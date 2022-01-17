THE BIG STORY

The authorities have left the door open to continuing to make more spots available in local universities for students whose plans to study overseas are hit by the pandemic, if disruptions continue. They will consider doing this even if the cohort participation rate for Singaporeans again goes beyond the 40 per cent planned.

BUSINESS

A fresh outbreak of Covid-19 cases globally is threatening to further weaken an already shaky supply chain, dimming hopes the delays that slowed production last year might abate this year. It also raises the likelihood of inflation and a goods shortage for Chinese New Year, with delays continuing well beyond the holiday.

SINGAPORE

The Straits Times observed around 10 rough sleepers, along with a group of foreign workers, nightly at Woodlands MRT station between Christmas and New Year's Day. The Ministry of Social and Family Development said the number of rough sleepers who have received support has risen five-fold compared with figures before the Covid-19 pandemic.

WORLD

Former United States president Donald Trump has fired the first volley in an election year that is becoming increasingly heated. At a rally in Arizona on Saturday, he insisted yet again that he won the 2020 presidential election, and laid out the lines of attack for his chosen candidates, who will vie for key spots in the mid-term elections.

SINGAPORE

Tuition fees for Singaporean polytechnic and Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Nitec students will increase slightly for this year's incoming batch, according to the schools' websites. The rise in fees for Singaporeans studying in polytechnics - from $2,900 a year to $3,000 - is the first since 2019.

LIFE

Having an honest and open talk about sex does not encourage children to try it, experts say. Studies show that conversations with parents about sex help youth delay sexual activity while preparing them to make healthy decisions about relationships in future, says an expert at Focus on the Family Singapore.