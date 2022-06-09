THE BIG STORY

In the Singapore central bank's quarterly survey of forecasters, private-sector analysts shaved their growth forecast. Economic growth is predicted to come in at 3.8 per cent for the full year, lower than the 4 per cent tipped in the previous survey but still within the Ministry of Trade and Industry's 3 per cent to 5 per cent forecast.

Given the Government's push for inclusive housing, analysts say they expect public flats to also be built in the prime Marina South precinct. Development there was kick-started on Tuesday when the first private residential site in the area was launched under the Government Land Sales programme.

Some observers said Indonesia's efforts to curb rising cooking oil prices by messing with the free market have disrupted the market and any positive outcome would not last. One expert said the country needs simple and straightforward policies to ensure the oil's affordability and availability.

Malaysia's decision to scrap the PT3 national exam for 15-year-olds has triggered doubts among some people over how school-based assessments will be conducted. The decision was hailed by students, but some parents said the exam was vital to benchmark their children's academic performance.

The National University of Singapore (NUS) has been named Asia's best university in the Quacquarelli Symonds annual higher education ranking for the fifth year running. In the latest ranking, NUS came in 11th globally, retaining its place from last year, while NTU took 19th place, down from 12th last year.

Singapore stayed the 13th most expensive city globally for expatriates to live in despite rising inflation, while Hong Kong was the world's most costly for the second year in a row. Singapore's ranking remained unchanged in 2022 despite significant price rises in the past 12 months.