THE BIG STORY

There are 14 active designated facilities for close contacts of Covid-19 cases as at Wednesday, and the Ministry of Health (MOH) is looking to convert an additional 12 such facilities over the next month if required. This is in preparation for a possible surge in infections due to the Omicron variant.

Former South Korean president Park Geun-hye, now serving a 22-year jail term for corruption and power abuse, is set to walk free on the last day of the year. She was granted a presidential pardon, partly due to her deteriorating physical and mental health, and in the hope that the pardon would bolster national unity.

WORLD

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a warning that rain and thunderstorms are expected today in several coastal areas of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang, as well as in other states. It is also forecasting a monsoon surge from next Monday to next Thursday that could cause continuous rain in eastern Johor, eastern Sabah and western Sarawak.

China's live-streaming industry, where influencers sell anything from household products to cars and properties, is under scrutiny after three top personalities were fined recently for tax evasion. This e-commerce sector hit 1.24 trillion yuan (S$265 billion) last year, up more than 10 times from 120.5 billion yuan in 2018.

SINGAPORE

A 59-year-old man died after an accident late on Thursday night at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 10. Four other people were injured. Footage circulating online shows what appears to be a red Mercedes-Benz crashing through a railing at a traffic light. The accident involved four cars, a taxi and a motorcycle.

The death of hiker Melita Dollah on Sunday - among the ruins of an abandoned "kampung" in Upper Bukit Timah Road - has brought unexpected attention to the village Mr Thomas Joseph Mendoza called home more than 40 years ago. For Mr Mendoza, it also brought back cherished memories of his childhood in "Kampung Mendoza".