singapore University of Social Sciences; Ms Pamela Yoong Nyok Ke, Principal, Tampines Meridian Junior College; Prof Gan Chee Lip, Associate Provost, Undergraduate Education, President’s Office, Nanyang Technological University; Mdm Soh Lai Leng, Principal, NUS High School; Bernard Toh Hoon Meng, Director, Office of Alumni Relations, National University of Singapore; Martin Koh Chin Thong, Principal, Henry Park Primary School; Ms Chan Wai Leng, Director, Office of Advancement, Singapore Management University; Mdm Sung Mee Har, Principal, Northlight School; Assoc Prof Victor Yeo Chuan Seng, Associate Provost, Student Life, Nanyang Technological University; Mdm Sharon Boey Huey Peng, Principal, Jing Shan Primary School; Prof Teo Yik Ying, Dean, Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, Professor, Dean’s Office, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, Professor, Department of Statistics and Data Science, Faculty of Science, National University of Singapore; Mdm Chilukuri Dimps Rao, Principal, Yumin Primary School; Prof Susanna Leong Huey Sy, Vice Provost, Masters Programmes & Lifelong Education, Office of the Senior Deputy President & Provost, Dean, School of Continuing and Lifelong Education, Professor, Department of Strategy and Policy, NUS Business School, National University of Singapore; Prof Wang Rong, Professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Nanyang Technological University; Clarence Chua, Director, Department of Student Services, Singapore Polytechnic; Daniel Liu Chin Yeow, Director, Quality and Planning Office, Nanyang Polytechnic; Alan Thng Tien Chye, Director, Estate, Eco & Safety Office, Ngee Ann Polytechnic

Ms Denise Tan Yi Min, Director, School of Hospitality, ITE College West; Mdm Tan Irene, Principal Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Ms Tan Geok Hui, Director, Office of Staff Development, Republic Polytechnic

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Ms Chow Wai Yee, Assistant Commissioner, Corporate Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Yeo Sew Meng, Assistant Director-General (Intelligence & Investigation), Intelligence & Investigation Division, Singapore Customs; Ms Selvarani d/o Thamotharan Pillai Director, HPE VITAL

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Ms Catherine Wong Siow Ping, Director-General, South-east Asia I Directorate; S Premjith, Ambassador, Singapore Embassy in Moscow

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

John Chan Chuan Chye, Chief Executive Officer, Vanguard Healthcare Pte Ltd; Assoc Prof Pek Wee Yang, Chairman, Medical Board, Operations and Clinical Yishun Health/Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Assoc Prof Susan Niam, Chief Allied Health Officer, Advisor, Allied Health and Centre for Allied Health & Pharmacy Excellence, Tan Tock Seng Hospital Chairperson, National Healthcare Group, Allied Health Council, National Healthcare Group Registrar, Allied Health Professions Council; Prof Quek Swee Chye, Chairman, Medical Board, Head and Senior Consultant, Division of Cardiology, Department of Paediatrics, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Tan Jack Thian, Group Chief Operating Officer, Singapore Health Services, Chief Operating Officer, Singapore General Hospital; Clin Assoc Prof Ng Kee Chong, Chairman, Medical Board, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Dr Benjamin Koh Khay Wee, Deputy Secretary (Development); Assoc Prof (Dr) Raymond Chua Swee Boon, Deputy Director of Medical Services (Health Regulation Group)

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Sunny Lee Chin Hon, Senior Director (P&O), Planning & Organisation, MHQ; AC William Koh Siang Yuan, Director (ICD), Singapore Police Force; Jansen Ang Chong Han, Director (PPSD), Singapore Police Force; SAC Daniel Seet Siew Teck, Deputy Commissioner (Operations & Resilience), Singapore Civil Defence Force; SAC Ong Choon Beng, Deputy Commissioner (Corporate Development and Administration), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; AC Rafidah Bte Suparman, Director (Corporate Communications & Relations Division), Singapore Prison Service; SAC Sebastian Tan Say Hwee, Senior Director, ICPD, MHA, Central Narcotics Bureau; Ms May Ong Bee Leng, Director, CBRNE, Home Team Science and Technology Agency; Ms Lydia Tong Gek Ee, Deputy Director

MINISTRY OF LAW

Ms Sharon Ong Su Min, Director-General, International & Advisory Group; Kevin Teoh Yit Pang, Director, Land Transfer & Land Sale Division, and Leasing Division, Singapore Land Authority

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER

Mdm Sharon Chang Wee Chen, Director, Work Pass Division; Mdm Arina Koh Shiang Yee, Director, Human Resource Department, Ministry of Manpower; Desmond Chew Chin Soon, Group Director, Agency & Self-Employed Group, Central Provident Fund Board; Ms Lynn Ng Hui Wah, Group Director, Careers Connect Group, Workforce Singapore

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Ms Grace Mui Chi Ki, Group Director, Manpower Strategy and Planning Group, Building and Construction Authority; Chan Kwok Cheong, Director, Legal and Investigation & Inspection, Council for Estate Agencies; Ms Adele Tan Shiao Ling, Group Director (Strategic Planning), Urban Redevelopment Authority; Ms Sophianne Mohamad Araib Group Director/Parks Central & Horticulture & Community Gardening, National Parks Board; Julian Goh Seo Hian, Senior Director (Corporate Development), Corporate Development Division; Mdm Khoo Mui Kheng, Group Director (Information Services)/Chief Information Officer, Information Services Group, Housing & Development Board

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

John Lim Hua Ern, First Deputy Secretary, Deputy Secretary Office; Esa Han Hsien Masood, Second Deputy Secretary, Deputy Secretary Office; Ms Regina Chang Yee Lin, Public Guardian, Office of the Public Guardian; Ms Cynthia Chan May Peng, Director, Family Development Group, Family Services Division

MINISTRY OF SUSTAINABILITY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Tony Teo Meng Soon, Group Director, Environmental Public Health Operations Group, National Environment Agency; Yeo Keng Soon, Director, Catchment & Waterways Department, PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency; Ms Siti Suriani Bte Abdul Majid Senior Director, Joint Operations Division, Singapore Food Agency

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Prof Patrick Tan Boon Ooi, Executive Director, Genome Institute of Singapore, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Ms Jeannie Lim Suet Ying, Assistant Chief Executive, Policy & Planning Group, Singapore Tourism Board; Ms Goh Wan Yee, Senior Vice-President & Head, Healthcare, Economic Development Board; Ms Ma Ping Nee, Group Director, Enterprise Cluster Group, JTC Corporation; Pee Beng Kong, Senior Director, Economic Development Board, (seconded to Ministry of Trade and Industry); Ms Eunice Koh Tuck Hoon, Asst Chief Executive, Enterprise Singapore, JTC Corporation; Ms Ranita Sundramoorthy, Executive Director, Infrastructure Planning & Management, Singapore Tourism Board; Dr David Low Kuang Yong, Chief Executive Office, Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre/Executive Director, Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Assoc Prof Chong Yap Seng, Executive Director, Singapore Institute for Clinical Sciences, Agency for Science, Technology and Research

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Dr Samuel Chan Wai, Group Director, Rail/Road Systems, Engineering, Land Transport Authority; Ms Margaret Tan Puay Kuen, Director (Airport Operations Regulation and Aviation Security), Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Tan Hoe Soon, Assistant Chief Executive (Corp), Chairman/CE’s Office Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore; Hermizan Bin Mohamed Jumari, Deputy Director (Planning), Air Traffic Services, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Yap Boon Leong, Group Director, Road & Commuter, Infrastructure Development, Land Transport Authority

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

Ms Chu Sook Ching, Director, Corporate Affairs, Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau; Mdm Adeline Kwok Siok Peng, Director, Communications and Events Management, Public Service Division; Ms Cindy Mok Cin Yee, Assistant Managing Director (Finance, Risk & Currency), Finance, Risk & Currency Group, Monetary Authority of Singapore

ATTORNEY-GENERAL’S CHAMBERS

Lun Chee Gai, Director (Human Resource & Organisation Development), Corporate Services Division; Derek Loh Kong Yue, Deputy Director-General (Economic), International Affairs Division; Teo Guan Siew, Deputy Chief Prosecutor, Crime Division

FAMILY JUSTICE COURTS

Ms Toh Wee San, District Judge

SUPREME COURT

Paul Quan Kaih Shiuh, Executive Director, Singapore Judicial College

The Public Administration Medal (Silver) (Military) Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Perak) (Tentera)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

BG Goh Si Mien, PPA(G), PBS, Chief Armour Officer, Headquarters Armour; BG Ho Kum Luen, PPA(G), Director, Joint Operations Department; BG Lau Boon Ping, PPA(G), Chief of Staff (Air Staff), Office of Chief of Air Force, Republic of Singapore Air Force; RADM Saw Shi Tat, PPA(G), PBS, Commander, Headquarters Fleet, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL Anthony Lee Kok Long, PP, PBS, Commander, Headquarters Maritime Training and Doctrine, Command, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL Chew Kuok Hsin, Commander, Headquarters Naval Diving Unit, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL Devieash James s/o Harshad Rai Pandya, Chief Artillery Officer, Headquarters Singapore Artillery; COL Ho Jee Kien, Head, Naval Personnel Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL David Kok Tze Chiang, Commander, Headquarters Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Command, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL (Dr) David Law Zhiwei, Chief Navy Medical Officer, Navy Medical Service, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL Lee Ling Kwang, PP, PBS, Head, Army Safety Inspectorate; COL Joseph Peh Chin Leong, Head, Joint Manpower Department;

COL Phua Jia Kai, Head, Air Plans Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL Melvin Tan See Hai, PP, Deputy Chief Guards Officer, Headquarters Singapore Guards; ME8 Timothy Yap Soon Haw, PPA(G), Head, Air Engineering and Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force

The Public Administration Medal (Bronze) Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Gangsa)

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Ms Cheryl Chong Aixin, Acting Director (Operations Planning), Joint Communications Centre; Ms Jenny Wong Soon Wah, Deputy Director, Talent Development, Info-Communications Media Development Authority; Ms Haliza binte Jailani, Deputy Director, Resource Discovery & Management, National Library Board; Ms Ong Lim Tim, Deputy Director (Media Analytics and Operations), Media Division

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Alan Lam Choon Beng, Group Constituency Director, (Tanjong Pagar GRC & Radin Mas SMC), Central Singapore Community Development Division, People’s Association; Chng Tze Kia, Senior Assistant Director (SG Cares Office), Resilience and Engagement Division; Akbar Haja Mydin, Director, Infrastructure & Projects, National Heritage Board; Ms Norhayati binte Haron, Director, Asset Services and Finance, Finance, Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Vincent Leong Woei Jiann, Director (MHA C4I), Systems Engineering & C3 Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Kevin Koo Cheng Keong, Director (O&S - Facilities Excellence), Systems Management Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Reman Chim Tat Wee, Director (SAF Cloud), InfoComm Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Cai Jialing, Director (Capability Development), Land Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Yeoh Ee-wen, Director (Capability Development), Simulation & Training Systems Hub, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Sheryln Foo Ching Peng, Head, Enterprise IT Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Seah Chee Heng, Programme Director, Air Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Serene Luo Xinling, Director (Strategic Plans 2), Corporate Planning & Services, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ong Eng Teck, Director (DTO - US), Defence Technology Collaboration Office; Ms Berlinda Chua Puay Ling, Deputy Director 2 (NS Policy), National Service Policy Department; Ms Gail Wan Wei Ping, Deputy Director,

Mindef Communications Organisation; Ms Gillian Ang Suet Lin, Deputy Director; Ong Hwee Yong, Deputy Director; Raymond Loo Chee Tat, Deputy Director

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Ms Karen Chang Lee Cheng, Group Director/Senior Vice-Dean, Office of Corporate Services, Duke-NUS Medical School, National University of Singapore; Clement Lim How Chuen, Deputy Director, Physical, Sports & Outdoor, Education (Outdoor Education), Student Development Curriculum Division 2; Assoc Prof Yan Yaw Kai, Associate Dean (Academic & Faculty Affairs), Office of Academic & Faculty Affairs, National Institute of Education; Sze Guan Kiat, Vice-Principal, School of Science and Technology; Ronnie Chan Chin Sing, Director, Internal Audit, Singapore Polytechnic; Ng Joo Koon, Consultant, School Excellence, Schools Division; Laurence Tan Wee Soon, Director, Office of Estates, Republic Polytechnic; Mdm Ng Bee Ling, Vice-Principal, Chung Cheng High School (Main); Ms Lim Hui Ling, Head, Marcoms, Corporate Communications Office, Nanyang Technological University; Mdm Prabavathy d/o Sivaperuman, Deputy Director, Education and Career, Guidance, Student Development Curriculum Division 1; Francis Yap Wai Sung, Deputy Director, Digital Enablement and Operations Division, (Training Partners/ Individuals), SkillsFuture Singapore; Mdm Koh Hui Hui, Consultant, School Excellence, Schools Division; Dr Wang Jiwei, Associate Professor, Accounting (Practice) & Programme, Director, Master of Professional Accounting (MPA) & Master of Science in Accounting (MSA), School of Accountancy, Singapore Management University; Fathul Rahman Bin Kamsani, Deputy Director, Physical Education & Sports Teacher Academy (Pesta); Wee Keat Kheng, Deputy Registrar, Registrar’s Office, ITE Headquarters; Ong Yoke Yam, Deputy Director, Physical, Sports & Outdoor, Education (Sports Education), Student Development Curriculum Division 2; Dr Koh Tse Yuen, Deputy Director, School of Life Sciences & Chemical Technology, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ms Wendy Tan Wan Li, Senior Assistant Director, Research Administration, Research and Management Information Division; Ms Tan Soon Keow, Deputy Director (Academic Planning & Development), Academic Planning & Development, School of Information Technology, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Ng Guan Ing, Deputy Director, Engagement, Engagement & Research Division; Vincent Bong Yee Ngian, Deputy Director, Capability Development, School of Humanities & Social Sciences, Temasek Polytechnic; Tommy Hsu Yu Chih, Vice-Principal, Northlight School; Assoc Prof Samson Lim Wah, Associate Head of Cluster (Academics), Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, Singapore University of Technology and Design; Ms Chee Yeung Wai, Deputy Director, Teacher Recruitment, HR Solutions & Capabilities Division; Prof Sanjay Jain, Vice-Dean, School of Computing, Professor, Department of Computer Science, School of Computing, National University of Singapore; Mdm Chong Hwee Ling, Deputy Director, HQ Facilities Management, Infrastructure & Facility Services Division; Mrs Cheong-Neo Yeow Chuan, Deputy Director, Computer Centre, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Dr Chen Hsiao Wei, Deputy Director, Pupil Placement, Student Placement & Services Division; Desmond Lim Choon Khee, Deputy Director, Student Development & Alumni Affairs Dept, Temasek Polytechnic; Tan Chee Chuen, Deputy Director, School Campus (West), Infrastructure & Facility Services Division; Ramu Saravanan s/o Ramasamy Tanabalan, Deputy Director, Academic & Admin Services, ITE College Central; Dr Tan Ching Ting, Master Specialist, Pre-School Education, Schools Division; Dr Koo May Yeok, Assistant Director (Research, Innovation and Enterprise & Projects), School of Health & Social Sciences, Nanyang Polytechnic; Dr Chee Ai Lian, Master Specialist, Gifted Education, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Assoc Prof Appa Iyer Sivakumar, Associate Professor, School of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, Nanyang Technological University; Assoc Prof Gary Tan Soon Huat, College Master, College of Alice & Peter Tan, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science, School of Computing, Vice-Dean, Dean’s Office, School of Computing, National University of Singapore; Ms Shirley Wee Suat Hoon, Senior Assistant Director, Art & Lead Specialist, Art Student Development Curriculum

Division 2; Assoc Prof Peer Mohideen Sathikh, Associate Chair (Academic), College of Humanities, Art and Social Sciences, Nanyang Technological University; Liu Wei Cheng, Lead Research Specialist, Evaluation Research and Management Information Division; Ms Selena Gan Geok Hong, Administrative Director, Cancer Science Institute of Singapore, National University of Singapore; Lau Chor Yam, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Loh Pui Wah, Director, Career & Attachment Office, Nanyang Technological University; Dr S Ravindran, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Assoc Prof Chew Fook Tim, Vice-Dean (Undergraduate Studies), Faculty of Science, Associate Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Science, National University of Singapore; Mdm Low Leng, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Prof Peter Ho Kian Hoon, Vice-Provost (Undergraduate Education), Office of the Senior Deputy President & Provost, Professor, Department of Physics, Faculty of Science, National University of Singapore; Dr Prisca Chong Fong Yee, Master Teacher, English Language Institute of Singapore (ELIS); Assoc Prof Esther Goh Chor Leng, Head and Associate Professor, Department of Social Work, Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, National University of Singapore; Mdm Chan Yen See, Master Teacher, Singapore Teachers’ Academy for the aRts (STAR); Ms Chin Siew Foong, Senior Course Manager, Precision Engineering-Advanced, Engineering Processes, ITE College Central; Teng Tse Sheng, Master Teacher, Physical Education & Sports Teacher Academy (Pesta); Assoc Prof Randolph Tan Gee Kwang, Director, Office of the Provost, Centre for Applied Research, Singapore University of Social Sciences; Mdm Ong Fei Min, Principal, Greenridge Primary School; Assoc Prof Tan Seng Chee, Associate Dean (Graduate Education by Research), Office of Graduate Studies & Professional Learning, National Institute of Education; Ms Liza Bte Rahmat, Principal, Meridian Primary School; Liew Beng Keat, Deputy Director (Academic), Academic, School of Infocomm, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Moraly Joseph Valerie, Principal, CHIJ St Joseph’s Convent; Dr Loh Gin Hin, Deputy Director, Quality Development & Planning, School of Applied Science, Temasek Polytechnic; Mdm Anne Sim Kim Liang, Principal, Xishan Primary School; Ms Tang Soo Yin, Deputy Director, Media, Arts & Design School, Singapore Polytechnic; Ganesan s/o Raman, Principal, Fuhua Primary School; Chang Bin Haw, Deputy Director, School of InfoComm Technology, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ms Ming Antoinette Ramasamy, Principal, Palm View Primary School; Assoc Prof Loy Hui Chieh, Vice-Dean (External Relations & Student Life), Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, Associate Professor, Department of Philosophy, Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, Resident Fellow, Cinnamon College, NUS College, National University of Singapore; Ms Anna Loh Yoon Lin, Vice-Principal, Curriculum & Professional Learning, St Joseph’s Institution; Ms Amy Soon Chieu Gwat, Assistant Director (Creative Services), School of Design & Media, Nanyang Polytechnic; Mdm Leong Sook Hing, Vice-Principal, Dunman High School; Assoc Prof May Lim Sok Mui, Director, Centre for Learning Environment and Assessment Development, Associate Professor, Health and Social Sciences, Singapore Institute of Technology; Jeremy Ng Cheng Song, Vice-Principal, Holy Innocents’ High School; Assoc Prof Cheong Kok Wai, Associate Professor, Department of the Built Environment, College of Design and Engineering, National University of Singapore; Jasbir Singh s/o Dharam Singh, Vice-Principal, North Spring Primary School; Mdm Wong Wei Yi, Vice-Principal, Pioneer Primary School; Apollos Induchoodan s/o R A P, Vice-Principal, Deyi Secondary School; Yong Kek Shoong, Vice-Principal, Jurongville Secondary School; Philip Alvar s/o Batholomew, Vice-Principal (Administration), Catholic Junior College; Ms Ong Lee Fong, Vice-Principal (Administration), Chung Cheng High School (Main); Mak Yew Chong, Vice-Principal, Bukit Batok Secondary School; Dr Choong Pek Lan, Vice-Principal, Rulang Primary School; Mdm Wilna Chan Yee Chin, Vice-Principal, Frontier Primary School; Ms Tan Wan Kheng, Vice-Principal, South View Primary School; John Ow Eu Gene, Vice-Principal, Horizon Primary School; Chin Lih Keong, Vice-Principal, Anglican High School; Ms Wong Ker Sin, Vice-Principal, Assumption English School; Mdm Neo Lay Pin, Vice-Principal, Anchor Green Primary School; Lee Huan Siak, Vice-Principal, Greenwood Primary School; Mdm Josephine Ng Yin Sze, Vice-Principal, Oasis Primary School; Mdm Wang Ming Hwee, Vice-Principal, Maha Bodhi School; Tay Hiang Soon, Vice-Principal, Yishun Secondary School; Adrian Leow Lip Boon, Vice-Principal, Pasir Ris Crest Secondary School; Ms Ngiam Wee Heng, Vice-Principal, Princess Elizabeth Primary School; Ms Tan Siew Khim, Vice-Principal, Ang Mo Kio Primary School; Mdm Nur Hidayani Ibrahim, Vice-Principal, Woodlands Ring Secondary School; Mdm Balakrishnan Corinne Anne, Vice-Principal, Huamin Primary School; Muhammad Faisal B Pairin, Vice-Principal, Naval Base Primary School; Ong Hong Ghee, Vice-Principal, Beacon Primary School; Philip Tan Cher Hui, Vice-Principal, Pei Hwa Secondary School; Boh Chek Keow, Vice-Principal,Woodlands Ring Primary School; Subash Lazar, Principal, APSN Delta Senior School; Lim Boon Teck, Deputy Director, Security & Emergency Plans, Infrastructure & Facility Services Division; Ms Anne Teh Lay Choo, Deputy Director, Mother Tongue Languages, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Lim Kok Boon, Master Teacher, Singapore Teachers’ Academy for the aRts (STAR); Ms Linda Loo Guay Ho, Manager, Management & Payment Accounting, ITE Headquarters; Mdm Haryati Bte Surana, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Ms Lim Siew Gim, Director, Small Business Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Wong Kee Wei, Head, Accounting Policy Department, Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority; Ms Poh Pei Pei, Deputy Director, Operations Branch, Networked Trade Platform Office, Singapore Customs; Ms Hong Yuqian, Director, Accountant-General’s Department

