THE BIG STORY

As the war in Ukraine pushes up prices, households in Singapore will get more support and some Budget measures will be brought forward, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong told Parliament. He noted that the war has caused inflation to spike globally while supply chain issues have also contributed to rising prices.

THE BIG STORY

An investigation is under way on the alleged supply of contaminated marine fuel to dozens of ships by two bunker suppliers here. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that it takes quality assurance of bunker supplies seriously and is investigating the cause of the alleged contamination.

WORLD

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced yesterday that she will not be running for a second term, paving the way for the city's second-most senior official, Chief Secretary John Lee, to join the race. Another potential contender is Financial Secretary Paul Chan, said local media. Nominations for the election will close on April 14.

SINGAPORE

Visitors were happy and relieved at being able to see their loved ones again in hospitals and nursing homes as in-person visits resumed after more than two months. At public hospitals, including Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Sengkang General Hospital and Singapore General Hospital, The Straits Times saw queues yesterday morning of about 30 to 60 people waiting to visit patients in the wards.

SINGAPORE

Covid-19 safe management measures, including the use of TraceTogether, SafeEntry and vaccination-differentiated measures, will be reviewed once cases subside further. Other measures such as safe distancing rules in food and beverage settings will also be reviewed, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

LIFE

The reopening of borders has set off hordes of revenge travellers who have or are rushing to book long-overdue trips. Revenge travel - sparked by pent-up demand for travel - is a term coined on social media in 2020. The uncertainties wrought by the pandemic have also fuelled a trend called trip stacking.