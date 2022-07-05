THE BIG STORY

Despite rising inflation, the Assurance Package set aside to offset the impact of the coming GST hike still holds as the Government designed it with a buffer, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong . If the need arises, the Government will enhance the $6.6 billion sum to uphold its commitments.

WORLD

India has struck the right note, outpacing China in providing key aid to its bankrupt neighbour Sri Lanka, commentators said.

India has stepped in with more than US$4 billion (S$5.6 billion) in aid. This contrasts with China's US$76 million in aid. India's move has generated much goodwill among Sri Lankans.

WORLD

Key to Malaysia's recovery will be the "firmness and clarity" of the country's policies to keep the economy open, economic director in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Shahril Hamdan said yesterday at The Straits Times Connect webinar.

Foreign direct investment figures have bettered pre-Covid-19 levels to hit records for two quarters straight.

SINGAPORE

Nearly all of the 540 residents aged 45 years and above at the Ang Mo Kio Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) site will be able to move into a similarly sized replacement flat with no top-up if they take up the 50-year lease option, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee in Parliament yesterday.

SINGAPORE

For the first time in more than 25 years, holidaymakers can catch direct flights between Singapore and New Caledonia, a group of islands in the Pacific Ocean known for their pristine blue waters. Tickets are on sale by carrier Aircalin, starting at $1,660 for a round trip, and the flight from Singapore will take 8½ hours.

SINGAPORE

A law aimed at stamping out wildlife trafficking in Singapore was strengthened yesterday, with changes to the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act imposing stiffer penalties on those found guilty. New safeguards will also be introduced to protect the identity of informers.