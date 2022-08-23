THE BIG STORY

As it repeals Section 377A, the Government will also make it clear in the Constitution that it is Parliament’s prerogative to define marriage as being between a man and a woman, and to make policies on that basis. This is different from enshrining the definition of marriage in the Constitution, but will stave off legal challenges.

A tip-off led to the arrest of a teaching assistant, 30, who had systematically groomed and sexually abused 11 primary school boys he met at a student care centre over seven years. Yesterday, the man, described by prosecutors as a "dangerous paedophile", was sentenced to 42 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr yesterday asked Congress for a record 5.29 trillion pesos (S$131 billion) government budget in 2023 to support an ambitious policy agenda aimed at boosting growth and lifting millions out of poverty. The proposed budget by the President, who was sworn in at end-June, is nearly 5 per cent higher than his predecessor’s spending plan for 2022.

Ong Eng Sin, former chief executive of Pokka International, has pleaded guilty to three charges under the Companies Act after failing to declare his partial ownership of a drinks company when the two firms entered into a deal. He was fined $15,000 and disqualified from acting as a director or company management for two years. B5

A man playing table tennis alone for two hours almost every day has provided a lesson for The Straits Times' assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath. There is no camera and no applause, yet the man seemed to have found pleasure in the simplest of things, providing a reminder that sport is not sustained only by what occurs in glitzy arenas.

The liquidators of failed cryptocurrency trader Torque have concluded investigations, and creditors have been informed that they could receive interim dividends by the end of this year. The liquidators say they have the option of requiring Torque’s founder Bernard Ong to be examined in court.