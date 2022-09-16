THE BIG STORY

Passengers flying out of Changi Airport will have to pay more in airport charges from Nov 1. They currently pay a departure fee of $52.30, which will go up to $59.20 from Nov 1, and eventually increase to $65.20 from April 2024. This comes as air travel recovers and Singapore seeks funds to rebuild its status as a global air hub.

THE BIG STORY

An outdoor activities facilitator has been charged over the death of a 15-year-old student who fell from a high-elements course at the Safra Adventure Sports Centre last year. Muhammad Nurul Hakim Mohamed Din is accused of failing to ensure that both leg straps of the safety harness worn by Jethro Puah Xin Yang were properly fitted.

WORLD

Climate change likely increased the intense rainfall that flooded large parts of Pakistan in recent weeks, and the nation needs to adapt to a future with more periods of extreme rain, according to an analysis by an international team of scientists. More than 33 million people were affected by the rain and floods, which destroyed 1.7 million homes and killed around 1,500 people.

BUSINESS

A couple who owned a three-bedroom apartment at Arc@Tampines were evicted after the executive condominium's management corporation strata title force-sold the unit at an auction in April. They had repeatedly failed to pay bills that amounted to around $36,000 at the time of the sale.

INSIGHT

More than six months have passed since Russia launched its military attack on Ukraine, displacing millions. In this special report, journalism students speak to war refugees about their struggles to lead a normal life, some of whom have returned to Ukraine to be with their loved ones.

SPORT

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth said it had nothing to do with the Singapore National Olympic Council's decision on Wednesday to withhold Joseph Schooling (right) and Amanda Lim's SEA Games prize money. The two national swimmers had earlier confessed to taking cannabis.