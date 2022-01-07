THE BIG STORY

In a move that could shake up the insurance industry, NTUC Income, the second-largest health insurer here, will switch from being a cooperative to a company governed by the Companies Act. Income said the corporatisation will give it more flexibility to raise funds for expansion and enable it to offer more competitive products.

THE BIG STORY

The number of million-dollar Housing Board flats tripled last year and resale prices climbed for the 18th straight month as new property cooling measures kicked in at the tail end of last year. HDB resale prices rose 0.8 per cent last month from the previous month and were 13.6 per cent higher than a year ago, according to flash data.

WORLD

Paratroopers from a Russia-led military alliance began arriving in Kazakhstan yesterday to restore order after a night of protests turned violent, with the police reporting that dozens of demonstrators had been killed and hundreds injured. The city hall in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, was set ablaze, and the airport was overrun by an angry mob.

WORLD

Myanmar's shadow government wants Asean member states to stop Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen from visiting Naypyitaw today, as critics warned that his direct negotiation with the junta may do the bloc irreparable harm. Cambodia is chairing Asean this year under the bloc's rotating arrangement.

OPINION

Is Singapore a democracy? Are Western democracies democratic when more than half their populations say the system is broken? Or perhaps China is, as it claims, the only true democracy? Does it matter? Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong looks at the ongoing, complicated, involved debate on democracy.

SINGAPORE

Things were normal with a domestic worker right up to a day before she stabbed her employer's mother-in-law to death, the High Court heard in an ongoing murder trial. Myanmar national Zin Mar Nwe is accused of stabbing the 70-year-old 26 times at the family's flat on June 25, 2018.