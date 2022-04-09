THE BIG STORY

Singapore is taking steps to address aviation safety risks as international air travel ramps up. Flight crews and air traffic controllers may have lost proficiency and aircraft may malfunction after prolonged inactivity. So, to mitigate these risks, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore has released its first National Aviation Safety Plan.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Experts are advising those eligible for a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to get it as studies have shown it adds protection against infection from the Omicron variant, as well as severe illness. Those who can take a fourth dose include everyone aged 80 and above, and those living in aged care facilities.

SINGAPORE

It looks and tastes like conventional beer, but there is an unusual twist to Newbrew. About 95 per cent of the tropical blonde ale is Newater - Singapore's brand of recycled water. Newbrew was launched yesterday by the PUB and local brewery Brewerkz, in conjunction with the Singapore International Water Week, a water conference to be held from April 17 to 21 at Marina Bay Sands.

WORLD

For the second year running, US scientists observed record increases in the atmospheric concentration of the potent greenhouse gas methane, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on Thursday. Methane is the second-biggest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide.

WORLD

Malaysia's anti-hopping law is set for further delays despite a special parliamentary meeting to discuss the legislation in a country that has seen governments fall due to elected representatives switching allegiances. Sources said Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will brief MPs tomorrow about proposed changes to the law.

SINGAPORE

To revitalise the businesses and vibrancy of heartland areas as Singapore reopens, a second series of Rediscover Heartlands Tours will return on May 8. These will be accompanied by live reports on the radio. The tours are part of a series of initiatives aimed at driving footfall to shops and hawkers in the heartland.