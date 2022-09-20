THE BIG STORY

Company leaders now have actionable guidance on practices they should implement to build a strong workplace safety culture, with Monday's launch of a code of practice that spells out their workplace safety and health duties. The code - fast-tracked after the spike in workplace deaths here - will be gazetted in October.

WORLD

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet is in free fall, with opinion surveys showing plunging ratings at the weekend. This followed public discontent over a 1.66 billion yen (S$16.4 million) state funeral for slain former leader Shinzo Abe and weak handling of economic issues. Still, he is expected to ride out the controversy.

SINGAPORE

The significant investments needed for Singapore to fight climate change means there should be a national conversation on the trade-offs about how to pay for measures such as flood protection, and how quickly they should be implemented, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Monday.

INSIGHT

Several former Asian leaders, including Malaysia's Najib Razak, have fallen, while Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is facing calls to limit his term as premier. But while they have been weakened, the authoritarian and self-interested power networks that propped them up are active and far from uprooted.

SPORT

Song Ui-young's 11th-hour pullout from the national football squad has raised some eyebrows, but the Lion City Sailors midfielder explained that it was necessary in order to be at "100 per cent" for his country and club after an ankle injury. The Lions will play friendlies against Vietnam and India this week.

LIFE

Take a trip to the southern soul of Spain

Forget Barcelona or Madrid - the Andalusia region is home to quintessential Spanish experiences. Embark on a guided tapas tour, watch flamenco performances, take in the famous Mudejar architecture and visit the cities of Seville, Cadiz and Cordoba.