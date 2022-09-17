THE BIG STORY

The construction sector accounted for the highest number of workplace deaths and major injuries in the first half of this year, while the overall number of workplace deaths here went up to 28. Observers attributed the spike in serious incidents to the overstretched sector scrambling to catch up with pandemic-induced delays, but also poor safety practices that must be weeded out.

SINGAPORE

About 20 per cent of Ang Mo Kio households affected by the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) have applied for new flats in the May and August sales exercises, said the Housing Board. It added that about nine in 10 applicants will be successful, as they fall within the priority allocation quota.

SINGAPORE

The data of some 330,000 Singapore Starbucks customers was found by The Straits Times to have been stolen and put up for sale on an online forum since Sept 10. When asked if its database had been hacked, a spokesman for Starbucks Singapore said the coffee chain was made aware of the data breach only on Sept 13.

BUSINESS

China's economic recovery picked up pace last month, with retail sales and industrial production surpassing economists' expectations. However, growth was still weighed down by the country's continued property slump and its zero-Covid-19 policy, which has resulted in lockdowns and discouraged travel.

SPORT

Singapore Athletics (SA) chief Lien Choong Luen and his team will serve another term after they won the elections on Friday by trouncing the challengers led by former SA vice-president Govindaraju Sinnappan 13-2. Mr Lien later said that there are talks to collaborate on the staging of a "top-tier event " here.

LIFE

Local entrepreneur Kevin Wu is collaborating with Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin to launch a collaborative non-fungible token (NFT) project. His NFT company, Graycraft, is teaming up with the singer's SMG lifestyle brand on two exclusive NFTs themed around mechs inspired by the likes of the Gundam and Transformers.