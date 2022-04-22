THE BIG STORY

The recovery in air traffic is gathering pace. For the first time in two years, Changi Airport saw more than one million passengers a month pass through its gates in March. The authorities and industry experts expect this trend to gain momentum as borders reopen further.

To emerge stronger from the pandemic, countries in Asia should strengthen partnerships and deepen the integration of their economies, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat told a panel at the Boao Forum. Mr Heng added that stronger collaboration would help ensure the flow of critical supplies in times of crisis.

OPINION

Now that the PAP succession has been settled, the spotlight is on the priorities of the 4G team and Mr Lawrence Wong, its leader.

He says renewing the social compact is a key focus. That renewal should extend to the conduct of domestic politics too, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

SINGAPORE

Price Kaki, an app which was developed by the Consumer Association of Singapore, has started to list prices of groceries from online grocer RedMart. Previously, the app listed groceries only from major supermarket chains FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Giant and Prime. The aim is to onboard 10,000 product prices by year-end. There are now more than 5,500 products for price comparison on the app.

SPORTS

The Lion City Sailors were held to a goalless draw against Shandong Taishan's reserve side last night at the Asian Football Confederation Champions League Group F game at Buriram City Stadium in Thailand. The result comes three days after the Singapore Premier League champions stunned South Korea's Daegu FC 3-0.

LIFE

Around 20 pieces of artwork by Colombian artist Fernando Botero (above) will be on show and for sale at Opera Gallery. A new restaurant, Poisson, offering great seafood dishes, has also opened in Bukit Pasoh Road. For more, check out Friyay!, Life's weekend dining and entertainment guide.