THE BIG STORY

Central Provident Fund (CPF) monthly payouts have risen with each successive cohort and are set to keep going up for future cohorts as well, according to a trends report by the CPF Board. The growth is attributed to income growth, increased labour force participation and improvements to the CPF system.

THE BIG STORY

Individuals who consume a wide variety and substantial quantity of fruits and vegetables during their midlife are less likely to suffer cognitive impairment in their later years, a study has found. The study, which was published in the British Journal of Nutrition in March, also found that increasing the variety of fruits and vegetables consumed also reduced the risk of cognitive decline.

WORLD

Malaysia's rule of law has come under harsh scrutiny again, with controversies raising allegations of political interference reminiscent of that in the 1MBD scandal. Only the head of the judiciary is decrying such interference, as the judge who convicted former premier Najib Razak is being probed over unsubstantiated claims.

OPINION

A sense of exuberance is palpable as Singapore lifts nearly all Covid-19 restrictions. But lessons learnt should not be forgotten, chief of which is how to be calm amid uncertainty. If we have this attitude, then we can take in our stride whatever the future hurls at us, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

SINGAPORE

Scammers claiming to be officials from China warned a 21-year-old Chinese national of a scheme to kidnap him and his family members. To thwart the fictitious kidnappers, they told him to take a picture and video of himself tied up. The video was then sent to his parents in China to try to get a ransom.

BUSINESS

Workers here expect to be given a pay rise and are ready to push their employers to get it, as the cost of living increases amid a sharp labour crunch. Human resources services company ADP said yesterday its annual People At Work report found six in 10 workers in Singapore are prepared to ask for a raise.