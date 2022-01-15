THE BIG STORY

UOB has agreed to acquire Citigroup's consumer banking franchise in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam for about $4.915 billion. UOB will pay cash for the acquisition equal to the business' net asset value as at deal completion plus a premium of $915 million - fully funded by the bank's excess capital.

WORLD

Britain's domestic security agency, MI5, sent an unusual alert on Thursday to lawmakers warning that an agent of the Chinese government was actively working to subvert the political processes of Parliament. China dismissed the rare public warning, saying it was the result of watching "too many 007 movies".

SINGAPORE

Active mobility enforcement officers deal with errant cyclists and electric scooter riders to keep paths safe. Ms Sunarti Abdul Rahman (far left) and her team were even threatened at knifepoint during an operation in Geylang last year. The Straits Times recently observed one such enforcement drive.

BUSINESS

CapitaLand yesterday launched its landmark 29-storey Grade A office building, 79 Robinson Road, in the heart of the Central Business District. The prime office development comes with smart features such as a contactless lift system and is designed with sustainability in mind.

BUSINESS

OrangeTee & Tie was ranked the third-largest agency here last year, but it suffered an exodus of around 1,000 agents. About 700 of them were with Navis Living Group - a network of real estate agents. Their move to join Huttons Asia helped lift the firm to third spot and shove OrangeTee & Tie down to fourth place.

SPORT

Singapore shuttlers Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min (left) enjoyed mixed fortunes at the India Open yesterday. World No. 15 Loh reached the semi-finals, where he is the highest-ranked player. Yeo had to withdraw from the quarter-finals because of a 38.6 deg C fever, but she tested negative for Covid-19.