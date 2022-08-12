THE BIG STORY

Singapore has moderated its growth forecast for this year amid a worsening outlook for the global economy and stubbornly high inflation. The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) narrowed its range for Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year to 3 per cent to 4 per cent.

OPINION

The brickbats often outweigh the bouquets for journalists online, even as newsrooms around the world invest more time and resources on understanding, measuring and engaging with their audience. Female journalists as well as those who comment on politics and policies are often the victims of personal and vile attacks.

WORLD

Several Covid-19-hit Chinese cities from the east to west imposed fresh restrictions and lockdowns yesterday, with three makeshift hospitals set up in Tibet as it sees the first cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic. The Covid-19 cases in China jumped to a three-month high on Wednesday. The flare-ups are again threatening to disrupt local economies.

BUSINESS

Tax collection here rose 22.4 per cent in the last financial year compared with the previous year. The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore said total tax collection amounted to $60.7 billion, representing 73.6 per cent of the Government's operating revenue and 11.4 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product. B9

SPORT

Lydia de Vega, one of the Philippines' most decorated athletes, has died at 57 after a four-year battle with breast cancer. Once hailed as Asia's fastest woman, de Vega won 15 gold medals in her career. After her retirement, she had coached in Singapore. Her burial is scheduled for next Tuesday.

LIFE

Catch Wild Rice's production of Animal Farm at Funan, feast on lobster at Lime Restaurant at Parkroyal Collection Pickering and watch Icelandic rock band Sigur Ros at The Star Theatre. For more recommendations, check out The Straits Times' weekend dining and entertainment guide.