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Terrence Teo Tsu Tang, Deputy Director/Indonesia, South-east Asia I Directorate; Vishnuvarthan s/o Balakrishnan, Counsellor (Administration and Consular), Singapore High Commission in London

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Ms Carol Choi Chook Ee, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Finance and Procurement Division, Agency for Integrated Care; Assoc Prof Edwin Chan Shih-Yen, Chief Scientific Officer, Singapore Clinical Research Institute, Consortium for Clinical Research & Innovation Singapore; Ms Jessica Lee Tzu Jen, Director, Sector Technology Services, Integrated Health Information Systems; Koh Beng Thong, Chief Healthcare Infrastructure Projects Officer, Healthcare Infrastructure Projects, MOH Holdings; Joe Hau Chee Seng, Chief Executive Officer, Ren Ci Hospital, National Healthcare Group (on secondment); Ms Lim Soh Har, Executive Director, National Healthcare Group Diagnostics, National Healthcare Group; Ms Shirley Heng, Chief Nurse, Yishun Health/Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Assoc Prof Koh Kwong Fah, Clinical Director, Training and Education, Senior Consultant, Anaesthesia, Woodlands Health, National Healthcare Group; Dr Simon Lee Biing Ming, Chief Clinical Informatics Officer, Chief Data Officer, Family Physician-Consultant, National Healthcare Group Polyclinics, National Healthcare Group; Ms Rosemary Soong Heng-Mei, Director, Human Resource, National Healthcare Group HQ, National Healthcare Group; Dr Kenneth Low Meng Tze, Director, Dental Services, National Healthcare Group Polyclinics, National Healthcare Group; Assoc Prof Brenda Ang Sze Peng, Clinical Director, Department of Infection Prevention and Control, Senior Consultant, TTSH Infectious Disease, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Ting Mei See, Director, Corporate Communications, Institute of Mental Health, National Healthcare Group; Prof Teh Ming, Emeritus Consultant, Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Prof Yong Eu Leong, Emeritus Consultant, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Ng Sow Chun, Chief Nurse, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, National University Health System; Adj Asst Prof Heng Chin Tiong, Vice- Chairman, Medical Board (Medical Manpower And Development), Head of Division and Senior Consultant, Urology, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, National University Health System; Adj Assoc Prof Chee Thong Gan, Senior Director, Allied Health & Community Operations, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, National University Health System; Dr Lim Ghee Hian, Vice-Chairman, Medical Board (Clinical Risk Management and Clinical Quality), Senior Consultant, Department of Emergency Medicine, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, National University Health System; Dr Voo Yau Onn, Director, Quality, Chief Medical Informatics Officer, Senior Consultant, National University Polyclinics, National University Health System; Ms Margaret Lee Kwee Hiang, Chief Nurse, Alexandra Hospital, National University Health System; Dr Edwin Low Cheng Tee, Director, Programme Development, SingHealth Office of Regional Health, Lead, Health System Enhancement (Clinical Core), International Collaboration Office/SingHealth Duke-NUS Global Health Institute, SingHealth Headquarters, Singapore Health Services; Ms Wong Lai Yin, Chief Operating Officer, ALPS Pte Ltd, Singapore Health Services; Ms Pang Nguk Lan, Deputy Group Director, Institute for Patient Safety & Quality, Singapore Health Services, Chief Risk Officer & Director, Quality, Safety & Risk Management, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Consultant, National Improvement Unit; Prof Julian Thumboo, Research Director and Senior Consultant, Department of Rheumatology & Immunology, Singapore General Hospital, Director, Centre for Population Health, Research and Implementation, Singapore Health Services; Ms Ivy Chiu Lin Min, Chief Human Resource Officer, Singapore Health Services, Chief Human Resource Officer, Sengkang General Hospital; Ms Lian Siew Bee, Director, Nursing, National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Assoc Prof Steven Wong Bak Siew, Head and Senior Consultant, Department of Radiology, Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Dr Loh Huey Peng, Director, Nursing, Singapore National Eye Centre, Co-Director, Institute for Patient Safety & Quality (Clinical), Singapore Health Services; Ms Winnie Khaw Siew Huay, Director, Decision Support Services, Division of Finance, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Clin Prof Ng Heng Joo, Head and Senior Consultant, Department of Haematology, Director, Patient Safety & Clinical Standards Unit, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Prof Tay Kiang Hiong, Head and Senior Consultant, Department of Vascular & Interventional Radiology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services, Academic Vice-Chair (Clinical Operations), Singhealth Duke-NUS Radiological Sciences, Academic Clinical Program, Deputy Head, Singhealth Duke-NUS, Vascular Centre; Assoc Prof David Ng Chee Eng, Head and Senior Consultant, Department of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular, Imaging, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Lau Kung Ngieng, Director, Finance, Division of Finance, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Dr Chan Lai Peng, Head and Senior Consultant, Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Anna Fok Wai Min, Chief Human Resource Officer, SingHealth Polyclinics, Singapore Health Services; Ms Wong Sook Thow, Chief Nurse (Nursing Transformation), Singapore Health Services, Chief Nurse, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital; Ms Jasmine Pek Chai Ling, Chief Human Resource Officer (Disciplinary & Inquiries), Singapore Health Services, Chief Human Resource Officer, SingHealth Community Hospitals; Dr Gilbert Tan Choon Seng, Director, Regional Clinical Services (South East), Family Physician, Senior Consultant, SingHealth Polyclinics, Singapore Health Services; Assoc Prof Ching Chi Keong, Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology and Pacing, Director of Quality Management, Senior Consultant, Department of Cardiology, Chief Data and Digital Officer, National Heart Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services, Associate Professor, Duke-NUS GMS; Ms Tan Yang Noi, Chief Human Resource Officer (HR Preparedness & Readiness), Singapore Health Services, Chief Human Resource Officer, Division of Human Resource, Singapore General Hospital; Assoc Prof Henry Ho Sun Sien, Academic Chair, Surgery Academic Clinical Programme, Singapore Health Services, Chairman, Division of Surgery & Surgical Oncology, Singapore General Hospital and National Cancer Centre Singapore, Senior Consultant, Department of Urology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Assoc Prof Ong Yee Siang, Head and Senior Consultant, Department of Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Assoc Prof Tan Kian Hian, Head and Senior Consultant, Department of Anaesthesiology, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Clin Assoc Prof Yeo Khung Keong, Deputy Group Chief Medical Informatics Officer (Research), Singapore Health Services, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Data Science and Innovation), Senior Consultant, Cardiology, National Heart Centre Singapore; Assoc Prof How Choon How, Director, Primary Care & East Region, SingHealth Office of Regional Health, Singapore Health Services, Head, Care & Health Integration, Changi General Hospital, Senior Consultant, Family Medicine, SingHealth; Shawn Tan Su Shong, Director, Legal, Governance & Finance, SingHealth Headquarters, Singapore Health Services; Ethan Goh Yang Chuang, Director (Communicable Diseases Policy and Preparedness Office), Communicable Diseases Division; Dr Lee Heow Yong, Director (Hospital Services), Hospital Services Division; Mdm Elaine Teo Yin Lee, Director (Aged & Ancillary Service Regulation & Transformation), Health Regulation Group; Ms Low Min Yong, Director, Pharmaceutical Division, Applied Sciences Group, Health Sciences Authority

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Ms Nah Zhu Ying, Deputy Director (Finance Shared Services Centre), Finance & Admin Division, MHQ; Ms Mandy Lim Pin Tieng, Head People Performance Development, Singapore Police Force; SUPT(1A) Chris Voo Hong Ping, Assistant Director (PLRD), Singapore Police Force; SUPT1(A) Desmond Chua Boon Teck, Head Operations (SOC), Singapore Police Force; SUPT(1A) Chua Teck Wee, Head Investigation (G Div), Singapore Police Force; SUPT(1A) Chan Hee Keong, Head Ops & Intelligence (PSC), Singapore Police Force; SUPT(1A) Lim Cher Chong, Head Support & Technical Branch (Procom), Protective Security Command, Singapore Police Force; Lim Kok Meng, AD, Investment Fraud Division (CAD), Singapore Police Force; LTC (1A) Kok Kim Yuan, SAD HRD (Plans & Policy), Singapore Civil Defence Force; SUPT(1A) Ong Teng Kwee, 3 Dy Dir (Intel), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; SUPT(1A) Joe Tan Kok Kwan, Dy Commander (Ground Ops), Tuas Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; SUPT(1A) Tan Wee Teck, Superintendent, Singapore Prison Service; SUPT(1A) Valerie Chiang Lye Choo, Senior Assistant Director (Community Partnership & Family Policy), Singapore Prison Service; Ms Salina Binte Samion, Principal Psychologist, Central Narcotics Bureau; Ms Eunice Tan Mingyi, Senior Assistant Director (Operations and Leadership Psychology), HTBSC, Home Team Academy; Lim Beng Hock, Senior Deputy Director, Ops Systems, Home Team Science and Technology Agency; Ms Lee Kah Mun, Senior Assistant Director, Compliance, Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore; Jason Ng Woon Ming, SAD (Healthcare Policy & Plans), Yellow Ribbon Singapore (seconded to Ministry of Home Affairs), Christopher Gill, Deputy Director; Ms Noerleyly Simatoepang, Head; John Sim Guangrong, Senior Manager

MINISTRY OF LAW

Ms Seraphina Fong Mian Yi, Deputy Director (International Legal), International Legal Division; Lee Hwee Chuan, Deputy Director, Land Development & Asset Management, Land Development, Singapore Land Authority

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER

Ms Audrina Chua Hwee Khim, Deputy Director, Occupational Safety and Health Division; Brian Wong Kwan Ping, Deputy Director, Assurance, Care and Engagement Group; Ms Hong Pui Leng, Senior Deputy Director, MediShield Life Policy Administration & Premium Recovery, Central Provident Fund Board; Ms Betty Lee Ping Ping, Senior Deputy Director, Member Digital Applications, Central Provident Fund Board; Ms Siti Norlina Binte Saliman, Assistant Director, Career Services Division, Workforce Singapore; Narayanan Krishna Kumari Santhosh, Senior Deputy Director, Business Applications Modernisation, Central Provident Fund Board

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Tan Yeow Chong, Director (Land Reclamation), Land Reclamation Department, Building & Infrastructure Group, Housing & Development Board; Tan Jwu Yih, Director, Building Plan and Management Group, Building Plan & Universal Design Department, Building and Construction Authority; Ms Teo Yue Mien, Director/Garden City Fund, Communications and Community Engagement, National Parks Board; Goh Chan Ker, Director (Car Parks Operations), Car Parks Operations, Urban Redevelopment Authority; Cui Shaowen, Former Deputy Director, Research & Strategy Management (seconded to Prime Minister’s Office); Dr Thereis Choo Yi Siang, Coordinating Director/ Living Collections & FM & Centre Director/FDC, SBG Facilities, Singapore Botanic Gardens, National Parks Board; Ms Lam Fei Yen, Director, Strategic Communications Group, Customer Relations Department, Building and Construction Authority; Wong Kang Wei, Financial Controller, Finance, Corporate Development Division; Mdm Yee Lin Lin, General Manager (People, Programme & Partnership (North-East 2), Branch Operations Department, Housing Management Group, Housing & Development Board; Terence Chan Zhenyang, Deputy Director (Corporate Planning), Corporate Planning & Administration Department, Corporate Development Group, Housing & Development Board; Dr Kelvin Lim Zhi Jian, Director/ Biorisk & Biosurveillance & QBS, Veterinary Health, National Parks Board; Dr Ang Edward, Director, Environmental Sustainability Group, Green Building Policy Department, Building and Construction Authority; Ms Wong Ying Ching, Director, Corporate Development Group, Human Capital Development Department, Building and Construction Authority; Ms Ow Siew Ngim, Director/Streetscape (South West) & Director/Ops Tech, Streetscape, National Parks Board

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Ms Rae Lee Ryh Jia, Director, Philanthropic Partnership & Engagement, National Council of Social Service; Mrs Vibhangini Robert, Deputy Director, Early Childhood Development Agency, Early Intervention; Ms Bernice Lee Huiting, Deputy Director, Social Policy and Services Group, ComCare and Social Support Division

MINISTRY OF SUSTAINABILITY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Ms Yang Wen, Director, Corporate Development, VITAL, PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency (on secondment); Mark Wong Wei Qiang, Chief Engineer, Tuas WRP, DTSS 2 Department, PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency; Panirselvam s/o Kasinathan, Senior Assistant Director, Division of Public Cleanliness, Performance & Management Department, National Environment Agency; Ms Lim Hiong Li, Deputy Director, Policy Division, Public Health Policy Department, National Environment Agency; Ms Angela Li, Director, National Centre for Food Science, Research & Exposure Science Department, Singapore Food Agency; Teh Chun Siong, Director, SFA Northwest Regional Office, Singapore Food Agency; Tay Yuan Sherng, Deputy Director, Energy & Climate Policy Division, Climate Mitigation

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Dr Wong Chee Khuen, Divisional Director, Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Tan Lui Hai,Director, Chongqing Connectivity Initiative Office; Foo Jason, Director, Facilities Planning & Enforcement Div, JTC Corporation; Ms Angeline Chan Yin Ling, Director, Food Services, Enterprise Singapore; Ms Seet Chia Sing, Director, Department of Statistics; Ms Geraldine Hilary Yeo Peck Keat, Principal Specialist, Learning, Singapore Tourism Board; Ms Low Wan Jing, Vice- President, Human Capital, Economic Development Board; Ms Ching Winnie, Senior Director, Legal, Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore; Clarence Hoe Yin Wae, Executive Director, Americas & Europe, Enterprise Singapore; Phang Seng Meng, Managing Director, InVivos, Director, Biological Resource Centre, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Dr Andy Feng Suiyi, Principal Economist, Economics Division; Evan Koh Kia Hui, Director, Legal, Singapore Tourism Board; Ms Lee Chuay Noi, Director, Human Resources Division, JTC Corporation; Franki Au Tat To, Vice-President, Business Environment, Economic Development Board; Dr Sun Sumei, Deputy Executive Director (Research), Institute for Infocomm Research, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Ivan Tan Kok Hiong, Director, Trade, Enterprise Singapore; Dr Kuan Ming Leong, Principal Economist, Economics Division

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Mdm Irin Seah Li Yen, Deputy Director/Human Resource, Corporate Development; Michael Pang Tze Leong, Deputy Director (Aviation Services), Flight Standards, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Ang Mau Koon, 2 Deputy Director, North South Corridor (Civil 1), North-South Corridor, Land Transport Authority; Goh Boon Leng, Deputy Director, System Development, Rail/Road Systems Engineering, Land Transport Authority; Nicholas Ng Ju Sen, DD, Electric Vehicle, Masterplanning (seconded to Land Transport Authority); Ricardo Wang Huan Ran, Deputy Director, Bus Assets, Bus Assets, Public Transport, Land Transport Authority; Zailani Bin Mohamed Idris, Deputy Director, Trackwork, Trackwork, Rail (Electrical & Mechanical), Land Transport Authority; Tay Yeow Min, Assistant Director (Maritime Human Capital), ITTD, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore; Ms Satwinder Kaur d/o Karam Singh, Deputy Director (Corporate Communications), Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

Koh Kew Soon, Director (Research Analytics), Communications Group; Ms Poh Keng Pei, Deputy Director, Investigations, Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau; Lin Xiaojian @ Lam Seow Kin, Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau; Lim Huk Jaim, Director, Corporate Services, National Research Foundation; Mohammed Jaleesudeen Jalal, Deputy Director (Service Policy & Leadership), ServiceSG, Public Service Division; Cheah Sin Liang, Deputy Director (International Policy), Policy & Planning, NCCS, Strategy Group; Rodney Adrian Nicholas, Deputy Director, Product Development, Government Technology Agency; Ms Jeanette Khong Siew San, Deputy Director, Product Development, Government Technology Agency; Ms Chua Ai May, Director & Head (CMI II Div III), Capital Markets Intermediaries Dept II, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Ms Sim Pauline, Director & Head (Leadership Development Division), People Development Department, Monetary Authority of Singapore

