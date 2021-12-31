THE BIG STORY

Most households will see higher electricity bills for at least the next three months while consumers could see prices of products rise. Household electricity tariffs for the next quarter will go by 5.6 per cent on the back of rising fuel prices. Observers say the higher power costs could also push up the prices of consumer goods.

The World Health Organisation has warned that continued circulation of the Delta variant and the rapid spread of Omicron could create a "tsunami" of virus infections that overwhelm healthcare systems. The warning came even as top US health officials stressed that early data showed Omicron infections produced milder illness.

Malaysia is still reeling from the floods that hit nearly two weeks ago, with insurance claims expected to hit up to RM3 billion (S$972 million) and property damage in Selangor exceeding RM400 million. Experts say overdevelopment, lack of conservation of water catchment areas and poor preparedness were to blame.

Ghislaine Maxwell, former companion to financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been convicted of conspiring with him for at least a decade to recruit, groom and sexually abuse underage girls. A federal jury in Manhattan on Wednesday found Maxwell, 60, guilty of sex trafficking and four of the five other charges.

As the global pandemic made travel inconvenient, most Singaporeans, spent 2021 within the island. In Home Ground, associate editor Chua Mui Hoong made the most of being stuck in Singapore by going on five staycations, riding around the island, going island-hopping, and walking on beaches, and came away feeling more grounded.

There will be no Marina Bay Countdown fireworks display for the second year running, and the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment has strongly urged people to avoid crowded places and enjoy New Year's Eve from home. But it can still be a night to remember. Here are four ways to ring in the new year.