THE BIG STORY

From Feb 1, only fully vaccinated taxi and private-hire drivers will be allowed to ferry passengers, even as their associations seek a longer notice period for drivers to fulfil the latest requirement. Unvaccinated drivers are worried about not being able to meet the deadline, which means a loss of income while paying for expenses.

THE BIG STORY

Healthcare institutions, already facing a manpower shortage, are on standby to activate staff volunteers and other support staff should the Omicron Covid-19 variant spark a wave of cases. The National Healthcare Group has been tapping administration staff who are cross-trained to support those on the front line.

WORLD

Chances of a compromise between Russia and the West over the future of Ukraine appear slim despite an unprecedented number of high-level diplomatic conferences aimed at defusing military tensions, and the dangers of Russian military intervention in Ukraine have seldom been greater.

SINGAPORE

Troubled luxury retailer Reebonz may have lost its shine, but that did not stop LiveCommerce Entertainment from buying over the brand. It has now been relaunched as a live-streaming channel called ReebonzLive, where hosts sell new branded goods on Facebook and Instagram.

SINGAPORE

More people who used their Central Provident Fund (CPF) monies to pay their housing loans were unable to fully refund the amount after selling their properties in 2020, compared with the previous two years, data by the CPF Board showed. But no one was required to top up their CPF in cash that year, it said.

SPORT

The Singapore Karate Federation is no longer a national sports association. It lost its appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after being kicked out by the World Karate Federation as a permanent member, and said it is "very much disappointed at what it perceives as an arbitrary and capricious decision".