ATTORNEY-GENERAL’S CHAMBERS

Kenny Goh Ze Min, Deputy Director (Civil Cluster Litigation), Legal Operations Group; Wong Thai Chuan, Deputy Senior State Counsel/Deputy Public, Prosecutor, Civil Division

SUPREME COURT

Ms Joyce Loh Ping Yee, Deputy Director, Career Development, Legal Service Commission Secretariat

The Public Administration Medal (Bronze) (Posthumous)

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Late Dr Agnes Koong Ying Leng, Former Director, Community Health, Consultant, SingHealth Polyclinics, Singapore Health Services

The Public Administration Medal (Bronze) (Military)

Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Gangsa)(Tentera)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

COL Andrew Wan Wei Chung, Former Commander, C4 Operations Group; COL Sebastian Chai Gao Jun, Director (Policy), Policy Division; COL Chee Peter, Commander, Overseas Training Centre; COL Cheong Yunn Shaur, PP, Commander/Head, SAF Volunteer Corps/SAF Volunteer Affairs Department; COL Clarence Cai Geren, Director (Plans), Joint Intelligence Directorate; COL Kenneth Gn Jong Bin, Commander, Engineer Training Institute; COL Goh Wee Tiong, PP, PBS, Chief of Staff, 6th Division/Headquarters Sense and Strike; COL Kevin Wee Kim Aun, PP, PBS, Commander, Headquarters Helicopter Group, Republic of Singapore Air Force; COL Lim Huay Wen, Head, Naval Intelligence Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL Lim Kah Keng, Defence Attache (Canberra), Joint Intelligence Directorate; COL Melvyn Tan Wee Heng, Group Head, Joint Operations Department; COL Mohamed Feroz Bin Mohamed Akber, Commander, Headquarters 2nd Singapore Infantry Brigade; COL Ng Xun Xi, Deputy Commander, Headquarters Fleet, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL Ong Cher Howe, Chief Systems Integration Officer, Systems Integration Office; COL Quek Seoh Hiong, PP, PBS, Senior Directing Staff (Air Force), Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College; COL (DR) Shalini d/o Arulanandam Commander, Military Medicine Institute; COL Tan Say Yong, Commander, Headquarters 8th Flotilla, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL Tay Choong Hern, Head, Naval Training Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL Yee Kok Meng, PP, Commander, Headquarters Basic Military Training Centre; COL (NS) Boo Chin Tuan, PBS, Commander, 22nd Logistics Support Group; COL (NS) Chew Chun-Liang, Alternate Chief of Staff, Headquarters Maritime Security Task Force/Maritime Security Command, Republic of Singapore Navy; COL (NS) Desmond Chua Chung Kiat, PBS, Chief of Staff (Division Hub), Headquarters Armour; COL (NS) Goh Chong Hua, Commander, Headquarters 9th Singapore Infantry Brigade; COL (NS) Lim Jew Pean, PP, PBS, Senior Formation Officer, Headquarters Singapore Artillery; COL (NS) Timothy Tan Heng Soon, PBS, Chief of Staff (Division Hub), 6th Division/Headquarters Sense and Strike; COL (NS) Gabriel Tham Kim Cheong, PP, PBS, Head Division Air Participation, Headquarters 9th Division/Infantry; ME7 Chua Keng Tiong, PP, PBS, Head Electronic Warfare and Sensors, Air Engineering and Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; ME7 Liew Hin Ban, PBS, Commander, Headquarters SAF Ammunition Command

The Commendation Medal Pingat Kepujian

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Ms Lim Wan Ting Joanne, Assistant Director (Media Analytics and Operations), Media Division; Ms Wong Su Fun, Assistant Director (Procurement), Corporate Development Division, Workplace Development Department; Song Zhuanye Kelvin, Deputy Director (Joint Communications Centre); Lin Weiqiang, Assistant Director, Critical Info Infrastructure Division; Ms Siti Nur Farhanah Binte S. Hussin Bagharib, Assistant Director, International Cyber Policy Office; Ahmad Syakir Bin Sa’adon, Manager, Consumer Services & Investigation, Info-Communications Media Development Authority; Ms Law Pei Chee Cally, Senior Project Manager, Digital Archives & Preservation Services, National Library Board; Ms Khor Su Min, Deputy Director, Collection Planning & Development, Digital Content & Services, National Library Board

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Ms Wee Soh Hong, Constituency Director (Henderson-Dawson Constituency Office), Central Singapore Community Development Division, People’s Association; Mic Tay Wee Yang, Deputy Director, Transformation Office, CE Office, National Youth Council; Chen Hsin Yeow, Deputy Director, Communications & Engagement Department (seconded to Ministry of Manpower); Mrs Andrea Ho Su-Lin, Assistant Director, Performing Arts, National Arts Council; Lim Sheng Hoo Joseph, Manager, National Museum of Singapore, National Heritage Board; Ms Wu Min Min, Constituency Director (Tampines East Constituency Office), North East Community Development Division, People’s Association; Koh Yu Ren, David, Deputy Director (Community Relations), Community Relations and Engagement Division; Ting Liang Fa Alvin, Former Senior Assistant Director, Strategic Planning & Data Management, National Heritage Board (seconded to Ministry of Health); Yeo Ting Chuan, Assistant Director, Outward Bound Singapore, National Youth Council; Mohd Nazirin Bin Abu Bakar, Head, Community Engagement, Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura; Ms Sumathi d/o Palaniandy, Deputy Director, Corporate Communications Division, People’s Association; Ms Pang Xueqin, Jasmine, Senior Assistant Director (Partnership & Engagement Development), Resilience and Engagement Division; Leong Wen Jun, Head/ Lead Instructor, Outward Bound Singapore, National Youth Council; Ng Yong Hwee Andrew, Assistant Director, Sport Development Group, Sport Singapore; Ms Eunice Long Sin Yann, Assistant Director (HR Ops & Ops Policy), Human Resources Division, People’s Association; Ms Lynette Ong Teck Choo, Assistant Director, Active Ageing & Family Life Division, People’s Association; Ms Lee Jia Wey, Eileen, Senior Manager (Partnership & Volunteer Management), North East CDC, CDC Planning & Development, People’s Association; Ms Nadia Binte Ali Lajam, Senior Assistant Registrar (RCS), Registry of Co-operative Societies and Mutual Benefit Organisations; Ms Natasha Mano, Former Senior Assistant Director (Curatorial & Engagement), National Heritage Board (seconded to Ministry of Manpower)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

Ms Ong Seok Hoong, Senior Programme Manager, Enterprise IT Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Chua Meng Chee Elijah, Senior Programme Manager, Advanced Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Lim Tai Huat, Principal Systems Architect, InfoComm Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Cheng Xiao Ling, Senior Programme Manager PO, Systems Management Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Chong Theng Theng Belinda, Principal Systems Architect, C3 Development Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Tan Kah Siong, Head Engineering, Digital Hub, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Cheah Yew Jin, Senior Principal Engineer, Naval Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Chai Chee Kiong, Senior Programme Manager, Systems Engineering & C3 Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ng Ui Yi, Senior Programme Manager, Air Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Heng Mok Kwee Evan, Senior Programme Manager, Building & Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Yeo Qiu Ling Tammi, Senior Programme Manager, Simulation & Training Systems Hub, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Raymond Quah, Head, Cybersecurity Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Sim Ai Wei, Senior Programme Manager, Land Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Ang Chin Teng, Senior Assistant Director, Human Resource, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Koh Tian Huat, Senior Principal Engineer, Information Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Chen Weiliang, Cluster Head, Procurement, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Lim Geok Sun Gina, Head, Enterprise IT Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Ang Ching Na, Senior Programme Manager PO, Advanced Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Jerry s/o Tamilchelvamani, Head Engineering, C3 Development Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Dr Goh Chong Yik Melvin, Senior Principal Engineer, Building & Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Toh Kian Yeng, Head, InfoComm Infrastructure Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Lo Liang, Head, Systems Management Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Poh Choo Chiang John, Senior Programme Manager, Systems Engineering & C3 Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Tay Li Wei Bertrand, Senior Development Programme Manager, Cybersecurity Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Goh Wei Jun, Senior Programme Manager, Land Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Ng Fong Kuan, Senior Programme Manager, Air Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Liu Yaowen, Senior Programme Manager, Naval Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Oo Chen Ling Jeanne, Head, Chief Information Office, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Ms Tan Ann Chee Eunice, Principal Systems Architect, C3 Development Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Lee Cheow Gim, Senior Programme Manager PO, Advanced Systems Programme Centre, Defence Science and Technology Agency; Low Yong Jing, Deputy Director (Industry Development), Industry & Resources Policy Office; Foo Cheow Sun, Branch Head, Air Engineering And Logistics Dept; Ho Seck Boon, Deputy Head, Air Engineering And Logistics Dept; Chieng Kok Ping Alfred, Staff Officer 1 Materials Planning 1, Air Engineering And Logistics Dept; Ms Patricia Lim Hwei Min, Assistant Director, Defence Cyber Organisation; Ms Wong Puay Yee, Section Head, Fleet; Ms He Pin Jie, Korin, Finance Manager, Maritime Security Task Force/MARSEC, Command; Ms Chiok Si Ling, Aveline, Assistant Director, Joint Intelligence Directorate; Ms Kou Ai Lin, Head Knowledge Management & Personnel, Admin Section, Joint Manpower Department; Ms Heng Lek Thian Grace, Head Physiotherapist, Centre of Excellence for Soldier Performance; Tan Kwong Hin, Deputy G1 (Succession Planning), Headquarters 6th Division; Ms G Jainty, Senior Manager (Organisation Excellence), Combat Service Support Command, Headquarters; Wu Chee Hao, Senior Manager, Headquarters Singapore Guards; Ms Mary Ng Kin Min, Branch Head, Military Security Department; Ms Lin Peishi Esther, Deputy Director, Research & Planning Office; Ms Teo Su See, Assistant Director, Mindef Human Resource Department; Ms Tan Wen Ting, Assistant Director, Internal Audit Department; Lim Wei Ping, Deputy Director (Data Science), Data Science Department; Chew Wei Yang Eugene, Deputy Director (Policy 6), Defence Policy Office; Goh Siew Choo Vivien, Senior Manager; Chan Keen-Lok Mark, Senior Manager

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Ms Rosni Bte Ahmad, Senior Lecturer-Mentor, Precision Engineering-Advanced, Engineering Processes, ITE College Central; Mok Boon Heng, Senior Manager (HR & Admin Systems), Computer & Network Centre, Nanyang Polytechnic; Leow Teng Hong, Mentor Coach, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Ms Sim Geok Siew, Deputy Director, Finance, Singapore Institute of Technology; Ms Rabiyah Bte Ismail, Senior Teacher, Springfield Secondary School; Ms Aida Binte Khalid, Senior Manager, Community & Industry Engagement, School of Design, Temasek Polytechnic; Oh Teck Tiong, Senior Academy Officer, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Ng Sing Hock Victor, Deputy Manager, Temasek SkillsFuture Academy, Temasek Polytechnic; Dr Lee Ching Ting Florence, Senior Academy Officer, Pedagogy, English Language Institute of Singapore (ELIS); Mrs Heng-Lam Lye Foong, Section Head, Business Services, ITE College Central; Ms Tan Mei En Charmaine, Academy Officer, Pedagogy, English Language Institute of Singapore (ELIS); Ms Ho Siew Chin, Assistant Manager, School of Mechanical & Aeronautical, Engineering, Singapore Polytechnic; Ms Heryanty Bte Mohamed Yahaya, Senior Academy Officer, Art, Singapore Teachers’ Academy for the aRts (STAR); Mrs Lim-Chee Chye Yun, Senior Assistant Director, Office of Campus Housing, Nanyang Technological University; Ms Goh Xin Yin Suellen, Subject Head, Eunoia Junior College; Ms Phua Siew Hoon, Specialist (HR Consulting), School of Business, Singapore Polytechnic; Sng Kuo Wai Simon, Academy Officer, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Mr Tan Thiam Siew, Section Head, Facility Management & Engineering, ITE College West; Ms Chia Ying, Academy Officer, Singapore Teachers’ Academy for the aRts (STAR); Mrs Boh-Koh Sock Pheng, Deputy Manager, Finance & Administration Dept, Temasek Polytechnic; Matthew Kam-Lung Chan, Academy Officer, Singapore Teachers’ Academy for the aRts (STAR); Ms Tan Aik Khim Katherine, Senior Manager, School of Engineering, Temasek Polytechnic; Ms Woo Wai Mun Marianne, Academy Officer, Singapore Teachers’ Academy for the aRts (STAR); Dr Cai Zhi Qiang, Manager, School of Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Singapore Polytechnic; Lee Wung Yew, Senior Teacher, Assumption English School; Syed Hussin Bin Ahmad Alkaff, Deputy Manager, School of Health & Social Sciences, Nanyang Polytechnic; Mdm Rina Kesumawati Bte Mizzy Ahmad, Assistant Director, Malay Language, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Pua Tee Wee, Head, Information Security Department, National Institute of Education; Mdm Mumtaas Binte Mohamed Kassim, Assistant Director, Tamil Language, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Teo Beng Hock, Senior Manager, School of Engineering, Nanyang Polytechnic; Hansel Lin Daoyang, Vice-Principal, Pasir Ris Crest Secondary School; Dr Wang Jianwu, Senior Lecturer, Built Environment, ITE College East; Mrs Teo-Zhang Juan Juan, Head of Department, Kong Hwa School; William Siew Chee Kuin, Senior Lecturer, Electronics, ITE College Central; Mdm Dewi Bte Mohamed, Subject Head, Springdale Primary School; Ms Lim Bee Ang, Assistant Director, Library, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Mdm Kalyani d/o Kuppusamy, Senior Curriculum Planning Officer, Tamil Language, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Siew Kee Liong, Senior Manager, School of Film & Media Studies, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Mdm Masturah Bte Salleh, Subject Head, MOE Language Centre (Bishan); Ms Wong Sheow Yuen Wendy, Senior Manager, School of Business Management, Nanyang Polytechnic; Mdm Cheo Hai Yan Ann, Senior Gifted Education Officer, English Language, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Anthony Leow Chee Siong, Assistant Director (Capability & Industry), Centre for Educational Development, Republic Polytechnic; Lim Kangyu, Assistant Director, Science, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Yeo Eng Hock Eric, Senior Assistant Director and Head, Administration, Office of Teacher Education, National Institute of Education; Ms Ee Jia Ying, Curriculum Resource Development Officer, Science-Primary, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Lou Terence, Senior Counsellor Student Support & Career Services, Temasek Polytechnic; Go Jun Hong, Subject Head, Woodgrove Secondary School; Dr Teo Chee Chong, Associate Chair (Students), School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Nanyang Technological University; Ho Kian Tong, Curriculum Resource Development Officer, Biology, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Tan Wee Juan, Senior Associate Director, Centre for Remote Imaging, Sensing & Processing, National University of Singapore; Ms Tan Wee Lin, Year Head, Assumption English School; Mdm Audrey Yuen Soek Leng, Assistant Director, College of Business (Nanyang Business School), Nanyang Technological University; Mdm Sarasvethy Anne d/o Marimuthu, Senior Curriculum Planning Officer, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2; Ms Wu Jing Yi, Programme Chair (Diploma in Materials Science & Diploma in Applied Chemistry), School of Applied Science, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Vikneswari d/o Rajenthiran, Assistant Director, Social Studies-Secondary, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2; Goh Wee Tiong, Senior Manager, School of Engineering, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ms Tan Song Meen, Florence, Manager, Finance and Administration, National Institute of Early Childhood Development; Ms Jasmine Ong Peishan, Vice-Principal, Nanyang Junior College; Ms Yeo Hiok Woon Kelly, Senior Manager, Student Success Centre, Singapore Management University; Ms Xu Wanjing, Vice-Principal, Tanjong Katong Girls’ School; Ms Shereen Ng Li Shan, Acting Assistant Director (Admin), School of Technology for the Arts, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Shirley Tay Li Hui, Subject Head, Queensway Secondary School; Chiew Wen Ching Royston, Associate Director, Office of Risk Management and Compliance, National University of Singapore; Tan Kai Yuan Zachary, Assistant Director, Technologies for Learning Educational Technology Division; Ms Teo Lian Eng Linda, Assistant Director, Learning Partnership in Educational Technology, Educational Technology Division; Chow Siew Hoong, Senior Learning & Development Specialist, Office of the Vice-President (Learning Services), Online Learning, Singapore University of Social Sciences; Ms Ang Shushan, Assistant Director, Learning Partnership in Educational Technology, Educational Technology Division; Lee Sze Kian, Programme Lead, School of Humanities & Social Sciences, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Tan Ying Hui, Subject Head, Boon Lay Garden Primary School; Koh Hong Wee, Deputy Director, School of Chemical & Life Sciences, Singapore Polytechnic; Mohammed Ibrahim Bin Md Samsudin, School Staff Developer, Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road); Yeo Khuang Hin Bradley, Manager, Media, Arts & Design School, Singapore Polytechnic; Ow Kah Leong, Lead Manager, School Cockpit & Admin Centre, Schools Division; Ms Yeo Eun-Young, Senior Lecturer, Office of the Provost, School of Humanities & Behavioural Sciences, Singapore University of Social Sciences; Ms Wong Wai Mun, Head of Department, Teck Whye Primary School; Ms Ong Chwee Ngoh Aries, Senior Manager, Registrar’s Office, Singapore Management University; Tam Yu Chen Ryan, Special Assistant, Schools (West), Schools Division; Ms Yeo May Lee, Assistant Director (Admin), School of Hospitality, Republic Polytechnic; Ms Chong Hui’en, Lead Manager, School Operations and Admin Office, Schools Division; Ms Lee Chia Yen Natalia, Senior Manager, Digital Planning & Data Division, SkillsFuture Singapore; Ms Tan Wah Chin Irene, Programme Chair (Work-Study Programme), School of Infocomm, Republic Polytechnic; Ye Jingwei, Special Assistant, Schools (West), Schools Division; Dr Justus Tai Jiayan, Assistant Director, School of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, Nanyang Technological University; Soh Wei Quan Daniel, Subject Head, Yusof Ishak Secondary School; Ms Shi Huishan Jacqueline, Principal Manager, Corporate Services Division, SkillsFuture Singapore; Lee Kwok Wei, Head of Department, Meridian Secondary School; Benjamin Alexander Slater, Associate Chair (Students), School of Art, Design and Media, Nanyang Technological University; Wan Yung Lin Edwin, Special Assistant, Educational Leadership, Schools Division; Ms Ung Pek U, Assistant Senior Manager, Office of Research, Duke-NUS Medical School, National University of Singapore; Muhammad Khairi Bin Uda, Community Partnerships Officer, Uplift Programme Office, Schools Division; Ms Low Zhiqi, Senior Manager, Dean’s Office, College of Design and Engineering, National University of Singapore; Lee Lis King, Assistant Director, Student Development, Student Development Curriculum

