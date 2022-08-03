THE BIG STORY

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan last night - the highest ranking US politician to visit in 25 years - angering China into threatening military operations near Taiwan. Mrs Pelosi said her visit showed Washington's "commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant democracy".

SINGAPORE

There is no change to the interest rates being paid out to Central Provident Fund (CPF) members, given that the current bank interest rates continue to be below the effective CPF floor rates, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng in Parliament yesterday. He said CPF will continue to periodically review its interest rates.

SINGAPORE

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung gave a round-up of Singapore's latest Covid-19 situation in Parliament on Monday. Wonder how many people in Singapore have had Covid-19? Does the Singapore population have herd immunity now? And are we out of the woods yet? Here are the answers to these questions and more.

WORLD

Malaysia's poultry industry is gearing up for the prospect of exporting live birds as chicken stocks rise in the country. Selangor Chicken Breeders Association chairman Idrus Zainal Abidin said it was time the export ban was lifted as many chicken breeders are on the brink of shutting down. He said they hope the export of chickens "will resume as soon as possible".

OPINION

Russia's weaponisation of its gas exports might be a potent weapon in the short term, temporarily boosting its revenues and leading to freezing winters in Europe and a lot of pain elsewhere, but over time, it will become self-defeating. The move has sped up the shift to a more diversified energy mix and the adoption of renewables.

SPORT

Singapore's table tennis men's team settled for a silver medal after losing yesterday's Commonwealth Games final 3-1 to defending champions India. It is still an improvement from four years ago when the Republic finished fourth in this event. The women's team had won gold on Monday.