THE BIG STORY

Customers will be armed with an emergency "kill switch" to freeze their bank accounts if they suspect these have been compromised, as part of fresh measures on the way to stop digital banking scams. The measures will be implemented by Oct 31, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Association of Banks in Singapore yesterday.

THE BIG STORY

Most first-time applicants who applied for the Bukit Merah and Queenstown Build-To-Order (BTO) projects are likely to get a queue number to pick a flat. Both projects, which come under the prime location public housing (PLH) model, saw less demand compared with past PLH projects.

WORLD

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's party emerged victorious in local elections, vote counts showed yesterday, giving a boost to him and his plan to steer the economy into recovery after the pandemic. Candidates from the ruling People Power Party also won five of the seven parliamentary seats up for grabs.

WORLD

A man armed with a rifle and a handgun has killed four people at a hospital building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the latest in a string of mass shootings across the United States in recent weeks. The killings come as Texas families bury their dead after a school shooting left 19 young children dead just eight days earlier.

SINGAPORE

A man who paid over $300,000 to a woman after she claimed she bore him twins had gone to court to find out if the children even existed. Suspecting he may have been deceived, the man sought information on the birth and location of the twins, so that he can decide whether he can bring a suit against the woman.

SPORT

Singapore lost 0-2 to Kuwait in a friendly on Wednesday in his first match in charge, but coach Takayuki Nishigaya has seen enough to be optimistic about the qualification campaign for the Asian Cup next week. Based on the chances created by the players, he said: "I believe in our strikers, that if we are able to get chances as we did today, that they can get us our goals. I am confident."