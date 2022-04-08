THE BIG STORY

Four Housing Board blocks in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 have been picked for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers), the first such project announced since May 2018. Completed in 1979, the blocks are around 43 years old, and are made up of mainly three-room and four-room flats. The site is the 82nd under the scheme.

With fresh Covid-19 cases crossing the 10,000 mark daily, Shanghai is unlikely to lift its lockdown anytime soon. Officials have doubled down, saying the "dynamic zero" approach is the way to go. Yet, the stay-home orders in China's financial heart are at odds with ambitious growth targets. And how long can this continue?

WORLD

Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled that the National Assembly must reconvene to hold a no-confidence vote on Prime Minister Imran Khan, days after he avoided being booted out of office by getting the President to dissolve Parliament. The court said a decision by the Deputy Speaker not to allow a no-confidence vote last Sunday was "contrary to the Constitution".

SINGAPORE

The police yesterday honoured 120 individuals and companies for thwarting scams. The Community Partnership Award ceremony was held at the police headquarters in Novena. Some of the awardees had collectively prevented $14 million from being lost to scams in more than 40 cases between January last year and February this year.

BUSINESS

Social entrepreneurship is steadily taking root in Singapore, raising hopes that it will solve some community problems. However, early-stage support from the mainstream business community can help to de-risk investments in these socially conscious ventures as well as attract more investors.

LIFE

Feast your eyes on 40 intricate miniatures of Hong Kong buildings and neighbourhoods at the Hong Kong: Through The Looking Glass exhibition at Suntec City or have a scrumptious meal at Unkai Sushi at the Orchard Rendezvous Hotel this weekend. Check out The Straits Times' dining and entertainment guide for other top picks.