Division 1; Dr Chian Lit Khoon, Deputy Head, Physical Education & Sports Science, Academic Group, National Institute of Education; Ms Tee Wen Ching Alysia, Assistant Director, Character & Citizenship, Education-Post Secondary, Student Development Curriculum Division 1; Ms Song Xiao, Course Chair, School of Health Sciences, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Bernard Tay Teck Ching, Deputy Director, Office of Finance and Corporate Services, Singapore University of Technology and Design; Ms Tan Pei Kee, Year Head, Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Primary); Ms Tan Siang Peng, Deputy Director, Office of Advancement, Singapore Management University; Ms Ang Shu Zhen Diana, Senior Manager, Strategic Planning Division, SkillsFuture Singapore; Mdm Jessie Ang Hwee Ching, School Staff Developer, North Spring Primary School; Ms Cheah Hsiang-Hung, Senior Manager, Office of Postgraduate Professional Programmes, Singapore Management University; Gooi Tah Choe, Subject Head, Eunoia Junior College; Ms Lim Yeun Yeun, Senior Associate Director, Office of Finance, Singapore Management University; Ms Ng Jing Fen Brenda, Head of Department, White Sands Primary School; Ms Lim Pei Ling, Deputy Director, Dean’s Office, NUS Business School, National University of Singapore; Seng Teck Kai Jason, Head of Department, Special Projects, APSN Katong School; Dr Kwan Wei Lek, Associate Head of Cluster for Undergraduate, Programme & Outreach, Science, Math & Technology (SMT), Singapore University of Technology and Design; Chan Long Teng, Assistant Director, Media Relations, Communications Division (seconded from Ministry of Communications and Information); Dr Teo Tee Hui, Senior Lecturer, Science, Math & Technology (SMT), Singapore University of Technology and Design; Mdm Pusphaalatha d/o Ayavoo, Senior Assistant Director, Corporate Services, Higher Education Operations Division; Ms Chuminah Bte Abdul Rahman, Subject Head, Vocational Education, Spectra Secondary School; Ms Lau Lay Cheng, Senior Research Analyst, Research and Management Information Division; Tan Swee Thiam James, Senior Manager, East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore; Ms Chia Mei Liang, Assistant Director, Design, Communications Division; Sin Fook Choy Paul, Senior Lecturer, School of Applied Science, Temasek Polytechnic; Ms Lim Chiew Har, Assistant Director, School Accounts (North/East), Finance & Procurement Division; Ms Lim E Shian Florentina, Deputy Manager, Procurement & General Admin Department, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Chang Suet Mun, Senior Assistant Director, Education Officers 2, HR Solutions & Capabilities Division; Ms Sze Lay Peng, Assistant Director, Finance, School of Materials Science & Engineering, Nanyang Technological University; Tan Mun Sing, Lead Manager, Records Management, Infrastructure & Facility Services Division; Eun Jin Cherng Alvin, Manager, Centre for Industry & Lifelong Learning, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Choo Yuk Ling Adeline, Senior Assistant Director, Administration & Change Management, Information Technology Division; Ms Chua Bee Luan, Assistant Registrar (Admission), Registrar’s Office, Nanyang Polytechnic; Nelson Zheng Weiming, Assistant Director, HR Policy, HR Strategy & Leadership Division; Ms Tan Kim Kiow Andrea, Manager, School of Information Technology, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Lai Wai Fun, Deputy Director, Pupil Placement, Student Placement & Services Division; Li Wei Lung Patrick, Senior Manager, Department of Information & Digital Tech Services, Singapore Polytechnic; Ms See Poh Chin Claudine, Assistant Director, Deployment, HR Solutions & Capabilities Division; Ms Lee Siew Mun, Senior Manager, Academic Affairs, Temasek Polytechnic; Mohammad Alfiean Bin Hisham, Senior IT Consultant, Information Technology Division; Hizam Bin Hashim, Senior Lecturer-Mentor, Built Environment, ITE College East; Ms Lim Yi Ting, Senior Assistant Director, Financial Planning and Policy, Finance & Procurement Division; Ms Yang Yih Yun Jeannie, Assistant Director, School of Business, Temasek Polytechnic; Mdm Chua Suay Hong, Master Teacher, Singapore Centre for Chinese Language, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Norashid Bin Darni, Senior Lecturer-Mentor, Electronics, ITE College West; Mdm Lim Puay Yin, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Sze Toh Khai Munn, Programme Chair (Diploma in Sport and Exercise Science), School of Sports Health and Leisure, Republic Polytechnic; Mdm Chau Sook Kuan, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Ms Doris Lim Ching Lin, Section Head, Nursing, ITE College East; Ms Low Lai Fong, Master Teacher, Punggol View Primary School; Ms Imanishi Nami, Course Chair, School of Informatics & IT, Temasek Polytechnic; Dr Muhammad Nazir Bin Amir, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Thomas Lee Chek Meng, Senior Manager, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Temasek Polytechnic; Choon Ming Kwang, Master Teacher, Physical Education & Sports Teacher, Academy (Pesta); Dr Liu Qishan, Manager, School of Architecture & the Built, Environment, Singapore Polytechnic; Mdm Lim Pei Ling, Senior Educational Psychologist, Special Educational Needs Division; Wong Chee Siung Andrew, Assistant Director, Office of Student and Graduate Affairs, Republic Polytechnic; Mdm Selvathi d/o Sambasivam, Senior Assistant Director, Character & Citizenship Education (Primary) & Senior Specialist, Student Development Curriculum Division 1; Ahmad Loqman Bin Ishak, Senior Lecturer-Mentor, Marine Offshore Engineering, ITE College Central; Ms Tan Lay Chin, Lead Specialist, Gifted Education, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Dr Chen Songlin, Senior Lecturer, School of Mechanical & Aerospace, Engineering, Nanyang Technological University; Ms Ng Gek Lan Cindy, Master Outdoor Adventure Educator, Student Development Curriculum

Division 2; Ms Wendy Ng Hwee Ping, Manager, Department of Human Resource, Singapore Polytechnic

Ms Lim Kim Hian Sharon, Senior Specialist, Pre-School Education Schools Division; Mdm Meenakshi d/o Palaniappan, Assistant Director, English Language & Literature & Lead Specialist, Curriculum Planning & Development Division; Ms Tan Gek Lian Jasmine, Senior Manager, School of Design & Environment, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Dr Sim Seok Hwa, Assistant Director, Chinese Language & Lead Specialist, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Ms Tan Swee Kiow Karen, Senior Manager, Singapore Institute of Retail Studies, Nanyang Polytechnic; Ms Lim Ai Hua, Senior Specialist, Social Studies – Primary Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2; Ms Yeo Kim Kee Anne, Associate Director, NUS College National University of Singapore; Ms Loo Ei-Leen, Senior Specialist, Sports Education Student Development Curriculum Division 2; Tan Toh Hsiang Benny, Research Scientist, Joint NTU-UBC Research Centre of Excellence in Active Living for the Elderly, Nanyang Technological University; Mdm Lee Wei Hui, Senior Specialist, Chinese Language Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Timotius Marvin Tan, Assistant Director, Dean’s Office, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, Senior Manager, Health Innovation & Translation Office of the Senior Deputy President & Provost, National University of Singapore; Dr Tan Yi- Ling, Senior Curriculum Specialist, English Language Secondary, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 2; Ms Chin Mei Foong Anna, Senior Manager, School of Business & Accountancy, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ms Jee Wan Yi Stephanie, Lead Specialist, Chemistry, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Ms Liu Sin Yee, Manager, School of Life Skills & Communication, Singapore Polytechnic; Shi Xihui, Senior Research Specialist, Applied, Measurement & Psychological Sciences, Research and Management Information Division; Dr Tan Ai Hua Margaret, Senior Lecturer, Tembusu College, National University of Singapore; Chng Siew Chye, Vice-Principal (Administration), Northoaks Primary School; Wong Kar Ming, Assistant Director, Student & Alumni Services Office, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ms Tan Cher Lang, Vice-Principal (Administration), St Margaret’s Primary School; Ms Leong E-Ling Geraldine, Senior Manager, Cancer Science Institute of Singapore, National University of Singapore; Mdm Lee Beng Choo; Vice-Principal (Administration), Pasir Ris Secondary School; Ms Lee Sau Woon, Assistant Director, Office of Information Services, Republic Polytechnic; Daljit Singh s/o Darbara Singh, Vice-Principal (Administration), Waterway Primary School; Dr Yeo Lip Pin, Associate Director, Postgraduate Professional Education, Singapore Management University; Lek Chun Guan, Vice-Principal (Administration), Westwood Secondary School; Ms Ruth Choe Cheng Kim, Director, Education Management, Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, Nanyang Technological University; James Chong Kok Chiang, Vice-Principal (Administration), Nanyang Primary School; Ms Chew Mei Ling, Senior Manager, School of InfoComm Technology, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Lai Chyh Jau, Vice-Principal (Administration), Canberra Secondary School; Ms Quek Swee Keow, Section Head, Electronics, ITE College West; Mdm Fazilah Maricar d/o Mohamed Ali Maricar, Vice-Principal, Edgefield Primary School; Mdm Jesmine Chung Kah Min, Vice-Principal, Hougang Secondary School; Stephen Bok Chee Sai, Senior Lecturer, Electrical Engineering, ITE College East; Mrs Tay-Lee Li Theng, Vice-Principal, Yu Neng Primary School; Ms Wee Kwee Sian Annie, Senior Head, Career Services, ITE Headquarters; Ms Wong Kah Wan, Vice-Principal, Jiemin Primary School; Ms Yeo Suat Kee Jessie, Senior Associate Director, Dean’s Office, College of Design and Engineering, National University of Singapore; Raymond Tay Koon Ming, Vice-Principal, Opera Estate Primary School; Tan Teck Jin Andrew, Assistant Director, Continuing Education & Training Academy, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Ho Chi Cheng, Vice-Principal, Bendemeer Secondary School; Mdm Chan Chor Eng, Assistant Senior Manager, Asia Research Institute, National University of Singapore; Mdm Tan Geok Lan, Vice-Principal, Cedar Girls’ Secondary School; Wong Wing Kiong Keith, Senior Manager, School of Interdisciplinary Studies, Ngee Ann Polytechnic; Yeo Sho Hor, Vice-Principal, Bedok Green Primary School; Chia Zhi Neng, Laboratory Manager, Centre for Quantum Technologies, National University of Singapore; Mdm Tan Poh Kuan, Lead Special Education Officer, Junyuan Primary School; Wong Soon Fen, Senior Lecturer, College of Alice & Peter Tan, Senior Lecturer and Resident Fellow, Ridge View Residential College Office, National University of Singapore; Ms Png Jing Han, Lead Special Education Officer, Nan Hua High School; Ms Ong Yoon Ping, Senior Associate Director, Office of Finance, National University of Singapore; Ng Chye Shin, Master School Counsellor, Student Development Curriculum Division 1; Feisal Bin Abdul Rahman, Senior Assistant Director, Corporate Communications Office, Nanyang Technological University; Ho Sook Har Jeannie, Lead Special Education Officer, CHIJ (Kellock); Dr Tay Mia Eng, Senior Specialist (Human Nutrition) & Senior Lecturer, School of Applied Science, Nanyang Polytechnic; Mdm Chan May Yi, Lead Student Welfare Officer, Student Development Curriculum Division 1; Dr Lek Hsiang Hui, Senior Lecturer, Department of Information Systems and Analytics, School of Computing, Assistant Dean, School of Computing, National University of Singapore; Mohd Jaafar Bin Dollah, Assistant Director, Facilities & Estate Management, Science Centre Singapore; Dr Lohsnah Jeevanandam, Senior Lecturer, Department of Psychology, Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, National University of Singapore; Dr Goh Swee Peng Rachel, Senior Academy Officer, Research, English Language Institute of Singapore (ELIS); Tan Mui Koon, Senior Manager, Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore, National University of Singapore; Goh Hock Meng, Senior Manager, Exam Systems, Singapore Examinations & Assessment Board; Foo Sek Jin, Head of Department, Youth Residential Service, Ministry of Education (seconded to Ministry of Social and Family Development); Dr Garvin Mak Kar Hang, Senior Manager, Singapore Nuclear Research and Safety Initiative, National University of Singapore; Ms Wong Mei Wen, Fortuna, Senior Manager, Competency Development and Training, Ministry of Education (seconded to Ministry of Home Affairs); Dr Foo Yi Shyh Eddy, Lecturer, School of Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Nanyang Technological University; Yiow Kok Seng, Senior Manager (Marking and Moderation), Singapore Examinations & Assessment Board; Ms Toh Chin Harn, Senior Manager, Office of Student Affairs, National University of Singapore; Dr Alwyn Pang Wai-Kit, Lead Assessment Specialist (Mathematics), Singapore Examinations & Assessment Board; Ms Lim Siow Peng, Senior Associate Director Office of Human Resources, National University of Singapore; Lim Cheng Leong, Head of Department, Qifa Primary School; Rajavarman s/o Mathichandran, Senior Associate Director, Campus Life, University Campus Infrastructure, National University of Singapore; Mdm Leung Pek Ker, Senior Manager, Organisation Development, Science Centre Singapore; Ms Chua Hai Eng, Lead (Cluster Administration), Built Environment & Maritime, Singapore Polytechnic; Chon Cherng Qiang, Assistant Director, Planning & Programme Division, SkillsFuture Singapore; David Wong Tien Cheng, Year Head, Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road); Ms Ang Feng Xia, Subject Head, Admiralty Primary School; Mdm Tay Kai Yun Karen, Year Head, Admiralty Secondary School; Ms Chia Wey Ching Mabel, Lead Teacher, Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School; Ms Ng Huey Chun, Year Head, Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School; Mdm Koh Khor Kiah, Head of Department, Ai Tong School; Reutens Mark Francis, Senior Teacher, Anchor Green Primary School; Anuar Bin Adam, Senior Teacher, Anderson Primary School; Indrajit Singh s/o Rundhir Singh, Head of Department, Anderson Secondary School; Ng Yung Hui Eugene, Head of Department, Anderson Serangoon Junior College; Ms Lee Rui Jun, Head of Department, Ang Mo Kio Primary School; Teo Boon Hua Francis, Head of Department, Ang Mo Kio Secondary School; Lee Jie Han, Year Head, Anglican High School; Mdm Lip Yoke Suet Fabiola B, Senior Teacher, Anglo-Chinese Junior College; Mdm Chia Jye Teng, Subject Head, Angsana Primary School, Mdm Poh Hsia Li, Senior Teacher, Assumption English School; Seah Kuang Wei Jeremy, Subject Head, Bartley Secondary School; Ong Liangyu Jemuel, Head of Department, Beacon Primary School; Mr Ng Chee Keong, Senior Teacher, Bedok Green Primary School; Ms Yeow Pei Lin, Head of Department, Bedok Green Secondary School; Ms Lee Ying Yan Pearl, Head of Department, Bedok South Secondary School; Mdm Ma Lay Hwa, Senior Teacher, Bedok View Secondary School; Ms Goh Mui Hoon, Administration Manager, Bendemeer Secondary School; Mdm Ngoh Pei Lin, Level Head, Bendemeer Secondary School; Ms Wong Shi-Lei, Head of Department, Boon Lay Garden Primary School; Ong Kheng Loon, Year Head, Boon Lay Secondary School; Tan Kok Boon, Head of Department, Bowen Secondary School; Ms Mastura Bte Ahmad, Year Head, Broadrick Secondary School; Lee Chin Hock, Head of Department, Bukit Batok Secondary School; Mdm Kong Yin Ling Adeline, Senior Teacher, Bukit Merah Secondary School; Othman Arsan Bin Mohd Abubakar, Year Head, Crest Secondary School; Mdm Junaida Bte Jasman, Senior Teacher, Bukit Timah Primary School; Mdm Ang Siok Kuwan Dominique, Senior Teacher, Bukit View Primary School; Ms Ang Lay Kheng, Lead Teacher, Bukit View Secondary School; Mdm Lim Yee Ping, Head of Department, Canberra Primary School; Whelan Chen Jianming, Subject Head, Canberra Secondary School; Mdm Priscilla Gwyneth Go Liangjing, Year Head, Canossa Catholic Primary School; Ms Malinda Lim Wan-Yu, Assistant Year Head, Cantonment Primary School; Mdm Ng Bee Yoke Lynn, Head of Department, Casuarina Primary School; Mrs Dawson Florence Amutha, Senior Teacher, Catholic High School (Primary); Mrs Tham Poh Cheong Pearl, Senior Teacher, Catholic High School (Secondary); Yeong Kok Cheong Bernard, Head of Department, Catholic Junior College; Mdm Chua Mui Ling Dorothy, Lead Teacher, Catholic Junior College; Ms Ng Pei Sun, Head of Department, Cedar Girls’ Secondary School; Mdm Maimon Bte Abdul Samad, Senior Teacher, Cedar Primary School; Ms Lee Li’Neng, Marie, Head of Department, Changkat Changi Secondary School; Ban Choon Kwee, Head of Department, Changkat Primary School; Mdm Berlee Tracey-Ann Allyson, Year Head, CHIJ (Katong) Primary; Tan Tak Thye Nathanael, Head of Department, CHIJ Katong Convent; Mdm Hannah Ong Choon Wee, Head of Department, CHIJ (Kellock); Ms Png Lay Koon Josephine, Senior Teacher, CHIJ Our Lady Of The Nativity; Ms Yeo Yanyan, Head of Department, CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace; Mrs Veerarajoo Devika, School Staff Developer, CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh); Ms Ong Kim Luan Shirley, Head of Department, CHIJ Secondary (Toa Payoh); Mdm Lim Susie, Senior Teacher, CHIJ St Joseph’s Convent; Ms Lee Ling Ling Agnes, Year Head, CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School (Primary); Tay Kian Hwee, Head of Department, CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School (Secondary); Ms Vivaukandan Shivani, Subject Head, CHIJ St Theresa’s Convent; Mdm Toh Guat Lay, Senior Teacher, Chongfu School; Mdm Wah Sio Ing Cindy, Mentor Coach, Academy of Singapore Teachers, Pedagogical Excellence Branch; Lim Yang Cherng, Head of Department, Christ Church Secondary School; Mdm Teo Guat Soon, Senior Teacher, Chua Chu Kang Primary School; Mdm Ibaidah Binte Ibrahim, Head of Department, Chua Chu Kang Secondary School; Mdm Baskaran Ganga, Senior Curriculum Resource Development, Officer, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Yeoh Zheng Sheng Alexandre Paul, Year Head, Chung Cheng High School (Main); Mdm Lwa Siew Ling, Administration Manager, Chung Cheng High School (Yishun); Seah Siang Chye, Head of Department, Clementi Town Secondary School; Mdm Tan Fong Kin Rachel, Senior Teacher, Compassvale Primary School; Mdm Tan Sear Yeen, Head of Department, Compassvale Secondary School; Mdm Norhariaty Bte Mohamed Ismail, Senior Teacher, Concord Primary School; Mdm Chiok Hwee Fen, Year Head, Corporation Primary School; Mdm Ho Sze Gin, Head of Department, Crescent Girls’ School; Ms Ong Su May Laurice Sara, Year Head, Damai Primary School; Mdm Sulina Bte Abas, Head of Department, Damai Secondary School; Mdm Lin Shihua, Year Head, Dazhong Primary School; Ms Goh Huiqi, Head of Department, De La Salle School; Mdm Tan Yew Ping, School Staff Developer, Deyi Secondary School; Ms Lai Foong Har, Administration Manager, Dunman High School; Chew Hock Chye, Gifted Education Officer, Curriculum Planning & Development Division 1; Mdm Smita Quintal Kaur, Level Head, East Spring Primary School; Mdm Khalidal Huda Sukaimi, Head of Department, East Spring Secondary School; Ms Liang Xiaoying, Administration Manager, East Spring Secondary School; Sim Kok Hong Eugene, Senior Teacher, Edgefield Primary School; Shasikumaran s/o Chandr Segaran, Head of Department, Edgefield Secondary School; Ms Wong Pei Li Pamela, Head of Department, Elias Park Primary School; Yaidi B Mohamad, Head of Department, Endeavour Primary School; Mdm Erni Suriyani Binte Soon’an, Administration Manager, Eunoia Junior College; Toh Choon Kiat Alvin, Head of Department, Eunoia Junior College; Goh Boon Sin Steve, Senior Teacher, Yu Neng Primary School; Mdm Nornizah Binte Said, Head of Department, Evergreen Primary School; Abdul Aziz Bin Mohamad, Head of Department, Evergreen Secondary School; Lim En-rui, Joel, Lead Teacher, Fairfield Methodist School (Primary); Ang Yuan Peng, Head of Department, Fairfield Methodist School (Secondary); Lim Shihong Clement, Level Head, Fengshan Primary School; Roslie B Buang Sidik, Lead Teacher, Fernvale Primary School; Mdm Junainah Binte Md Taib, Senior Teacher, First Toa Payoh Primary School; Mdm Han Heng Ee Adelyn, Head of Department, First Toa Payoh Primary School; Mdm Rasidah Bte Mohd Rasit, School Staff Developer, Frontier Primary School; Ms Heng Lee Peng Belinda, Head of Department, Fuchun Primary School; Ms Desilu Anne Nair, Year Head, Fuchun Secondary School; Mdm Tan Siew Ping, Hazel, Lead Teacher, Fuhua Primary School; Soo Wee Chun, Head of Department, Fuhua Secondary School; Mdm Nazreen Bte Zainudeen, Head of Department, Gan Eng Seng Primary School; Teo Kian Ming, Kelvin, Year Head, Geylang Methodist School (Secondary); Poon Yain Ping, School Staff Developer, Gongshang Primary School; Ms Goh Kar Hui, Head of Department, Greendale Primary School; Ms Lee Pei Ni, Head of Department, Greendale Secondary School; Shahrin B Mahmud, Senior Teacher, Greenridge Primary School; Mdm Lee Jiahui Belinda, School Staff Developer, Greenridge Primary School; Ms Ang Lip Eng, Head of Department, Greenridge Secondary School; Mdm Wee May Joan Frances, Senior Teacher, Greenwood Primary School; Mdm Norsinah Bte Suadi, School Staff Developer, Guangyang Primary School; Mdm Seet Soo Huay, Senior Teacher, Guangyang Secondary School; Mdm Ong Siew Choo Lindy, Head of Department, Hai Sing Catholic School; Mdm Kong Seok Fun, Senior Teacher, Haig Girls’ School; Ms Chin Lian Mei, Head of Department, Henry Park Primary School; Mdm Juliana Jaafar, Year Head, Hillgrove Secondary School; Chua Chong Wen Clement, Head of Department. Holy Innocents’ High School; Mdm Chua Sze Yi, Head of Department, Holy Innocents’ Primary School; Tan Sheau-Shan, Administration Manager, Hong Wen School; Ng Choon Yong Benny, Level Head, Hong Wen School; Ms Dayangku Nuurul Aida Fatima, Head of Department, Horizon Primary School; Mdm Soh Lee Yoong, Lead Teacher, Hougang Primary School; Kassidy Bin Kamis, Head of Department, Hougang Primary School; Tang Cheok Yean Kervin, Senior Teacher, Hougang Secondary School; Shaheful Bin Mansor, Head of Department, Hua Yi Secondary School; Mrs Mumtaj Menon-Ibrahim, Head of Department, Huamin Primary School; Mdm Farlinah Binte Supaah, Head of Department, Innova Primary School; Ms Yeo Ming Hwei Evelyn, Master Teacher, Academy of Singapore Teachers; Damodaran Prabaharan, Assistant Year Head, Jiemin Primary School; Mdm Lau Sok Ling Melissa, Head of Department, Jing Shan Primary School; Mdm Cheah Soo Har, Senior Teacher, Junyuan Primary School; Ms Arnita Bte Abdullah, Senior Teacher, Junyuan Secondary School; Mdm Ng Kim Suan Irene, Administration Manager, Jurong Primary School; Ms Lee Ai Ling, Year Head, Jurong Primary School; Nur Qarnain B Hussin, Head of Department, Jurong Secondary School; Mdm Hoon Mee Ling Jessie, Senior Teacher, Jurong West Primary School; Mdm Nor Hazilah Bte Hasan, Head of Department, Jurong West Primary School; Dr Nandakumar s/o Mayakestan, Head of Department, Jurong West Secondary School; Mdm Soo Shio Leng, Administration Manager, Jurongville Secondary School; Tan Meng Hwee, Head of Department, Juying Secondary School; Ms Lim Chye Ling, Head of Department, Kent Ridge Secondary School; Ms Nilam Shafi’a Bte Khamis, Head of Department, Kheng Cheng School; Mdm Lin Shiying Diana, Year Head, Kong Hwa School; Mdm Hajerah Beevi d/o Kutus, Head of Department, Kranji Primary School; Dr Chang Suo Hui, Lead Teacher, Kranji Primary School; Seet Wee Leong Gerald, Head of Department, Kranji Secondary School; Tan Hock Beng Christopher, Year Head, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School; Mdm Koh Cheng Yeen, Senior Teacher, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School; Ms Yeo Li Li Clara, Head of Department, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School; Chan Kok Hong, Head of Department, Lakeside Primary School; Mdm Chan Siew Hoon, Administration Manager, Lianhua Primary School; Ms Chan Mei Ling, Head of Department, Maha Bodhi School; Teo Kok Siong, Head of Department, Manjusri Secondary School; Mdm Tan Sear Weeh, Level Head, Maris Stella High School (Primary); Mdm Foo Hui Ming Ann, Lead Teacher, Maris Stella High School (Primary); Mdm Ang Lye Kim, Administration Manager, Maris Stella High School (Secondary); Ms Goh Lay Ching, Angela, Head of Department, Marsiling Primary School; Ralph Roche, Head of Department, Marsiling Secondary School; Ms Ong Tian Nu Dulcia, Subject Head, Marymount Convent School; Ms Ng Yein Leng, Head of Department, Mayflower Primary School; Mrs Lim Sze Ling, Head of Department, Mayflower Secondary School; Wong Hoe Shyan, Head of Department, Meridian Primary School; Mdm Tang Li Hwa, Senior Teacher, Meridian Primary School; Mdm Mita Shah, Year Head, Meridian Secondary School; Mdm Nam Mei Lin May, Senior Teacher, Methodist Girls’ School (Primary); Soh Chen Wai, Kenneth, Head of Department, Methodist Girls’ School (Secondary); Ms Ng Xue Li Shirley, Year Head, Millennia Institute; Ms Siti Nur Hajar Binte Abdul Rahman, Level Head, Montfort Junior School; Ms Yeo Su Lynn Jaime, Assistant Year Head, Montfort Secondary School;

