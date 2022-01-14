THE BIG STORY

Singapore must reinvent itself to stay relevant

Singapore must constantly reinvent itself to stay relevant and a great opportunity for reinvention lies in the post-Covid-19 world, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday. But for that it must get its politics right, he added. He said the crisis was like a reset button that forced people to rethink the way they did things. A1

THE BIG STORY

Scientists study effect of mixing Covid-19 vaccines

Researchers in Singapore are studying the impact that mixing different Covid-19 vaccines can have on the immune system. The study will compare the effect on individuals given three doses of the same vaccine, including the booster, against those given two doses of the same vaccine and a different one for the booster. A8

SINGAPORE

Parents, consider not driving your kids to school

Having schoolchildren take public transport fosters a car-lite generation and builds resilience. The case of a reckless and arrogant Bentley driver who tried to force his way into Red Swastika School in Bedok on Tuesday highlights the aggravation, congestion and pollution associated with them being driven to and from school, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan. B2

WORLD

Proposal to count oil palm as forest crop draws flak

A proposal by an Indonesian agricultural university to reclassify oil palm as a forest crop, and new palm plantations as reforestation, has been criticised as the country could lose its standing to fight against deforestation. First proposed in 2018, such a move is gaining traction with a team at IPB University finalising research. A18

OPINION

A whole new look at your job in the Great Refresh

There are reports that predict the year 2022 and the post-pandemic world will see multitudes of people change their jobs in the Great Resignation. In Home Ground, associate editor Chua Mui Hoong says those staying put in their jobs should aim for the Great Refresh and strive to see their work in a whole new light. A23

SPORT

Joshi takes two-shot lead in S'pore International

Indian golfer Khalin Joshi will bring a two-stroke lead into the second round of the Singapore International after carding a five-under 67 at the Tanah Merah Country Club. In second place was Englishman William Harrold, who is one shot ahead of India's Ajeetesh Sandhu and American Paul Peterson. B20