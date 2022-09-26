THE BIG STORY

A total of 4,337 new cars were registered for private hire in the first half of 2022, a 25.4 per cent increase from the same period in 2021. Industry observers say fleet-owning companies accounted for a sizeable share of the new rental cars, and in turn contributed to rising certificate of entitlement premiums.

WORLD

China and India at the United Nations on Saturday called for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war, stopping short of robust support for traditional ally Russia. During his visit to the UN, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in their first talks since the war began in February.

SINGAPORE

Singapore is sandwiched between the Pacific and Indian oceans, and climate events linked to both water bodies make its skies ripe for rain. Will this mean wetter-than-normal weather? Will it be cooler than usual? And is this linked to climate change? The Straits Times asks climate researchers how Singapore will be affected.

SINGAPORE

Close to half of 40 businesses interviewed say they expect or hope to emerge victorious, earnings-wise, over the three-day Formula One Singapore Grand Prix from Sept 30. However, 16 of the retailers that were interviewed expect to be left behind by the pace-setters, saying that profits and footfall are likely to dip because of road closures.

INSIGHT

Amid the Sino-US jostling for dominance in the global market for clean technologies, the US has deepened its strategic engagement with India on climate change. India correspondent Debarshi Dasgupta looks at how India's low-cost manufacturing base, scale, rare earths and investor interest can help give the US a boost.

LIFE

Get study tips from scholarship recipients

How do some youngsters excel in academic performance and co-curricular activities and still find time to do volunteer work, all without sacrificing sleep and the use of social media? Find out the habits of effective students - from making to-do lists to taking breaks - from scholarship recipients.