Mdm Tan Pek Cheng, Head of Department, Nan Chiau High School; Chan Keng Wee, Operations Manager, Nan Chiau Primary School; Mdm Wong Puay Kee, Subject Head, Nan Hua High School; Mdm Koh Lee Kun, Head of Department, Nan Hua Primary School; Ms Wong Wan Ling, Senior Assistant Director, Science Centre Development Office, HR Strategy & Leadership Division; Ms Eunice Sim Kwei Yen, Level Head, Nanyang Junior College; Bek Aik Chiang Alvin, Senior Teacher, National Junior College; Mdm Faridah Bte Abdul Hamid, Year Head, Naval Base Secondary School; Mdm Noraini Binte Karsani, Senior Teacher, New Town Primary School; Neo Ginn Ning, Head of Department, Ngee Ann Primary School; Neo Guang Xian, Subject Head, Ngee Ann Secondary School; Lee Ke Hin, Head of Department, North View Primary School; Mdm Tan Wui Leng Wendy, Year Head, North Vista Primary School; Mdm Yow Sok Fun, Subject Head, North Vista Secondary School; Tay Chee Thong, Senior Teacher, North Vista Secondary School; Mdm Loo Min Yan Vanessa, Head of Department, Northbrooks Secondary School; Ms Teo Choy Yim, Year Head, Northland Primary School; Dharmapuri Rajendra Krishna, Subject Head, Northland Secondary School; Teo Chun Siong Alan, Manager, Infrastructure, NUS High School; Mdm Ng Tze Ling, Head of Department, Oasis Primary School; Tong Chin Hong, Head of Department, Opera Estate Primary School; Ms P Sarasvathi, Senior Teacher, Orchid Park Secondary School; Abdul Rahman Bin Abdul Rahim, Senior Teacher, Outram Secondary School; Thevarajan s/o Nagarajan, Head of Department, Palm View Primary School; Mdm Soh Chin Ping Eileen, Senior Teacher, Park View Primary School; Tan Wee Meng, Head of Department, Pasir Ris Crest Secondary School; Mdm Chan Szu Ming, Administration Manager, Pasir Ris Crest Secondary School; Mdm Lim Soh Hoon, Head of Department, Pasir Ris Primary School; So Kwee Soon, Head of Department, Pasir Ris Secondary School; Mdm Thamarai Selvi d/o C. Chelliah, Senior Teacher, Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Primary); Mrs Neeraja Vijayakumar, Head of Department, Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Secondary); Mdm Chan Wai Ling Joyce, Senior Teacher, Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School (Secondary); Mdm Wang Xingni Cheryl, Head Of Department, Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School; Raghuraman s/o Katherayson, Head of Department, Pei Hwa Secondary School; Ong Chiang Thai, Head of Department, Peicai Secondary School; Mdm Tan Pei Ghee, Subject Head, Peirce Secondary School; Mdm Hindon Bte Saini, Head of Department, Peiying Primary School; Mdm Ho Wee Kung, Senior Teacher, Peiying Primary School; Tan Swee Kiang Desmond, Head of Department, Ping Yi Secondary School; Ms Suppiah Revathi, Year Head, Pioneer Primary School; Lim Soon Yang Joseph, Head of Department, Pioneer Primary School; Mdm Tan Ching Ling Rachel, Head of Department, Poi Ching School; Mdm Chong Pei Ling, Head of Department, Presbyterian High School; Mdm Tan Huey Teck, Head of Department, Princess Elizabeth Primary School; Chew Chung Siong, Head of Department, Punggol Cove Primary School; Ong Shu Chieh, Head of Department, Punggol Green Primary School; Chan Chin San Alvin, Head of Department, Punggol Primary School; Low Tuck Chuen Stephen, Senior Teacher, Punggol Secondary School; Michael Png Ban Seng, Senior Teacher, Punggol View Primary School; Ng Joon Khang, Senior Teacher, Qifa Primary School; Mdm Ang Lin, Head of Department, Qihua Primary School; Wong Yew Kuan, Head of Department, Queenstown Primary School; Mdm Leong Kum Yin, Administration Manager, Queenstown Primary School; Ms Chua Siew Hui, Head of Department, Queenstown Secondary School; Chong Kok Wai Kevin, Head of Department, Queensway Secondary School; Ms Leng Sok Wah Celina, Head of Department, Radin Mas Primary School; Ms Wang Huiwen, Head of Department, Raffles Girls’ Primary School; Mdm Sobrielo April Joann Mrs April Joann Noble, Head of Department, Red Swastika School; Mdm Su Rui Yi, Year Head, Regent Secondary School; Mdm Yeo Chin Pang Catalina, Head of Department, River Valley High School; Ms Farah Nadiah Binte Jamil, Head of Department, River Valley Primary School; Mdm Hang Siew Mei Joanna, Senior Teacher, Riverside Primary School; Mdm Chan Pui Yong, Senior Teacher, Rivervale Primary School; Mrs Tang May Ling, Year Head, Rosyth School; Mdm Ang Hui Min Pauline, Head of Department, Rulang Primary School; Ms Chong Lay Ting, Head of Department, Sembawang Primary School; Ms Jasvinder Kaur d/o Pritam Singh, Head of Department, Sembawang Secondary School; Mdm Tan Meng Hui, Year Head, Seng Kang Primary School; Mdm Zurinawati Bte Jumahat, Head of Department, Seng Kang Secondary School; Ms Sazryna Lee Samsudin, Senior Teacher, Seng Kang Secondary School; Peh Chin Keong, Senior Teacher, Serangoon Garden Secondary School; Ms Liam Hsiao Wen, Head of Department, Serangoon Secondary School; Mdm Lee Chiak Ling, Year Head, Shuqun Primary School; Mdm Julia Chia Pei Yng, Administration Manager, Shuqun Primary School; Mdm Koo Lu-Ming Sheralyn, Senior Teacher, Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary School; Ms Fu Wei, Senior Teacher, Singapore Chinese Girls’ School; Ms Du Hui Jun Jane, Head of Department, South View Primary School; Oon Kian Peng, Head of Department, Spectra Secondary School; Saravanan s/o Vaithilingam, Subject Head, Springdale Primary School; Mdm Eileen Gway Chong Ling, Operations Manager, Springfield Secondary School; Ms Chan Wai Yee, Head of Department, St Andrew’s Junior College; Ms Tan Xian-En Kimberly, Subject Head, St Andrew’s Junior School; Mdm Loi Cheng Li, Irene, Head of Department, St Andrew’s Secondary School; Mdm Lai Aun Kay, Angela, Year Head, St Anthony’s Canossian Primary School; Mdm Nyeo Ling Ling Clarice, Head of Department, St Anthony’s Primary School; Seck Hon Meng, School Staff Developer, St Anthony’s Canossian Secondary School; Loy Shingwan Kelvin, School Staff Developer, St Gabriel’s Primary School; Mdm Noor Hayati Mohamed Yusoff, Subject Head, St Gabriel’s Secondary School; Mdm Chua Siew Hui Tracy, Head of Department, St Hilda’s Secondary School; Huang Junxian Jachin, Special Assistant, Schools Division; Ms Nevina Caroline D’Rozario, Head of Department, St Joseph’s Institution; Mdm Sharon Simon, Year Head, St Margaret’s Primary School; Chew Sin Yong, Jason, Head of Department, St Margaret’s Secondary School; Sheikh Alauddin B Abdul Aleem, Assistant Year Head, St Stephen’s School; Mdm Lee Sze Ru, School Staff Developer, Stamford Primary School; Ang Hanping, Head of Department, Swiss Cottage Secondary School; David Jeremiah De Cruz, Year Head, Tampines North Primary School; Mdm Hong Soo Hua, Angeline, Administration Manager, Tampines Secondary School; Ms Irmawati Bte Mascom Lead Teacher, Tanglin Secondary School; Ms Ong Lay Kheng, Year Head, Tanjong Katong Girls’ School; Mdm Eliza Lokadjaja, Head of Department, Tanjong Katong Primary School; Aruumugam Samikkannu, Administration Manager, Tanjong Katong Secondary School; Mdm Tan Seow Yun, Head of Department, Tao Nan School; Mohamed Fadzil Bin Mustapha, Head of Department, Teck Ghee Primary School; Shamsudin B Hashim, Senior Teacher, Teck Whye Primary School; Mdm Masayu Aziza Bte Masagos Ahmad, Subject Head, Teck Whye Secondary School; Mdm Leck Hwee Huan, Head of Department, Telok Kurau Primary School; Hsi Han Yin, Year Head, Temasek Junior College; Mdm Lua Sin Nee, Head of Department, Temasek Primary School; Vendasalam Chandramohan, Year Head, Temasek Secondary School; Ghazali B Md Ibrahim, Lead Teacher, Townsville Primary School; Mdm Ng Sok Kian, Year Head, Unity Primary School; Ng Lip Siang Adrian, Head of Department, Unity Secondary School; Mdm Siti Raudhah Binte Ishak, Subject Head, Valour Primary School; Mdm Leong Chin Ling, Head of Department, Victoria Junior College; Mdm Sheikha Fadzleen Bte Shaik Yakob, Senior Teacher, Victoria School; Mdm Neo Wei Li Serene, Level Head, Waterway Primary School; Mdm Wendy Au May Lee, Head Of Department, Wellington Primary School; Mdm Nithiyah d/o Subramaniam, Head of Department, West Grove Primary School; Mdm Foong Min Yee, Senior Teacher, West Spring Primary School; Mdm Tan Pin Yin, Senior Teacher, West Spring Secondary School; Matthew Chua Cheng Qian, Head of Department, West View Primary School; Mohamed Rafik B Osman Alkhatib, School Staff Developer, Westwood Primary School; Liew Guan Jie, Subject Head, White Sands Primary School; Mdm Koh Shini, Subject Head, Woodgrove Primary School; Dr Ng Lay Keow, Lead Teacher, Woodgrove Secondary School; Mdm Lim Mui Hong, Subject Head, Woodlands Primary School; Mdm Renugga d/o Veliappan, Head of Department, Woodlands Ring Primary School; Tay Yong Chiang, Head of Department, Woodlands Secondary School; Mdm Lim Shu Fen Laura, Head of Department, Xinghua Primary School; Chang Shian Chau Bryan, Year Head, Xingnan Primary School; Mdm Rosnani Bte Yusof, Year Head, Xinmin Primary School; Ang Tong Hock, Year Head, Xinmin Secondary School; Abu Naeem B Hairon, Assistant Year Head, Yangzheng Primary School; Cruz Lovino Villasin, Head of Department, Yio Chu Kang Primary School; Mdm Chen Huijun, Head of Department, Yio Chu Kang Secondary School; Mdm Lee Yin Mong, Yvonne, Administration Manager, Yishun Innova Junior College; Loke Kok Leong, Year Head, Yishun Innova Junior College; Mdm Carine Ang Chai Lan, Level Head, Yishun Primary School; Sim Kang Kiang, Head of Department, Yishun Secondary School; Soh Soon Huat, Subject Head, Yishun Town Secondary School; Mdm Dewi Wati Bte Rahmat, Head of Department, Yu Neng Primary School; Mrs Ong Ka Min, Head of Department, Yuan Ching Secondary School; Mdm Tan Sok Lan Corrine, Year Head, Yuhua Primary School; Lee Lin Ping, Head of Department, Fern Green Primary School; Mdm Tan Mui Ngin Tinie, Head of Department, Mee Toh School; Ms Rozaina Binte Rusli, Head of Department, New Town Secondary School; Lau Yongxing, Head of Department, Westwood Secondary School; Ms Ong Xin Yi Clarissa, Assistant Year Head, Whitley Secondary School; Mdm Azriena Bte Asari, Subject Head, Yumin Primary School; Mdm Chua Bee Pi-eng, Administration Manager, Yusof Ishak Secondary School; Mdm Leow Yee Leng Loretta, Head of Department, Yuying Secondary School; Mdm Gnaneswary d/o Nageswaran, Head of Department, Zhangde Primary School; Mrs Avinash Murugesuvari, School Staff Developer, Zhenghua Primary School; Mdm Zanariah Bte Zainal Abiden, Assistant Year Head, Zhenghua Secondary School; Ms Joan Tan Lay Peng, Senior Teacher, Zhonghua Primary School; Mdm Norisah Yasmeen Bte Yussoff, Year Head, Zhonghua Primary School; Poh Wei Beng, Head of Department, St Gabriel’s Secondary School; Mdm Tam Mee Fong, Senior Teacher, Zhonghua Secondary School; Tan Meng Fong Desmond, Deputy Principal, Academic Studies (Year 1- 4), Raffles Institution; Mdm C. Mahalakshmi, Senior Teacher, Alexandra Primary School; Mdm Siti Saadiah Binti Abdul Aziz, Year Head, Commonwealth Secondary School; Loh Choon Yang, Year Head, Gan Eng Seng School; Ms Saw Caizhen, Head of Department, Geylang Methodist School (Primary); Ms Deborah How Lai Yin, Director, Hwa Chong Institution; Mdm Yasmeen Bte Mohamad, Head of Department, Nanyang Primary School; Mdm Seow Wei Lin, Year Head, Northlight School; Ms Pauline Soh Chi Chan, Senior Teacher, Northlight School; Mdm Khoo Elaine, Head of Department, Pei Chun Public School; Mdm Lailee Binte Lamri, Administration Manager, Riverside Secondary School; Mdm Ng Lip Kiang, School Staff Developer, Sengkang Green Primary School; Mrs Theseira Cynthia, Senior Teacher, Si Ling Primary School; Mdm Koh Huey Min, Senior Teacher, Singapore Sports School; Mdm Rabiaton Bte Mohamed Zin, Head of Department, Woodlands Ring Secondary School; Mdm Khan Miriam Rehana, Head of Department, Yew Tee Primary School; Mdm Ng Lai Peng, Subject Head, Pei Tong Primary School; Mdm Lok Lai Hoong, Head of Department, Crest Secondary School; Mdm V Vimaladevi, Senior Teacher, Anderson Primary School; Ms Quek Lih Chyn, Administration Manager, Clementi Primary School; George Goh Chee Chong, Operations Manager, Changkat Changi Secondary School; Lee Tong Boon, Operations Manager, North Spring Primary School; Tay Qinguang Matthew Levi, Teacher, National Junior College; Ms Leong Wymin, Teacher, Eunoia Junior College; Goh Cheng Khim, Teacher, Loyang View Secondary School

