THE BIG STORY

Flexible work arrangements are the way forward, especially as they help more women and mature workers participate in the labour force, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said. He also spoke about the future of the gig economy and how it can include more diverse jobs, during a panel discussion yesterday.

SINGAPORE

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums rose in the car categories but fell for the other classes at the latest tender exercise, which closed yesterday. The COE premium went up by 3.2 per cent from $68,699 to $70,901 for smaller cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, or fully electric vehicles with a power output of up to 110 kilowatts.

BUSINESS

Home owners will have to fork out more for their fixed-rate mortgage payments after some banks here raised their fixed interest rates in anticipation of further rate hikes in the United States. Citibank was the latest to raise interest rates on its fixed-rate loans yesterday. A check by The Straits Times found that some of the other banks have also raised fixed rates as recently as this week.

LIFE

Designers ramp up efforts to create greener buildings

The race to net zero is on, but countries need to pick up the pace. With buildings emitting nearly 40 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions, designers and city planners are ramping up efforts to mitigate the harmful effects of climate change by adopting green innovations and emerging technologies.

LIFE

Fifteen hawkers were honoured at the first Hawker Awards presented yesterday at the InterContinental Singapore, in conjunction with this year's World Gourmet Summit. Among them were Ah Five Hainanese Chicken Rice in Ang Mo Kio and Ah Tan Wings at Yishun Park Hawker Centre.

SPORT

With tough opponents coming up, Singapore's SEA Games football team coach Nazri Nasir has marked today's Group B opener in Vietnam against Laos as a must-win game. With the unavailability of forwards Ikhsan and Ilhan Fandi, striker Zikos Chua (right), who missed the 2019 edition due to injury, wants to seize his chance to shine.