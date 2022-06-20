THE BIG STORY

People with disabilities (PWDs) benefited from work-from-home arrangements in the past two years as barriers to jobs were lowered and new roles opened up for them in growth sectors such as logistics and healthcare. Besides jobs in the food and beverage, retail and hospitality sectors, PWDs are taking on roles such as social media manager.

THE BIG STORY

The Ministry of Transport and Land Transport Authority are proposing safeguards to be put in place to ensure that electric vehicle (EV) charging service networks will not be disrupted – a move that observers say will drive up consumer confidence. The proposal is among those in a draft Bill under public consultation.

WORLD

The war in Ukraine could last for years, and the delivery of state-of-the-art weapons from the West will help boost Ukraine's fight to drive Russian troops from the Donbas region, Nato's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg told the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who visited Kyiv last Friday, also stressed the need to avoid "Ukraine fatigue".

WORLD

Former US president Donald Trump at a Tennessee event last Friday – a day after the third hearing by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol – called the riot “a simple protest that got out of hand”. He had told his supporters to “fight like hell” minutes before the assault.

SINGAPORE

Pin Pin Piau Kay, a provision shop that made it through the war and Japanese Occupation from 1942 to 1945 and revelled in Singapore's independence in 1965, will be shuttering for good and the space will be taken over by a new business. Since it was set up in 1938, the Tiong Bahru icon has been a gathering place for residents.

BUSINESS

Singapore's new digital banks may be able to help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises better access customised services even though existing banks already cater to these businesses, observers said. They are likely to target businesses in emerging areas such as the gig economy and e-commerce.