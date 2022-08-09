THE BIG STORY

Singaporeans must be prepared that in the next decades, the region might not be as peaceful and stable as it has been, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his National Day message. He also said the world is not likely to return any time soon to the low inflation levels and interest rates people have enjoyed in recent decades.

THE BIG STORY

Singapore's retail sales may have expanded at a double-digit pace, but consumers are now watching their spending because of inflation. This finding is highlighted in a study commissioned by credit card firm American Express, which also notes that businesses are worried over whether they can keep up with rising costs.

SINGAPORE

Blood stocks here have increased to moderate levels after donors answered the call for donations last month. More than 10,000 donors across all blood groups stepped up – about 21 per cent of them were first-timers and around 15 per cent were youth donors. The Singapore Red Cross and Health Sciences Authority yesterday thanked all blood donors who came forward. B1

SPORTS

Kim "Tom" Joo-hyung on Sunday became the second-youngest winner on the PGA Tour since World War II at 20 years, one month and 17 days old when he won the Wyndham Championship by five shots. Only American Jordan Spieth was younger than the South Korean when he won the 2013 John Deere Classic at 19.

WORLD

Hong Kong will cut its hotel quarantine for international arrivals from one week to three days from Friday, in an easing of Covid-19 restrictions that have severely curbed travel. The city has been largely cut off from the world for more than two years as it follows China's zero-tolerance policy on Covid-19.

WORLD

Poor nations seek climate compensation

Tensions are mounting ahead of this year's UN climate summit, as vulnerable nations ramp up demands for rich countries to compensate the world's poorest people for losses from climate change. The 46 least developed countries produce just 1 per cent of the world's annual carbon dioxide emissions. A18