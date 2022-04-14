THE BIG STORY

Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer have to fill in an online health declaration when entering the country via its land checkpoints, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said yesterday.

WORLD

The Philippine authorities yesterday struggled to distribute aid to tens of thousands of displaced people at evacuation centres after typhoon Megi triggered landslides in coastal provinces that left 58 dead and dozens missing. Most of the deaths were in the central province of Leyte.

SPORT

Eleven out of the 15 members in Singapore's gymnastics team will be making their debut at the SEA Games next month. Starved of competition during the Covid-19 pandemic, the team, including national rhythmic gymnastics champion Katelin Heng, are eager to strut their stuff at the May 12 to 23 event in Hanoi.

OPINION

Last week, Hydra, the largest Dark Web market peddling narcotics, stolen data, fake currencies and passports, was shut down and US$25 million (S$34 million) in bitcoin seized. How do marketplaces like Hydra work, and how have they managed to operate beyond the long arm of the law for so long, asks Opinion editor Grace Ho.

BUSINESS

The rental volumes for Housing Board flats and condominiums rebounded last month after declining for several months.

Rents continued to rise, with HDB rents last month hitting a new high amid the easing of safe management measures and the return of foreign workers.

LIFE

Home-grown ensemble The T'ang Quartet, which has made waves internationally, is celebrating its 30th year with a concert, Humble Beginnings, on April 22 at Victoria Concert Hall. Founding members and violinists Ng Yu-Ying and Ang Chek Ming will be joined by new members, cellist Wang Zihao and violist Han Oh.