THE BIG STORY
CPF monthly payouts rising, set to keep growing
Central Provident Fund (CPF) monthly payouts have risen with each successive cohort and are set to keep going up for future cohorts as well, according to a trends report by the CPF Board. The growth is attributed to income growth, increased labour force participation and improvements to the CPF system.
Wide variety of fruits, veggies can lower risk of cognitive decline
Individuals who consume a wide variety and substantial quantity of fruits and vegetables during their midlife are less likely to suffer cognitive impairment in their later years, a study has found. The study, which was published in the British Journal of Nutrition in March, also found that increasing the variety of fruits and vegetables consumed also reduced the risk of cognitive decline.
WORLD
Worries grow over political interference in Malaysia
Malaysia's rule of law has come under harsh scrutiny again, with controversies raising allegations of political interference reminiscent of that in the 1MBD scandal. Only the head of the judiciary is decrying such interference, as the judge who convicted former premier Najib Razak is being probed over unsubstantiated claims.
OPINION
Remembering lessons from Covid-19 as life resumes
A sense of exuberance is palpable as Singapore lifts nearly all Covid-19 restrictions. But lessons learnt should not be forgotten, chief of which is how to be calm amid uncertainty. If we have this attitude, then we can take in our stride whatever the future hurls at us, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
SINGAPORE
Scam victim tricked into acting kidnapped
Scammers claiming to be officials from China warned a 21-year-old Chinese national of a scheme to kidnap him and his family members. To thwart the fictitious kidnappers, they told him to take a picture and video of himself tied up. The video was then sent to his parents in China to try to get a ransom.
BUSINESS
Six in 10 workers seek pay rise amid labour crunch
Workers here expect to be given a pay rise and are ready to push their employers to get it, as the cost of living increases amid a sharp labour crunch. Human resources services company ADP said yesterday its annual People At Work report found six in 10 workers in Singapore are prepared to ask for a raise.