THE BIG STORY

The Woodlands Checkpoint will be expanded to meet future traffic demand, and nine Housing Board blocks nearby will be acquired to make way for the massive redevelopment. The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said the expansion will address congestion and meet a projected 40 per cent increase in volumes by 2050.

THE BIG STORY

China is undoubtedly the elephant in the room in many discussions taking place in Davos at this year's World Economic Forum (WEF), with its growing authoritarian tendencies constantly alluded to. Beijing's refusal to either criticise or sanction Russia's invasion of Ukraine has not gone unnoticed in European power circles.

SPORT

The Singapore national football team's new head coach Takayuki Nishigaya conducted his first training session yesterday after his appointment last month. The Japanese, 49, mostly spoke through a translator, but needed no help with the word "quickly". He explained that he wants the Lions to make quicker decisions on the field ahead of next month's Asian Cup qualifiers.

WORLD

In the past two weeks, clusters of monkeypox cases have emerged in Europe and North America. Will the infectious disease eventually arrive in Singapore? And could a new strain of the virus be behind the current outbreak? The Straits Times speaks with infectious diseases expert Dale Fisher to find out the answers.

SINGAPORE

The Commissioner of Charities (COC) has proposed to do away with the need for charities to apply for a police permit before they raise funds in public. Instead, charities have to disclose details of their fund-raiser on the Charity Portal, the COC's website, at least one month before the fund-raiser starts.

BUSINESS

Lakeside Apartments in Yuan Ching Road has hit the collective sale jackpot of $273.89 million, 14 per cent above its $240 million reserve price, on its second attempt. The 120-unit, 99-year leasehold project was sold to Winville Investment, a subsidiary of Singapore-listed Wing Tai Holdings.