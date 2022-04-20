THE BIG STORY

Singapore and New Zealand will be working more closely on the green economy and the fight against climate change, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced yesterday. At a joint press conference with visiting New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, PM Lee said both countries share similar perspectives on climate change.

The number of trainee lawyers who cheated in their 2020 Bar examination has grown from six to 11. Yesterday, a spokesman for the Attorney-General's Chambers said that the Attorney-General is considering five other applications by candidates who cheated in the 2020 Part B of the Bar exam. No further details were given.

WORLD

Lockdowns in several cities in China have resulted in the closures of important factories and a gridlock at the Port of Shanghai. This has delayed the delivery of a string of goods to Singapore, disrupting businesses and inconveniencing consumers. The Straits Times looks at how the lockdowns are having an impact in Singapore.

OPINION

With increasing frequency over the past few weeks, there have been harrowing stories about what Sri Lanka's worst-ever economic crisis looks like. Associate editor Vikram Khanna says that populist measures, excessive borrowing and mismanagement of the currency have led to catastrophe in the country.

BUSINESS

A sprawling mansion at 5 Oxley Rise has been put up for sale. The hilltop property, which is on a 151,205 sq ft freehold site in prime District 9, is expected to attract offers in excess of $300 million, marketing agent CBRE said. It is owned by seven members of the same family, all sons of the late real estate tycoon Cheong Eak Chong.

SPORT

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo was not picked for his English Premier League team's match at title-chasing Liverpool on compassionate grounds, following the death of his newborn son on Monday. The Portugal captain's Spanish partner Georgina Rodriguez had delivered twins but only the girl survived.