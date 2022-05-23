THE BIG STORY

Schools are poised to resume overseas trips for students, with Covid-19 travel restrictions eased. The Ministry of Education is looking to engage a company to provide travel-related information and advisory services. Some schools are already planning recce trips to regional countries ahead of taking the students there.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to 339 fire incidents in residential premises between January and April this year, a 6.9 per cent drop from the 364 in the same period last year. Despite fewer fires being reported, some recent incidents have led to deaths, such as a Bedok North flat fire that claimed three lives this month.

SCIENCE

A research team from the Nanyang Technological University has been studying coral microatolls in South-east Asian countries – including Singapore – to determine the region’s sea level histories. The data could help researchers piece together the likely reasons for sea level change and make better predictions for future sea level changes.

WORLD

Australia's incoming leader Anthony Albanese was elected on a domestic agenda, yet his first move as prime minister will be to fly to Tokyo for a meeting of the Quad grouping. Mr Albanese, who will be sworn in today, may welcome this early opportunity in Tokyo to present a new-look Australia to the world.

WORLD

The Russia-Ukraine crisis is set to take centre stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Its founder said this meeting is "the most timely and consequential" one since the creation of the forum. Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been excluded, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will appear via video link.

SINGAPORE

School programmes to better support pupils are back, from dance sessions before assembly to after-school programmes where pupils learn new skills. The end of Covid-19 restrictions on group sizes has enabled schools to run programmes involving large groups across cohorts.