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Ms Goh Sher Chin Karen, Group Tax Specialist, Corporate Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Krisinder Mukhtiar Kaur, Deputy Director, Strategic Planning & Finance, Gaming Governance and Strategy, Tote Board; Desmond Quek Jiun Hui, Senior Manager, Investigation Department, Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority; Chai Xian Yang, Deputy Director (Performance & Evaluation), Performance & Evaluation Directorate; Ms Lau An Gel, Senior Manager, Investigation & Forensics Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Choo Hui Peng, Senior Manager, Enforcement Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Ling Soh Lian, Principal Valuer, Property Tax Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Chua Wei Yang, Senior Manager, Revenue & Corporate Services Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Ms Chow Qiao Lin Emily, Principal Analyst, Compliance Strategy & Insights Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Tan Yee See Robin, Senior Manager, Infocomm Division, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore; Tan Kok Hong, Assistant Director, Accountant-General’s Department; Tay Gar Ming Alan, Deputy Director, Central Services, VITAL; Lim Chee Kiong, Deputy Head, Plans & Technology Branch, Ops-Tech Management Division, Singapore Customs; Tan Wee Loon, Deputy Head, Suppression & Community Engagement Branch, Intelligence & Investigation Division, Singapore Customs; Tan Yong Tat, Assistant Director, Information Resource Department, Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority; Ms Sarah Ng Xiu Ling, Head (Reserves Policy), Reserves & Investment Directorate; Garry Pang Tien Siang, Deputy Head, Air Checkpoints Branch, Checkpoints Division, Singapore Customs; Mdm Teo Meng Peng, Assistant Director, PACA, VITAL; Wang Hung Khern, Assistant Director, Pension, VITAL

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mdm Chen Man Yi Geraldyn, Counsellor (Administration and Consular), Singapore High Commission in Canberra; Tay Lai Huat, Counsellor (Administration and Consular), Singapore Permanent Mission in Geneva

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Ms Koh Puay Ling, Deputy Director, Future Readiness Department, Agency for Integrated Care; Ms Rachel Tan Swee Koon, Assistant Director, HR & Talent Development, MOH Holdings; Ms Pamela Tan Han Wei, Deputy Director, SingHealth CIO Office, Integrated Health Information Systems; Loke Peng Fai, Deputy Director, MOHH Entities Technology Services Operations, Integrated Health Information Systems; Ms Cheong Kar Wai, Deputy Director, MOHH Entities Technology Services Operations, Integrated Health Information Systems; Ms Chew Ong Hwee Hian Kris, Deputy Director, Outreach, Setting-Based Workplace Outreach, Health Promotion Board; Yeo Khan Tze, Deputy Director, Policy, Research & Surveillance Innovation Office, Health Promotion Board; Ms Poh Thong Hoon, Assistant Director of Nursing, Nursing Service, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Lim Pang Hung, Senior Principal Physiotherapist, Rehab - Therapy Services, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Fun Sharon Nne, Assistant Director of Nursing, APN and Specialty Nurses, Yishun Health/ Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, National Healthcare Group; Ms Melissa Chew Mei Mei, Principal Medical Social Worker Chief, Medical Social Work, Allied Health Office, Woodlands Health, National Healthcare Group; Tan Lai Hong, Deputy Director of Nursing, Nursing Service, Woodlands Health, National Healthcare Group; Ms Saralla d/o Arunasalam, Assistant Director of Nursing, Nursing, Institute of Mental Health, National Healthcare Group; Ms Phu Hui Huang, Senior Nurse Clinician, Ambulatory Services, Institute of Mental Health, National Healthcare Group; Mdm Elane Zhang Yunxia, Senior Nurse Manager, National Healthcare Group Polyclinics - Hougang, National Healthcare Group; Ms Tan Lay Khim, Deputy Director, Clinic Operations, Pharmacy, National Healthcare Group; Ms Ng Hwee Hian, Director, Group Research, National Healthcare Group; Ms Ye Jingxian, Deputy Director, Group Accountable Care, National Healthcare Group; Ho Cheng Choy, Director, Risk Management, Emergency Planning & Data Governance, Corporate Services Group, Health Sciences Authority; Ms Lim Boon Kian, Regulatory Consultant, Therapeutic Products Branch, Health Products Regulation Group, Health Sciences Authority; Ms Wendy Lim Jong Lee, Division Director, Illicit Drugs Division, Applied Sciences Group, Health Sciences Authority; Dr Tan Siok Bee, Deputy Director, Nursing (Advanced Practice Nurse), Division of Nursing, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Dr Yang Phey Hong, Senior Principal Psychologist, Department of Child Development, Assistant Head, Clinical Services, Department of Child Development, Division of Medicine, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Vivienne Ho Pek Sien, Assistant Director, A&E Operations, Changi General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Doreen Tan Soek Chin, Assistant Director, Crisis Planning & Operations, Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Foo Lee Lian, Assistant Director, Nursing, Nursing Administration, National Heart Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Ms Jane Guo Lifeng, Senior Nurse Manager, Nursing/Ambulatory Treatment Unit, National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Ms Priscilla Lim Shiow Huey, Master Medical Social Worker (Practice Manager), Medical Social Work, Singapore National Eye Centre, Singapore Health Services; Ms Zann Foo Sue Ting, Deputy Director (Admin), Institute for Patient Safety & Quality, SingHealth Headquarters, Singapore Health Services; Lucas Goh Chee Keong, Deputy Director, Clinic Operations, SingHealth Polyclinics, Singapore Health Services; Tan Jau Tsair, Assistant Director, Neuroradiology, National Neuroscience Institute, Singapore Health Services; Ms Irene Ong Yi-Jan, Assistant Director, Site Operations, Supply Chain, ALPS Pte Ltd, Singapore Health Services; Ms Jessie Zhao Ruihong, Senior Nurse Manager, Outram Community Hospital, SingHealth Community Hospitals, Singapore Health Services; Quek Bak Siang, Senior Manager, Operations, Division of Patient Support, Singapore General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Lim Zi Ying, Senior Nurse Clinician, Children’s Emergency, Nursing Division, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Kaneswary d/o Kandasamy, Assistant Director, Orthopaedic/Surgical/Psych Wards, Changi General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Willie Woo Shek Chow, Senior Manager, Operations - Facilities & Support Services, National Dental Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Ms Angelina Tan Hui Min, Head, Pharmacy Allied Health, Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore Health Services; Ms Angela Ho Lai Yin, Assistant Director, Health Information Management Services, National Heart Centre Singapore, Singapore Health Services; Dr Noorul Fatha As’art, Senior Assistant Director (Clinical Governance Branch), Chief Medical Officer, Singapore Prisons Service; Ms Joanne Low Min Ying, Deputy Director (Manpower Strategy) Manpower Planning & Strategy Division; Loh Chung Yu-en Aaron, Assistant Director, Group Communications, National University Health System; Guo Kepeng, Assistant Director, Human Resource, National University Health System; Ms Aik Foon Lan, Deputy Director of Nursing, Nursing Administration, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Lye Siew Lin, Deputy Director Of Nursing, Nursing Administration, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Yeo Ai Wah, Senior Nurse Clinician, Community Nursing, CareHub Regional Health System, National University Health System; Ms Yang Qiuping, Senior Nurse Manager, Nursing, Alexandra Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Doreen Chew Mei Leng, Assistant Director of Nursing, National University Heart Centre, Singapore, National University Hospital, National University Health System;

Ms Loo Hooi Yin, Senior Principal Audiologist, Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery (ENT), National University Hospital, National University Health System; Razali Bin Mahdi, Senior Nurse Clinician, Nursing – Infection Control, National University Hospital, National University Health System; Ms Diana Ong Siow Hoon, Senior Nurse Manager, Bukit Panjang Polyclinic, National University Polyclinics, National University Health System; Ms Liang Sufang, Senior Nurse Clinician, Emergency Medicine, National University Hospital, National University Health System

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Ms Koh Siau Wei, Deputy Director (Technology Policy), TLPD, Tech & Logs Policy Division, MHQ;

Ms Chang Mingli, Charlotte, Assistant Director SHRW, HRD, Human Resource Division, MHQ; DSP(2) Yim Yew Fye, Winston, Commanding Officer, Singapore Police Force; DSP(2) Lim Kian Leng, Chief Investigation Officer, Singapore Police Force; DSP(2) Low Jiing Haur, Chief Investigation Officer (Investigation Support), F Div, Singapore Police Force; DSP(2) Low Gum Song, Interpol Head of Asean Cybercrime, Operations Desk, Singapore Police Force; DSP(2) Lin Shaojie, Chief Investigation Officer (Development & Services), Singapore Police Force; DSP(2) Loke Chee Fan Malcolm, Operations Officer, F Div, Singapore Police Force; Yeo Kah Kiat, Head, STROB II, Singapore Police Force; Sheikh Mohamed Naimi Bin Hilmi, Head Manpower, Singapore Police Force; Ms Teo Li Ching, Tracy, Analyst, Singapore Police Force; Ms Chok Ying Si Stacey, Head Service Quality Branch, Singapore Police Force; DSP(2) Samantha Xu Jialing, CIO (Specialised Crime), Singapore Police Force; MAJ (1) Dinesh s/o K Verlachamy, Fire Station Commander, Singapore Civil Defence Force; MAJ (2) Lin Junxiang, Eddy, SSO Corporate Planning, Singapore Civil Defence Force; MAJ (2) Ong Jun Hao, Senior Leadership Development Officer, Singapore Civil Defence Force; SUPT(1A) Neo Kok Shing, Head (Service Planning), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; SUPT(1A) Quek Eng Hua, Sr AC (Grd Ops), Ports Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; SUPT(1A) Chee Wai Keong, Sr AC (Grd Ops), Air Cargo Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; SUPT(1A) Goh Sheau Shyuan, Dy Commander (Domain Training), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; SUPT(1A) Marie d/o Mathews, Head (Discipline & Conduct), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority; Ms Tan Lo Lee, Senior Assistant Director (Ops Services and Contracts), Singapore Prison Service; SUPT(1A) Fernandez Dominic Karl, Senior Assistant Director (Trans-Tech Planning & Services), Singapore Prison Service; SUPT(1A) Lim May Ling Serena, Senior Assistant Director (Community Corrections, HWH/HD), Superintendent CRC and 2nd Superintendent S2, Singapore Prison Service; SUPT(1A) Jimmy Lee Keng Ann, Commandant (Singapore Prison Training Institute), Singapore Prison Service; SUPT(1A) Ronald Pang In Tai, Assistant Commander (Staff Development & Corporate Services), Singapore Prison Service; SUPT(1A) Yeo Fei Wan Mabel, Senior Assistant Director (Risk Management and Internal Audit), Singapore Prison Service; SUPT(1A) Lim Wee Beng, 1 Deputy Director, Invest Div, Central Narcotics Bureau; Ms Tanny Ng, Director, CST, Home Team Academy; Ms Vanessa Koh Lay Hiang, Head, Procurement, Home Team Science and Technology Agency; Andrew Lee Chuin Siang, Head, Policing, Home Team Science and Technology Agency; Ms Sim Wee Min, Assistant Director, Compliance, Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore; Chong Kok Loon Marc, Senior Assistant Director (Careers), Careers@YR, Yellow Ribbon Singapore; Ms Teo Wei Lin, Manager; Liang Nanxing, Senior Manager; Huang Qiyuan, Head; Ms Lim Siew Keng, Language Executive Officer; Thomas Lee Tiang Seong, Senior Officer

MINISTRY OF LAW

Ms Goh Xin Hui, Assistant Director (Legal Support), Legal Aid Bureau; Ms Geeta Rai, Asst Director (Private Trustee in Bankruptcy, Compliance & Professional Standards) / Asst Licensing Officer, Licensing & Regulation of Insolvency, Practitioners Division, Insolvency & Public Trustee’s Office; Ms Ng Hwan Khim, Head, Leasing, Residential Leasing, Singapore Land Authority; Ms Samantha Yio Phui Ling, Senior Trade Mark Examiner, Registry of Trade Marks, Intellectual Property Office of Singapore; Ms Sheares Elizabeth Mei Kay, Deputy Director, Content Development, Academy Publishing, Singapore Academy of Law

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER

Ms Lin Shuting, Caroline, Assistant Director, Manpower Planning and Policy Division; Mdm Ang Ai Lai Anna, Assistant Director, Work Pass Division; Ng Eu Gene, Senior Assistant Director, Corporate Planning & Management Dept; Ms Lim Shih Yin, Louisa, Assistant Director, Human Resource Department; Chiew Sze Yin, Davian, Senior Assistant Director, Assurance, Care and Engagement Group; Chan Cheow Mong, Senior Assistant Director, MOM Academy; Mdm Ling Mui Fong, Janice, Senior Assistant Director, Foreign Manpower Management Division; Lee Kok Hoong, Principal Consultant, Member Application Systems 4, Central Provident Fund Board; Mohamed Riduan Bin Ahmad, Principal Engineer, Security & Network Operations, Central Provident Fund Board; Mdm Lim Hwee Hoon, Senior Deputy Director, Home Protection & Education, Central Provident Fund Board; Mdm Chan Yuet Yee, Senior Deputy Director, Collection Services, Central Provident Fund Board; Ms Seetoh Ee Mun, Senior Deputy Director, Finance Operations & Treasury, Central Provident Fund Board; Ms Siti Syabanun Binti Abdullah, Assistant Director, Occupational Safety and Health Division; Ameerhan s/o Shikandar Mydin, Assistant Director, Legal Services Division; Allen Tan Buck Siang, Senior Career Coach, Career Services Division, Workforce Singapore; Teo Chee Hao, Assistant Director, Manpower Research & Statistics Dept

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Choo Guoping Mark, Asst Curator / National Orchid Garden, Living Collections, Singapore Botanic Gardens, National Parks Board; Mdm Siti Julaiha Binte Asmuri, Deputy Director [Customer Services (Home Ownership) Centre], Home Ownership Eligibility Department, Estate Administration & Property Group, Housing & Development Board; Simon Koo Kin Keong, Director, Strategic Engagement Group, Building and Construction Authority; Ms Jeanine Tan Li Yin, Deputy Director, Corporate Resources, Corporate Development Division, Ministry of National Development; Ms Lai Wai Heng, Joanna, Principal Project Executive, Project Management, Urban Redevelopment Authority; Ms Xie Renhui, Deputy Director / International Relations, Wildlife Trade, Wildlife Management, National Parks Board; Ms Yip Yoke Fun, Deputy Director, Business Development Group, Project Management Department, Building and Construction Authority; Ms Jane Koh Yian Ching, Senior Assistant Director, Leadership Development, Corporate Development Division, Ministry of National Development; Ms Tan Ley Pheng, Senior Legal Counsel, Legal, Urban Redevelopment Authority; Ar Liow Tian Hong, Principal Architect, Design Development Department, Development & Procurement Group, Housing & Development Board; Hong Zhongzhi, Senior Manager / Community in Bloom, Community-in-Bloom & Skyrise Greenery, Horticulture and Community Gardening, National Parks Board; Ms Joyce Tung Choi Yin, Principal Architect, Building Plan and Management Group, Building Plan & Universal Design Department, Building and Construction Authority; Lee Teck Seng, Executive Systems Analyst, Information Systems, Infrastructure, Urban Redevelopment Authority; Ong Eng Hoe, Principal Engineer, Building Construction Management Department, Building Quality Group, Housing & Development Board; Seah Hong Meng, Deputy Director / Development Management, Development Management 1, Parks Development, National Parks Board; Ken Ho Chee Kong, Senior Manager, Construction Productivity and Quality Group, Quality & Certification Department, Building and Construction Authority; Chin Chern Chiang, Principal Systems Analyst, Business Information Systems Department 1, Information Services Group, Housing & Development Board; Soon Min Hau, Acting Director (Development Control, Central), Development Control, Central, Urban Redevelopment Authority; Xia Yixuan, Senior Manager / Emergency Planning & Risk Management, Emergency Planning & Risk Management, Corporate Strategy and Planning, National Parks Board; Mervyn Teo Lian Teng, Principal Associate, Strategic Engagement Group, Building and Construction Authority; Alan Ng Chee Keong, Senior Principal Associate Engineer, Building Resilience Group, Facade Engineering and Technology Department, Building and Construction Authority; Matthias Ang, Deputy Director / Investigations, Enforcement, Prosecution and Enforcement, National Parks Board; Ng Eng Huat, Principal Associate Engineer, Building Engineering Group, Policy & Regulations Department, Building and Construction Authority; Ms Lai Simin, Deputy Director / Horticulture, Living Collections, Singapore Botanic Gardens, National Parks Board; Ms Wendy Sng Beng Guat, Deputy Director, Biorisk & Biosurveillance, Veterinary Health, National Parks Board

