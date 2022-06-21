THE BIG STORY

Social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and Twitter will soon be legally required to implement safety standards and content moderation processes, and additional safeguards for users who are under 18 years old, under Singapore's proposed new set of Internet rules to protect users against online harms.

Knight Frank, Spring Grove condominium's managing agent, has apologised and recalled outdated tender documents for security services, which contained clauses that discriminated against workers based on age.

This comes after the Security Association Singapore flagged the tender documents to the media.

WORLD

A vote of no-confidence is being threatened against the government of French President Emmanuel Macron (left) following a poor parliamentary election result on Sunday. Observers say he bears personal responsibility for the defeat after ignoring appeals to attend rallies and galvanise supporters.

SINGAPORE

Bukit Panjang residents want the full LRT service in the area to resume, as trains have been travelling only in one direction, instead of two, for the last 2½ years during off-peak hours to facilitate an ongoing renewal of the line. The overhaul of the line should be complete by 2024, said the Land Transport Authority.

TECH

Digital streaming platforms offer a wide catalogue of music for consumers. But media reports have shown that albums can vanish from the platform and users have no control over how long a song will stay. What intellectual property rights are there in a song, and do users have rights over the music they listen to?

LIFE

To experience the full natural beauty of South Korea's Jeju island, see it from the sea. Columnist Abel Ang and his family take part in an array of activities and also get to witness the centuries-old craft of a haenyeo, a female diver who forages for food from the sea without the aid of a scuba air tank.