THE BIG STORY

Public transport fares will rise for the second year running, going up by 2.9 per cent, with bus and train rides costing four to five cents more from Dec 26 for adults. Concessionary fares for seniors, students, people with disabilities and low-wage workers will go up by one cent per trip, said the Public Transport Council.

WORLD

Outgoing Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan is on the hunt for a running mate who will boost his chances of winning the next presidential election, after he received the backing of NasDem party. He is the second hopeful officially declared a candidate, after Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto.

SINGAPORE

A 19-year-old was charged on Wednesday with the murder of his father at Block 653 Yishun Avenue 4, where they live. Sylesnar Seah Jie Kai is accused of murdering Mr Eddie Seah Wee Teck, 47, between the fourth and fifth floor of their block on Monday.

The police requested that he be remanded at Central Police Division for investigations.

INSIGHT

Only the naive would have been overly surprised at last week's decision by the Saudi-led Opec Plus, which includes Russia, to cut oil production when the United States was pressing for the opposite. While no one doubts that US power is paramount in the region, influence is another matter, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

SPORT

Top chess cheating sleuth, Professor Kenneth Regan, said it is up to the game's community to find a consensus on punishments for online cheats, who are not under governing body Fide's purview. The issue cropped up recently after grandmaster Hans Niemann (right) was found to have had "illegal" aid in over 100 online games.

LIFE

The Projector rekindles the love of the cinema

Though The Projector has existed since 2014, the people who run it are used to blank looks when it is mentioned. Founder Karen Tan and general manager Prashant Somosundram aim to help the indie cinema operator make its mark in the streaming age with its unique shows and food options.