While the global wave of Omicron infections has sowed uncertainty, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he is cautiously optimistic about Singapore's economic recovery in the year ahead. With the economy projected to grow 3 per cent to 5 per cent overall this year, "we should be alright", he said yesterday.

North Korea confirmed that it had launched a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile, the same weapon it had once threatened to target the US territory of Guam with, sparking fears the nuclear-armed state could resume long-range testing. The launch of the missile was first reported by the South Korean and Japanese authorities on Sunday.

With eased Covid-19 restrictions in Malaysia this Chinese New Year, many restaurants were fully booked for reunion dinners. Under the rules, open houses are banned but people can attend dinners, dine out and enter places of worship. The authorities will be carrying out checks to ensure compliance with health protocols.

Sri Lanka is facing an economic crisis and bankruptcy as earnings from tourism and foreign remittances are drying up due to the pandemic. As Sri Lankans face acute food shortages and a 14 per cent inflation, a debate is raging on whether the government should prioritise foreign debt obligations over feeding its starving people.

Complaints against renovation contractors spiked by almost half last year, with close to one in two of the complaints about projects not completed on time and unsatisfactory workmanship. Last year, the industry saw 1,300 complaints, up from 869 in 2020, said the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case).

The case of a man, 21, believed to have been kidnapped took an unexpected turn when the police found that he and his family had transferred more than $560,000 to scammers impersonating officials from China. Acting on a scammer's instructions, the victim had isolated himself in a hotel room last week.