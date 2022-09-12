Fun With Kids

WATCH: RACE CARS ON THE ROAD

Race car Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (Larry the Cable Guy), a rusty tow truck, are back. They last starred in the third instalment of the Cars animated movie series (2006 to 2017).

This time around, you are invited to follow their adventures in Cars On The Road, a collection of nine shorts streaming on Disney+.

The buddies are on a road trip to attend the wedding of Mater's sister. Every episode, which averages eight minutes, takes them somewhere unexpected, from a haunted hotel to a zombie sci-fi film set.

Cars On The Road was released on Disney+ Day last Thursday, an annual virtual event to celebrate the streaming service.

Till next Tuesday at 3pm, new and returning subscribers get one month of movies and shows for $1.98 (usual price $11.98). For details, go to www.disneyplus.com/en-sg

BOND: NATURE EXPERIENCES WITH YOUR KIDS

Get your kids to look for flowers and take a whiff. Then ask them: Why is it important for flowers to produce scents? This is one of the 10 challenges in outdoor game Treasure Quest, which encourages families to connect with nature.

The activities and conversation guides are put together by nature advocates and volunteers with EtonHouse Community Fund as well as educators from EtonHouse, E-Bridge and The Eton Academy. You will also find links to educational YouTube videos about nature.

To join Treasure Quest, download the free Goosechase app on App Store or Google Play and enter the game code KM1VR1.

You stand to win activity kits every month as well. Simply share photos and videos of your family completing the challenges on social media with the hashtag #ECFTreasureQuest.

SHOP: STORYBOOK FOR CHARITY

Read an inspiring story with your child and do your part for charity too.

Lili The Lioness & Friends - womenswear brand Love, Bonito's first children's book - is written by its vice-president of brand Vanessa Yeo Barger and illustrated by its graphic designer Lee Jia Zhen.

Recommended for kids aged three to seven, the story follows six female animal characters as they discover the power of community, friendship and strength. It also teaches readers to create their own cheer to encourage themselves.

Proceeds from the physical book sales will go towards supporting the education of girls in Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam for a year - with a target goal of US$30,000 (S$42,200).

This initiative marks the brand's second year in supporting girls' education through LBCreate, its social impact arm.

The book retails for $25 and is available at www.lovebonito.com/sg from Friday. Each purchase includes a free one-year subscription worth US$49.99 to Vooks, a streaming service of read-aloud animated books.

Lili The Lioness & Friends will also be available on Vooks from Friday.