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Ms Chin Jen Yuin Ruth, Head / Research, Family Development Group, Family Policy Office; Ms Ler Siew Yong, Rebecca, Assistant Director, Gambling Safeguards Division; Phua Chun Yat, Deputy Director, Strategic Leadership (Sun Ray), National Council of Social Service; Ms Lim Yi Hui Cherlyn, Senior Assistant Director, Early Childhood Development Agency, Early Intervention; Ms Goh Shi Yun, Jaslyn, Senior Assistant Director, Enforcement and Licensing Group, Operations and Enforcement Division; Ms Grace Yim Yin Heng, Assistant Director, Rehabilitation and Protection Group, Probation and Community Rehabilitation Service; Ms Kala Ruby, Assistant Director, Rehabilitation and Protection Group, Probation and Community Rehabilitation Service; Ms Lee Wai Lin Celine, Senior Assistant Director, KidSTART Singapore Limited, Programme Planning and Programme Delivery

MINISTRY OF SUSTAINABILITY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Shamsudin Bin Mohd Amil, Senior Engineer, Network Renewal, Water Supply (Network) Department, PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency; Ms Chew Ah Chin, Senior Manager, Reservoir Management, Catchment & Waterways Department, PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency; Cheng Tuck Meng, Senior Procurement Officer, Procurement & Contracts Department, PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency; Balasubramaniam s/o Jeyanathan, Senior Engineer, Operations, Water Reclamation (Plants) Department, PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency; Peck Cher Hin, Senior Engineer, Changi WRP, Water Reclamation (Plants) Department, PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency; Ms Tan Hwee Hong, Executive Engineering Manager, Carbon Mitigation Division, Industry Regulation 1 Department, National Environment Agency; Tan Meng Hwee, Assistant Director, Singapore Environment Institute, Centre for Environmental Training, National Environment Agency; Balwinder Singh s/o Jit Singh, Senior Manager, Eastern Regional Office, National Environment Agency; Cheong Wee Kiong, Deputy Director, Weather Services Division, Forecast Operations Department, National Environment Agency; Sulaiman Bin Abdul Rahman, Executive Engineering Manager, Pollution Control 1 Division, Chemical Control and Management Department, National Environment Agency; Ms Lai Yee Ling, Principal Scientist, Microbiology & Molecular Epidemiology Division, National Environment Agency; Liew Wen Hwee, Senior Assistant Director, 3P Network Division, Programmes and Partnerships Department, National Environment Agency; Ms Tan Wei Wei, Assistant Director, Place Management and Operations Division, Allocation & Systems Department, National Environment Agency; Wee Cheo Beng, Eddy, Senior Assistant Director, Sanitation and Compliance Division, National Environment Agency; Muhammad Nur Hidayat Bin Sudirman, Senior Assistant Director, Public Health Operational Policy Division, Vector Control Policy Department, National Environment Agency; Low Teng Yong, Branch Head, National Centre for Food Science, Risk Assessment & Communications Department, Singapore Food Agency; Ms Adeline Tan Ee San, Team Lead, SFA Northwest Regional Office, Singapore Food Agency; Too Soon Yee, Team Lead, Joint Operations Division, Operations Management Department, Singapore Food Agency; Wen Yusheng @ Wen Yu Cheng, Senior Assistant Director, Research, Futures & Planning Division, Environmental Behavioural Sciences and Economics Research Unit, Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

Dr Wong Chia Woan, Director, Corporate Services / Division Director, Admin Division, Institute of Materials Research & Engineering, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Ms Ng Mei Khee, Deputy Director, Department of Statistics; Ms Ang Bee Tee, Deputy Director, Customer Services Dept, JTC Corporation; Ms Karen Yeo Meng Keow, Counsellor (Economics), Asean Division; Chen Pengfei, Assistant Vice-President, Healthcare, Economic Development Board; Ms Lau Juat Eng Stephanie, Deputy Director, Chief Executive’s Office, Human Resource and Organisational Development, Energy Market Authority; Ms Cindy Chang Mei Ching, Deputy Director, Legal, Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore; Eu Zhen An Eugene, Regional Director, South & East China, Enterprise Singapore; Heng Chien Lin Alexander, Assistant Director, Human Resources & Organisation Development, Singapore Tourism Board; Phay Chen Ling, Deputy Director, Island Services & Facility Management, Sentosa Development Corporation; Ms Regina Tan Lin Shan, Deputy Director, Chongqing Connectivity Initiative Office; Ms See Shuhui, Deputy Director, Finance, Procurement & Administration, Enterprise Singapore; Sean See Tho Kang Wei, Deputy Director, Jobs & Skills Strategy, Manpower Planning & Policy Division, Economic Development Board, (seconded to Ministry of Manpower); Goh Yin-Min Felicia, Director, Human Resource, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Lum Kok Mun, Deputy Director, Building Projects Dept 2, JTC Corporation; Ms Lee Sok San, Senior Principal Legal Counsel, Corporate Services Group, Legal and Administration, Energy Market Authority; Ms Koh Hwee Fang, Deputy Director, Department of Statistics; Ms Lee Pei Juan, Senior Assistant Director & SA to 2M, ID (Manufacturing), MTI, Singapore Tourism Board; Elvis Yip Yew Boon, Deputy Director, Environmental Management, Sentosa Development Corporation; Ms Chua Ngia Nghee, Director, Enterprise, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Ms Fam Wee Wei, Director (Climate Change & Sustainability – International), Industry Division; Ms Lim Jing Jun, Regional Director, South-east Asia, Enterprise Singapore; Ms Tan Lee Keow, Deputy Director, Land Administration, Sentosa Development Corporation; Kenneth Kang Hock Cheng, Senior Manager, Family Businesses, Economic Development Board; Ms Uma Shankari d/o Muniandy Deputy Director, Emerging Markets Division; Yee Jin Teck, Head, Office of Safety, Facilities and Administration, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Wu Hongyi, Deputy Director, Financing Ecosystem, Enterprise Singapore; Ms Foo Ai Ching, Deputy Director, Finance, Agency for Science, Technology and Research; Foo Cher How, Deputy Director, International Trade Cluster Division

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Ms Oh Ying Ying, Senior Assistant Director / Finance, Corporate Development; Wee Aik San Andrew, Deputy Director (Safety and Standards), Air Traffic Services, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Naresh Kumar Dhalamal Tarani, Deputy Head (Air Traffic Services Regulation), Aerodrome and Air Navigation Services Regulation, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Chong Seow Kwuang Alex, Deputy Director (Unmanned Systems Operations and Readiness), Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Ms Yew Wui Wah Kris, Senior Manager (Medical Standards and Certification), Civil Aviation Medical Board, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Gao Shu, Head (Navigation and Meteorology), Aeronautical Telecommunications and Engineering, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Goh Lian Wee, Senior Manager, Contracts, Contracts (E&M Services), Safety & Contracts, Land Transport Authority; Lee Hoon Hwee Steven, Senior Manager, Ticketing Strategy & Schemes, Ticketing Strategy & Projects, Public Transport, Land Transport Authority; Dr Ganesan s/o Subramaniam, Senior Manager, Policy, Rail Financing, Investment & Governance, Policy & Planning, Land Transport Authority; Chan Hin Phung, Principal Manager, ERP2 Development, NexGen ERP Taskforce, Land Transport Authority; Sim Siang Boon, Principal Manager, Track & Alignment, Infrastructure Design & Engineering, Land Transport Authority; Ng Jin Teik, 2 Deputy Director, Rail Expansion (Civil Team 3), 2 Rail Expansion (Civil Team 3), Rail Infrastructure & Expansion, Land Transport Authority; Ms Lye Mei Ying Cecilia, Manager, Operations, Vehicle Licensing, Vehicle Services, Land Transport Authority; Ms Ng Hui Lin, Senior Manager, Human Resource, Human Resource, Land Transport Authority; Hermanjit Singh s/o Sarjit Singh, Manager, Quality Service Operations, QSMO, Community & Customer Engagement, Land Transport Authority; Massimo Marotta, Principal Project Manager, 2 Tunnelling, Rail Infrastructure & Expansion, Land Transport Authority; Ms Ho Chin Ling, Senior Manager, Collections, Receivables & Refunds, Finance, Land Transport Authority; Yau Kok Ken, Principal Project Manager, Network Renewal (Systems) 1, Rail (Electrical & Mechanical), Land Transport Authority; Seah Chong Beng, Manager, Roads & Road Facilities Management, Traffic & Road Operations, Land Transport Authority; Lye Yew Hwa, Principal Manager, Systems Integration, Rail / Road Systems Engineering, Land Transport Authority; Chua Han Hua, Senior Project Manager, Road Construction 2 (Civil 1), Road & Commuter Infrastructure Devp, Land Transport Authority; Emmanuel Alex Wong Kok Wei, Manager, IT Systems (Workplace), Enterprise IT Infrastructure, IT, Cybersecurity & Digital Services, Land Transport Authority; Seow Jian Xue James, Assistant Director (Transformation & Service), Transformation Office, Transformation & OD, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore; Ms Mardiana Binte Rahmad Manager, Corporate Communications, Public Transport Council; Ms Sim Hwee Keng, SAD / Corporate Communications; Lee Thian Chye, SAD / Security Policy & Emergency, Preparedness, International Relations and Security; Lim Jun Ming, Assistant Director (International), Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore; Ying Weng Kit, Air Traffic Management Officer, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, (seconded to International Civil Aviation Organisation); Ms Eng Yen Ping, Deputy Chief (School of Air Traffic Services), Singapore Aviation Academy, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore; Teo Gee Chee, Assistant Chief Specialist, Rail Infra Engineering, Rail & Road Infrastructure Engineering, Infrastructure Design & Engineering, Land Transport Authority; Ms Oh Si Yun Jasmine, Deputy Manager, Traffic Schemes Design Development, Traffic & Road Operations, Land Transport Authority; Ms Ho Hui Ting Melissa, SAD (Strategy & Planning), Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, (seconded to Ministry of Trade and Industry)

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

Muhammad Illyas Bin A Kadir, Assistant Director (Liaison), Communications Group; Murali s/o Tamil Selvam, Assistant Director, Operations, Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau; Lee Chin Quee Michael, Senior Assistant Director, Operations, Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau; Heng Tze Wee, Senior Manager (Resources and Logistics), Elections Department; Ambrose Leow Hong Chong, Deputy Director (Policy & Ops), Elections Department; Tan Chor Kiang, Acting Director, I&E/RIECO, National Research Foundation; Ms Loh Shin Yee, Assistant Director, Government Data Office, Smart Nation and Digital Government Office; Ms Chew Mei Yun Angel, Assistant Director, Planning, MCI, Strategy Group; Sim Chia Yeong, Kelvin, Assistant Director (Contract Governance), Logistics Department, Strategy Group; Tan Chuan Tat, Assistant Director, Infocomm Technology, Civil Service College; Ng Chong Eng Jeremy, Senior Apps Infrastructure Engineer, Services, Government Technology Agency; Chua Yew Chye Gary, Senior Digital Services Manager, Services, Government Technology Agency; Chon Say Kiat, Senior Manager, Product Development, Government Technology Agency; Yong Chee Wai, Senior Infrastructure Engineer, Services, Government Technology Agency; Ms Tan Sheue Fang Christy, Deputy Director, Banking Department III, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Ms Cheang Hwei Choen Nicole, Deputy Director & Lead Technology Risk Specialist, Technology & Cyber Risk Supervision Department, Monetary Authority of Singapore

ATTORNEY-GENERAL’S CHAMBERS

Ms Lee Hui Shan Genevieve, Deputy Senior State Counsel, Civil Division

AUDITOR-GENERAL’S OFFICE

Ms Seng Swee Ee, Senior Assistant Director

FAMILY JUSTICE COURTS

Ms Ng Siew Siew, Jaslyn, Senior Assistant Director, Divorce, Counselling and Psychological Services

PARLIAMENT OF SINGAPORE

Ms Chua Lin Hwee, Senior Principal Assistant Clerk, Parliamentary Clerks

STATE COURTS

Lai Chee Ming, Deputy Director (State Courts Building Infrastructure), Infrastructure and Court Resources

The Commendation Medal (Posthumous)

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Late Mdm Yeo Mon Yun, Former Senior Arts Education Officer, Student Development Curriculum Division 2

The Commendation Medal (Military)

Pingat Penghargaan (Tentera)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

SLTC Goh Zi Meng, Esmond, Deputy Head Digital and Intelligence Service Implementation Office, Joint Intelligence Directorate; SLTC Ho Chee Leong, Head, Centre of Excellence for Soldier Performance; SLTC Lee Jun Meng, Commander, Maritime Security and Response Flotilla, Republic of Singapore Navy; SLTC Lee Kok Kiang, Head Ground Based Air Defence and Force Protection Operations, Air Operations Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; SLTC Liew Wee Teck, Commanding Officer, SAF Cyber Defence School; SLTC Lim Shumin, Commanding Officer, Army Officers Management Centre; SLTC Ng Chin Chew, Commanding Officer, Infantry Combat Training Centre; SLTC Ng Kiang Chuan, Head Operations Planning and Development, General Staff (Operations); SLTC Ng Rong Fuh, Head National Service Square Project Office, National Service Directorate; SLTC Phua Chai Kin, Head Control of Training, Army Training and Doctrine Command; SLTC (NS) Lim Ai Chuan, PBS, Deputy Head Division Strike, Headquarters 3rd Division; SLTC (NS) Tan Eng Hu, Simon, PBS, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Commando; LTC Barter Steven Jude, Commanding Officer, 203 Squadron, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Chang Wing Chien, Christopher, Branch Head, Joint Intelligence Directorate; LTC Cheong Sheng-En, Jonathan, Deputy Director, Mindef Scholarship Centre; LTC Desmond Too Yew Wee, Head Overseas Training, Air Training Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Goh Yew Keung, Jerome, Directing Staff (Air Force), Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College; LTC Ho Wan Huo, Senior Exercise Planning Officer, Army Training and Doctrine Command; LTC John Lew Tze Wah, Directing Staff (Army), Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College; LTC Koh Yingxue, Deborah, G2, Headquarters 3rd Division; LTC Law Wei Shing, Commanding Officer, Control of Personnel Centre; LTC Lee Swee Guan, Commanding Officer, Division Engineer Training Centre; LTC Leng Chee Weng, Commanding Officer, Joint Intelligence Directorate; LTC Liu Wenbin, Jonathan, Head G6/Training Management and Doctrine, Headquarters 9th Division/Infantry; LTC Loh Tong Khiat, PBS, S3, Headquarters Transport Group, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Low Jun Horng, Head Plans (Operations Policy), Air Operations Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Low Youwen, Deputy Director Capability Development Office, Information Directorate; LTC Loy Shing Tong, Deputy Commander, Headquarters 8th Flotilla, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC Ma Jiahong, Commanding Officer, Specialist Cadet School; LTC Neo Xianqin, Detachment Commander, Overseas Training Centre, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Ng Han Lin, Max, Commanding Officer, 142 Squadron, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Ng Shih Pin, Allan, Head Naval Military Domain Experts Scheme, Naval Personnel Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC Ng Swee Hoe, Head Capability Development, Headquarters Air Combat Command, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Oh Say Lin, Head Doctrine and Training, Headquarters Singapore Artillery; LTC Oh Zongbo, Deputy Commander, Maritime Security and Response Flotilla, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC Ong Kok Cheng, Branch Head, Joint Intelligence Directorate; LTC Soh Wai Leong, Head Intelligence, Headquarters Singapore Guards; LTC Sor Wei Lun, Head Artillery Development, Headquarters Singapore Artillery; LTC Tan Hiok Sen, PBS, Head Air Land Integration, Army Training and Doctrine Command; LTC Tan Kian Seng, Head Nurturing and Engagement, Air Manpower Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Tan Kok Leong, PBS, Commanding Officer, Overseas Training Centre, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC Tan Sheng Yang, Directing Staff (Army), Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College; LTC Tan Wuen Bin, Directing Staff (Air Force), Goh Keng Swee Command and Staff College; LTC Tang Siming, Clifton, Head Training Development, G6-Army; LTC Tang Wee Goh, Head System Management, C4 Operations Group; LTC Teo Chun Jin, Commanding Officer, Basic Military Training Centre School; LTC Teo Khian Boon, Branch Head, General Staff (Operations); LTC (NS) Andrew Ng Wai Kok, PBS, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 22nd Singapore Infantry Brigade; LTC (NS) Ang Wee Han, Alternate Head Intelligence Analysis, Headquarters Fleet, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC (NS) Chionh Boon Soo, PBS, Branch Head, Naval Operations Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC (NS) Chng Yi Ken, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 56th Singapore Armoured Brigade; LTC (NS) Choo Soon Heng Jervais, Branch Head, Headquarters Air Defence Group, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC (NS) Goh Lian Teck, Commanding Officer, 772nd Battalion Singapore Infantry Regiment; LTC (NS) Goh Swee Kang, Jayson, Deputy Commanding Officer, 160 Squadron, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC (NS) Hoe Yeen Teck, Commanding Officer, 234th Battalion Singapore Artillery; LTC (NS)(Dr) How Choon How, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 3rd Division Support Command; LTC (NS)(Dr) Huey Cheong Wei Terence, Commanding Officer, 2nd Combat Support Hospital; LTC (NS) Lai Wing Kheong, Head Liaison, Exercise Support Group; LTC (NS) Lee Boon Kiat, Liaison Officer, Exercise Support Group; LTC (NS) Lim Kok Boon, Commanding Officer, 6th Signals Battalion; LTC (NS)(Dr) Matthew Yeo Sze Wei, Chief Surgeon, Headquarters 3rd Flotilla, Republic of Singapore Navy; LTC (NS) Ow Hon Kit, Commanding Officer, 327th Battalion Singapore Combat Engineers; LTC (NS) Pang Kok Wee, Commanding Officer, 917th Battalion Singapore Infantry Regiment; LTC (NS) See Seng Kee Shaun, Branch Head, Headquarters Armour; LTC (NS) Sim Chee Siong, Branch Head, 6th Division/Headquarters Sense and Strike; LTC (NS) Sim Yong Come Andy, Deputy G3, Headquarters Combat Service Support Command; LTC (NS) Soh Leng Wan, Commanding Officer, 738th Battalion Singapore Guards; LTC (NS) Su Zhen Hua @ Felix, Commanding Officer, 31st Combat Service Support Battalion; LTC (NS) Tan Choon Kiat, Victor, Commanding Officer, 9th Divisional Air Defence Artillery Battalion, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC (NS) Tan Simin, Shawn, Commanding Officer, 805th Battalion Singapore Infantry Regiment; LTC (NS) Tan Wai Hong, Commanding Officer, 502nd Personnel Support Unit; LTC (NS) Tay Wan Yuan, Deputy Commanding Officer, 3rd Divisional Air Defence Artillery Battalion, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC (NS) Teo Chin Wei Alvin, Branch Head, Headquarters Armour; LTC (NS) Thian Zhiwen, Deputy Commanding Officer, 606 Squadron, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC (NS) Tng Dong Sen Thomson, Branch Head, Headquarters Guards; LTC (NS) Toh Kian Beng Raymond, Deputy Commanding Officer, 6th Divisional Air Defence Artillery Battalion, Republic of Singapore Air Force; LTC (NS) Tommy Huang Jing Yi, Commanding Officer, 351st Battalion Singapore Combat Engineers; CWO Low Soon Pan, PB, PBS, Commanding Officer, Special Operations Tactics Centre; ME6 Alan Gabriel Lim Say Eng, PBS, Head C4 Systems and Cyber, Naval Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; ME6 Chee Zhiliang, Commanding Officer, Force Support Squadron, Republic of Singapore Navy; ME6 Cheng Han Chiang, Commanding Officer, Submarine Maintenance Engineering Centre, Republic of Singapore Navy; ME6 Daniel Chia Yee, PBS, Commanding Officer, Medic Vocational Training School; ME6 Heah Khim Yong, Head Engineering and Logistics, Headquarters Maritime Security Task Force/Maritime Security Command, Republic of Singapore Navy; ME6 Ho Yong Cheh, PBS, Aide-De-Camp, Joint Manpower Department; ME6 Lee Woei Chieh, Head Maritime Systems Development, Naval Operations Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; ME6 Lim Choon Kiat, PBS, Head Strategic Resource Resilience, Joint Logistics Department; ME6 Ng Wei Gee, Head Technical, Air Plans Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; ME6 Tan Hwa Heng Ben, Head Munition Systems, Headquarters SAF Ammunition Command; ME6 Tan Meng Hwee, Head Marine Systems, Naval Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Navy; ME6 Teo Keng Siang, Principal Engineer, Air Engineering and Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; ME6 Teong Chun Seong Kerwin, Head Fighter Aircraft, Air Engineering and Logistics Department, Republic of Singapore Air Force; ME6 Tham Fook On, Branch Head, Joint Intelligence Directorate; ME6 Yeo Chin Yong, Commanding Officer, Weapon Systems School, Republic of Singapore Navy

