THE BIG STORY

The Singapore Budget will continue to provide support for sectors that face difficulties amid the pandemic and help Singaporeans manage concerns over the cost of living, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said. At the same time, it will also focus on measures that will put Singapore in a stronger position after the pandemic, he added.

Las Vegas Sands said its US$3.3 billion (S$4.4 billion) expansion of Marina Bay Sands (MBS) is on track to be completed in 2026, a year after its deadline, as the casino giant bets on a recovery in tourism. Las Vegas Sands chairman and CEO Robert Goldstein said works totalling US$1 billion at MBS' hotel properties are under way.

SINGAPORE

Nearly 70 wildlife species have been spotted using a bridge meant to provide animals safe passage across Mandai Lake Road since the structure was opened in December 2019. Mandai Wildlife Group also said camera traps have yielded insights into movements by several animals. But The Straits Times has learnt that the bridge has not eliminated the risk that traffic poses to wildlife.

OPINION

The current Singapore Cabinet is one that is in transition, and although no one can tell who will become the next prime minister, it is possible to glean some insights into the shape of the 4G leadership. Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong looks at how the governing style of the fourth generation of political leaders is slowly taking shape.

SPORT

Fans can soon hold digital assets of local sports stars and teams when SportsCollective is launched later this month. Platform co-founder and former two-time silat world champion Sheik Alau'ddin is confident of interest in the non-fungible tokens as "everybody is getting their hands on" them.

LIFE

Catch award-winning Taiwanese movie The Falls on Netflix, or an Anita Mui biopic on Disney+ this weekend. If you are thinking of eating out, you may want to try handmade dim sum in Serangoon or Vietnamese fare in Marsiling. For more recommendations, check out Friyay!, Life's weekend dining and entertainment guide.