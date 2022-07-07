THE BIG STORY

The certificate of entitlement (COE) premium hit an all-time high of $110,524 in the Open category yesterday. It marked an increase of 5.9 per cent from $104,400 at the last tender, and surpassed the previous high of $110,500 set in 1994 for cars above 2,000cc. Premiums also rose across all other categories.

WORLD

Australia is now reportedly the only English-speaking country whose population has a majority of immigrants. But commentators said its increasingly diverse face is not always reflected in decision-making, and minorities are often not adequately represented in senior levels of the media, Parliament and more.

BUSINESS

The outlook for Singapore initial public offerings (IPOs) is improving, with experts expecting more companies to go public despite rising inflation and dimmer growth projections here. Amid geopolitical tensions between China and the United States, and the war in Ukraine, the Republic has retained its reputation for being a stable market for long-term investors, said experts.

SINGAPORE

Security officer Sures Perumal did not fight back despite being physically bigger than the man who allegedly assaulted him outside a Giant hypermarket in Tampines on Monday night. This is because he was trained not to retaliate, and to report such abuses to his supervisor and the authorities instead.

SPORT

Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong course has another feather in its cap after it came in at 55th in the Golf Digest World's 100 Greatest Golf Courses rankings for those outside the United States. This is its best position on the biennial list, up from 59th previously. Serapong is seventh in Asia and top in South-east Asia.

LIFE

One of the most well-known British comedians, Rowan Atkinson, who played Mr Bean, is back with a new Netflix comedy series Man Vs Bee. He tells The Straits Times he believes that comedy must change along with the human experience. But he also makes clear that he is not a fan of political correctness in humour.