The Public Service Medal Pingat Bakti Masyarakat

MINISTRY OF HEALTH (FOS)

Assoc Prof Sashikumar Ganapathy, President, Club Rainbow (Singapore)

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT (FOS)

Andrew da Roza, Member, Community Chest Committee

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY (FOS)

Dr Hamid G Mughal, Advisor, Science and Engineering Research Council, Dr Andreas Wallnoefer, Senior Advisor, A*STAR Research Entities, Chairman of the Experimental Drug Development Centre (EDDC) Portfolio Review Committee, Chairman of the Singapore Therapeutics Development Expert Review Panel (ERP), Member of the Governing Board; Jack P. Williams, Senior Vice-President, Exxon Mobil Corporation

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE (FOS)

Prof Patrick Aebischer, Member, Human Health & Potential International Advisory Council; Prof Dame Sally Davies, Member, Human Health & Potential International Advisory Council, Prof Michael Graetzel, Member, NRF Fellowship Evaluation Panel,

ALJUNIED GRC

Hudzaifah Alyaman Bin Adam, Vice-Chairman, Bedok Reservoir-Punggol CCC; Quek Bak Siang, Vice-Chairman, Punggol CCMC; Mdm Tan Lay Eng, Chairperson, Eunos Zone 5 RN; Ang Yu Seng, Patron, Kaki Bukit CCC; Mohamed Salim Bin Ebrahim Marican, Member, Kaki Bukit CCC; Vincent Tan Poh Sum, Chairman, Paya Lebar Zone 5 RC; Mdm Annie Thong Hiang Hua, Chairperson, Paya Lebar Zone 6 RC; Chua Anthony, Vice-Chairman, Serangoon Garden NC; Retnam s/o Thekkamalai, Chairman, Chartwell NC

ANG MO KIO GRC

Mdm Laxie Mary Bunny Sequeira, Chairperson, Ang Mo Kio-Hougang Hibiscus RN; Mdm Khoo Chor Huang, Assistant Treasurer, Cheng San-Seletar CCC; Paul Tham Fatt Siong, Vice-Chairman, Seletar Hills Cananga RN; Ang Kok Kwang, Chairman, Fernvale CCC; Peh Hwee Heong, Vice-Chairman, Fernvale Zone E RN; Chew Tee Howe, Chairman, Jalan Kayu Zone 5 RC; Goh Miah Phong, Chairman, Teck Ghee Jubilee RN; Tan Tai Kiat, Chairman, Ang Mo Kio CCMC

BISHAN-TOA PAYOH GRC

Mdm Fauziah Bte Dollah, 2nd Vice-Chairperson, Bishan East Zone 5 RC; Christopher Lim Ban Hock, Chairman, Bishan East Zone 3 RC; Edmund Gu Fucheng, Vice-Chairman, Toa Payoh East CCC; Vangoor Govindarajan Balachander, Chairman, Toa Payoh West CC IAEC

CHUA CHU KANG GRC

Ee Kok Kiang, Member, Brickland CCC; Dr Loke Chok Kang, Chairman, Sol Acres RN; Miss Evelyn Ong Pek Hoon, Chairperson, Bukit Gombak Hillgrove RC; Ang Lye Teck, Vice-Chairman, The Rainforest NC; Muhammad Hussain B Abdullah, Vice-Chairman, Chua Chu Kang CC MAEC; Lim Wei Wah, Secretary, Keat Hong CCC

EAST COAST GRC

Muhammad Sani Bin Ahmad, Chairman, Bedok CC MAEC; Ms Trina Tan Li Lian, Chairman, Changi Simei CC WEC; Mdm Leong Chin Fong, Patron, Fengshan CCC; Chan Thiam Seng, Patron, Siglap CCC; Yacob Bin Hussain, Member, Siglap CCMC

HOLLAND-BUKIT TIMAH GRC

Cheung Sen Yong, Chairman, Mayfair Park NC; Yeo Siew Hong, Vice-Chairman, Bukit Timah CCMC; Michael Ng Hian Fong, Vice-Chairman, Namly NC; Mrs Lydia Neo, Chairman, Zhenghua-Senja View RC

JALAN BESAR GRC

Sim Chee Kwang, Chairman, King George’s Avenue RC; Lau Chun Wai, Chairman, Kolam Ayer CSN; Lim Boon Keat, Vice-Chairman, Kolam Ayer Geylang Bahru RC; Mdm Goh Siew Mui, Vice-Chairperson, Hong Lim RC

JURONG GRC

Teo Heng Thye, Assistant Treasurer, Bukit Batok East CCC; Teo Soon Huay, Vice-Chairman, Bukit Batok East CCMC; Roland Tan Choon Tian, Member, Jurong Central CCC; Mdm Tee Swee Ting, Patron, Jurong Central CCC; Dennis Chua Sock Cheong, Chairman, Jurong Spring Zone E RC; Tan Yeow Khoon, Patron, Jurong Spring CCC; Ng Chong Cheak, Vice-Chairman, Taman Jurong CCMC

MARINE PARADE GRC

Mrs Margaret Mak Le Eng nee Chan, Chairman, Braddell Heights CC WEC; Mdm Ruby Ong Siew Kim, Vice-Chairperson, Braddell Heights Zone C RC; Mdm Koh Lee Keng, Chairperson, Geylang NC; Sim Poh Jiang, Vice-Chairman, Geylang Serai CSC; Alan Yeo, Chairman, Opera Estate NC 2; Mdm Yong Kwee Kee, Chairperson, Siglap South CC SCEC; Steven Foo Jong Hung, Secretary, Kembangan-Chai Chee CCC; Miss Ngo Siew Pod, Treasurer, Kembangan-Chai Chee CCC; Mdm Nancy Quah Suat Lay, Member, Marine Parade CCC

MARSILING-YEW TEE GRC

Lim Han Li, Vice-Chairman, Limbang CCMC; Muhamad Azrin Bin Abdullah, Chairman, Marsiling MAEC; Savinder Singh Dhillon, Chairman, Marsiling CSC; Li Chengxi, Chairman, Woodgrove Zone 7 RN; Mdm Cincelia Tan Chiew Pheng, Vice-Chairperson, Woodgrove-Fuchun CC WEC; Tay Boon Sin, Secretary, Yew Tee CCC

NEE SOON GRC

Jackson Lam Weiliang, Vice-Chairman, Chong Pang CC SCEC; Miss Jennifer Yam Poh Choo, Chairperson, Nee Soon Central Zone 3 RC; Yong Fook Seng, Chairman, Nee Soon Central Zone 6 RC; Adrian Teng Chien Ming, Immediate Past Chairman, Yishun Floral RC; Toh Kim Seng, Chairman, Yishun Green RN; Mdm Irene Lee Bee Yean, Chairperson, Nee Soon South CC WEC

PASIR RIS-PUNGGOL GRC

Darren Seow Tien Ghin, Secretary, Pasir Ris Central CCC; Daniel Tan De Hao, Vice-Chairman, Pasir Ris Central CCMC; Er Kok Khoon, Patron, Pasir Ris East CCMC; Mdm Katherine Tan Siew Hong, Chairperson, Pasir Ris Meridian RN; Ho See Ping, Chairman, Punggol Coral Tree RN; Yap Meng Wi, Immediate Past Chairman, Punggol Parc Terraces RN; Ryzuan Bin Rahmat, Chairman, Punggol Coral RC; Dr Zhang Hua, Auditor, Punggol 21 CC SCEC

SEMBAWANG GRC

Mohamed Shahril Bin Jaffar, Chairman, ACE The Place CC MAEC; Tan Hong Lim, Immediate Past Chairman, Admiralty Zone 7 RN; Huang Jiehao, Treasurer, Canberra CCMC; S K Balasubramaniam, Vice-Chairman, Sembawang CC IAEC; Toh Hong Poh, Auditor, Sembawang Central Zone 2 RN; Chow Wei An, PBS, Vice-Chairman, Sembawang West Zone C RN; Dr Wang Lei, Secretary, Sembawang West CCC; Koh Ngan Hong, Auditor, Woodlands CCMC; Ajayan Ramachandran, Chairman, Woodlands CC IAEC

SENGKANG GRC

Mdm Jael Ow Yong Ka Lai, Chairperson, Compassvale Aspella RC; Mdm Tan Ai Ling, Chairperson, Compassvale Southgate RC; Mdm Leow Leh Hoon, Chairperson, Rivervale Vista RC; Galvin Lim Bok Quee, Chairman, Rivervale Village RC; Gabriel Goh Kee Hwee, Immediate Past Chairman, Sengkang West Zone L RN; Tay Chor Meng, Patron, Sengkang West CCC

TAMPINES GRC

Alvin Yeo Han Yong, Vice-Chairman, Tampines Central CCMC; Sam Chee Yee, Assistant Secretary, Tampines Changkat CCC; Benjamin Tan Hai Seng, Patron, Tampines Changkat CCC; Chua Ee Koon, Chairman, Tampines East Zone 3 RN; Miss To Sor Peng, Chairperson, Tampines East Zone 1 RN; Koh Kok Pin, Chairman, Tampines North CSN; Chung Won Fong, Chairman, Tampines Polyview RN; Kwan See Nam, Chairman, Tampines Green RN

TANJONG PAGAR GRC

Sean Say Chin Phang, Chairman, Holland NC; Ho Heng Wah, Member, Henderson CCMC; Miss Valerie Quek Miau Eng, Chairperson, Henderson CC WEC; Elango s/o Athiramulahi Letchumanan, Member, Moulmein-Cairnhill CCC; Mdm Clara Tan Hong Hwee, Secretary, Pek Kio CCMC; Lim Kim Hock, Member, Queenstown CCC; Dr Thian Eng San, Chairman, Leng Kee CCMC; Miss Soong Wee Choo, Vice-Chairperson, Tiong Bahru CCMC

WEST COAST GRC

Dennis Chiu, Patron, Ayer Rajah-Gek Poh CCC; Low Hock Kee, Member, Boon Lay CCC; Miss Lieu Hui Xian, Chairperson, Nanyang YN; Thiruprakassh s/o Suppiah, Executive Member, Nanyang Zone 2 RC; Yong Kok Wah, Chairman, Telok Blangah ‘Blangah View’ RC; Mdm Catherina Aw Siew Har, Chairperson, West Coast Green RN; Ms Ng, Liza, Chairman, West Coast CC WEC

HONG KAH NORTH SMC

Danny Ng Kheng Yong, Chairman, Hong Kah North C2E; Mdm Alice Lim Bee Gean, Vice-Chairperson, Hong Kah North Zone 4 RN

HOUGANG SMC

Chew Hock Seng, Vice-Chairman, Hougang CCC; Ms Zhou Fan, Vice-Chairman, Hougang Avenue 7 RN

KEBUN BARU SMC

Koh Boon Koon, Vice-Chairman, Kebun Baru Heights RC

MACPHERSON SMC

Low Tian Leng, Vice-Chairman, MacPherson CCMC; Mdm Tan Siew Lang, Treasurer, MacPherson CC SCEC

MARYMOUNT SMC

Prabodh Kumar Rai s/o Rajnath Rai, Immediate Past Chairman, Bishan North Zone 2 RC

MOUNTBATTEN SMC

Ms Yvonne Lim Siew Huay, Chairperson, Mountbatten CC SCEC

PIONEER SMC

Chang Kong Meng, Chairman, Pioneer Zone 11 RN; Subbiah s/o Vellachamy, Chairman, The Frontier CC IAEC

POTONG PASIR SMC

Hu Jun Hui, Patron, Potong Pasir CCMC; Koong Kok On, Chairman, Potong Pasir C2E

PUNGGOL WEST SMC

Miss Tay Poh Lian, Treasurer, Punggol West CCC

RADIN MAS SMC

Miss Abigail Chay, Chairperson, Mount Faber Zone C RC

YIO CHU KANG SMC

Eric Chua Wee Meng, Chairman, Yio Chu Kang Zone 3 RC

YUHUA SMC

Low Yi Cheng, Vice-Chairman, Yuhua CCC

NORTH EAST CDC

Damon Yong Teck Chuan, Member, North East CDC

SOUTH EAST CDC

Kenneth Tan Khoon Tuan, Member, South East CDC

SOUTH WEST CDC

Dr Lee Hui Mien, Member, South West CDC; Muhammad Rasyid Bin Abdullah, Member, South West CDC

MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

David Chong Keen Loon, Member, Singapore International Foundation, Board of Governors; Assoc Prof Foo Tee Tuan, Chairman, Advisory Committee for Chinese Programmes; Dr Mohd Mukhlis Bin Abu Bakar, Head, National Translation Committee Malay Resource Panel; Dr Tan Chee Lay, Chairman, Chinese Advisory Panel

MINISTRY OF CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH

Andrew Khoo Chiat Jin, Chairman, Chong Pang Inter-Racial and Religious Confidence Circle; Dr Brenda Yeoh Saw Ai, Chairperson, Heritage Advisory Panel; Dr Long Chin Peng, Mandarin Docent Coordinator, Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall; Ng Siew Quan, Secretary-General, Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations; Sam Kok Weng, Former Member, Singapore Arts School Ltd Board; Prof Tan Cheng Han, PPA(P), Former Deputy Chairman, Sport Singapore

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

James Loh Sinn Yuk, Member, SAVER-Premium Fund Board of Trustees

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

Tan Soon Chye, Adrian, Member, Temasek Polytechnic Board of Governors; Elder Dr Alexander Lee Earn Yung, Chairman, Presbyterian High School Management Committee; Gabriel Teo Chen Thye, Former Chairman, Assumption Pathway School Management Committee; Timothy Chia Chee Ming, Chairman, Committee for Institutional Advancement, Singapore Management University

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

Adrian Chan Pengee, Former Board Member, Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Adj Prof Er. Lau Joo Ming, Board Member, National Healthcare Group, Chairman of Project Development Committee, MOHH; Lim Chin Hu, Board Member, Singapore Health Services Pte Ltd, Board Member, Integrated Health Information Systems; Max Loh Khum Whai, Former Board Member, Health Sciences Authority; Peter Lee Lian Heng, Chairman, National Skin Centre MediFund Committee; Stanley Sia Swie Kean, Board Chairman, SATA CommHealth; Timothy Teo Lai Wah, Member, Council of Advisors, St Luke’s ElderCare Ltd

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

Edwin Yap Seng Wee, Member, National Fire and Emergency Preparedness Council; Ms Lai Siu Chiu, Member, Yellow Ribbon Fund; Ustaz Dr Mohamed Bin Ali, Vice-Chairman, Religious Rehabilitation Group; Ng Chong Khim, Member, Casino Regulatory Authority Board

MINISTRY OF LAW

Gregory Vijayendran SC, Immediate Past President, The Law Society of Singapore

MINISTRY OF MANPOWER

Lim Ming Yan, Chairman, Workforce Singapore; Wong Ban Suan, Co-opted Member, Investment Committee, Central Provident Fund Board

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Mohd Sa’at Abdul Rahman, Board Member, Housing and Development Board

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

Kaka Singh s/o Dalip Singh, Assistant Honorary Treasurer, Dyslexia Association of Singapore; Ms Tan Khiaw Ngoh, Board Member, Singapore Children’s Society; Tan Kwang Hwee, Member, Community Chest Committee; Mdm Yap Nyat Yong, Foster Parent

MINISTRY OF SUSTAINABILITY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Zechariah Chan Jin Han, Board Director, Singapore Environment Council

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

George Abraham, Honorary Treasurer and Director, Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

Michael Chin Yong Kok, Member, Land Transport Authority Board

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

David Gerald Jeyasegaram, Founder, President and CEO, Securities Investors Association (Singapore)

NATIONAL TRADES UNION CONGRESS

Abdul Malek Bin Ahmad, General Secretary, Singapore Malay Teachers’ Union; Fahmi Bin Abu Bakar Bafana, President, United Workers of Electronics & Electrical Industries; Luke Hee Wing Wai, General Secretary, Singapore Insurance Employees’ Union; Ms Shona Francoise Tan Shar Mei, Director, Strategic Communications; Tay Seng Chye, President, Union of Power and Gas Employees

SINGAPORE ACADEMY OF LAW

Seah Choo Meng, Mediator/Adjudicator, Singapore Mediation Centre

The Public Service Medal (Posthumous)

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Late Mr Subaraj Rajathurai, Former Wildlife Consultant

