Lawrence Wong promoted to Deputy Prime Minister

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will be promoted to Deputy Prime Minister next Monday, in a move that cements his standing as the successor to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The announcement comes two months after Mr Wong was endorsed by his peers as the leader of the People's Action Party's fourth-generation team.

Putin warns of strikes on new Ukraine targets

Russia has hit Kyiv with missiles for the first time in weeks, with President Vladimir Putin warning of strikes on new targets if the West supplies Kyiv with longer-range missiles. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) travelled close to Sievierodonetsk, with Ukraine saying its forces had retaken half of the city.

Revised rules on services for financial institutions

All financial institutions will soon be required to specify a recovery time should critical services suffer an outage, under revised rules. To be effective from June 6 next year, the updated guidelines from the Monetary Authority of Singapore come amid heightened threats from pandemic outbreaks, cyber hacking and terrorism.

Ant Group launches digital wholesale bank in S'pore

Ant Group, the Chinese financial technology giant controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, yesterday marked the start of an expansion outside of Greater China with its first digital wholesale bank in Singapore. ANEXT Bank is one of two wholesale digital banks that bagged a licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Not only King of Clay, Nadal is also the greatest competitor in sport

After 36 years of sportswriting, Straits Times assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath says Rafael Nadal is the greatest competitor he has ever seen. And after watching the Spaniard win his 22nd Grand Slam at the French Open on Sunday, many have lauded Nadal's never-say-die attitude, including Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling and badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew.

Planning essential for road trip to Malaysia

It is no small feat to hit the Malaysian highway with kids in tow, as journalist Louisa Lim learnt on a homecoming trip to Melaka and Kuala Lumpur after borders reopened fully. Her trip featured theme parks, traffic and tears, as she discovered that beating the crowd takes plenty of planning.

